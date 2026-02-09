Between Chicago And Madison Is Illinois' 'Heart Of The Chain O' Lakes' Village With Tasty Eats And Fishing

A trip to Chicago is always fun when you want to explore somewhere busy and exciting. Sometimes, though, sharing the same space (and attractions) with tens of millions of other visitors can get overwhelming, and you just want to enjoy the quiet outdoors and eat good food. That's when you do a 180 and set your sights on a small nearby village named Fox Lake. This is a classic Midwestern hub, often called the "Heart of the Chain O' Lakes." The village connects over 45 miles of river and 15 lakes. That alone should tell you how many waterfront activities wait for you here, from fishing to kayaking. Beyond that, the small 11,000-resident village is a destination worth visiting in its own right, especially by foodies who'll get to eat at some highly reviewed places.

Before you pack your bags, though, we need to talk logistics. Despite being surrounded by so much water, Fox Lake is pretty easy to reach — just an hour-long drive from Chicago and less than two hours from Madison. Other big hubs like Milwaukee and Rockford are also a little over an hour away. Fox Lake is also connected to Metra's Milwaukee District North (MD-N) line, thanks to its station located on Nippersink Boulevard at Grand Avenue, so driving isn't your only mode of transportation around these parts. For those flying into town, the nearest major airport is Chicago O'Hare. Between being just 50 minutes away (the public transportation line isn't the most convenient) and holding the title of America's "Most Connected Airport," this is easily your top contender.