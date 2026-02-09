Between Chicago And Madison Is Illinois' 'Heart Of The Chain O' Lakes' Village With Tasty Eats And Fishing
A trip to Chicago is always fun when you want to explore somewhere busy and exciting. Sometimes, though, sharing the same space (and attractions) with tens of millions of other visitors can get overwhelming, and you just want to enjoy the quiet outdoors and eat good food. That's when you do a 180 and set your sights on a small nearby village named Fox Lake. This is a classic Midwestern hub, often called the "Heart of the Chain O' Lakes." The village connects over 45 miles of river and 15 lakes. That alone should tell you how many waterfront activities wait for you here, from fishing to kayaking. Beyond that, the small 11,000-resident village is a destination worth visiting in its own right, especially by foodies who'll get to eat at some highly reviewed places.
Before you pack your bags, though, we need to talk logistics. Despite being surrounded by so much water, Fox Lake is pretty easy to reach — just an hour-long drive from Chicago and less than two hours from Madison. Other big hubs like Milwaukee and Rockford are also a little over an hour away. Fox Lake is also connected to Metra's Milwaukee District North (MD-N) line, thanks to its station located on Nippersink Boulevard at Grand Avenue, so driving isn't your only mode of transportation around these parts. For those flying into town, the nearest major airport is Chicago O'Hare. Between being just 50 minutes away (the public transportation line isn't the most convenient) and holding the title of America's "Most Connected Airport," this is easily your top contender.
Fishing and waterfront adventures in Fox Lake, the Heart of the Chain O' Lakes
Fox Lake's main claim to fame is its waterfront allure. Fishing is one of the most popular local activities, with the area even being listed as one of the best lake destinations in Illinois to learn ice fishing. Anglers, in particular, prefer coming here for the crappie, northern pike, walleye, catfish, largemouth bass, and more. The water quality has gotten much better throughout these past few decades — but keep in mind that this is partially due to regulations that you'll have to abide by, too. For fishing, there are creel and size limits. If you want the full list of policies, you can get it from any place where they sell licenses or by contacting the local Department of Natural Resources, Division of Fisheries.
There are many boat ramps scattered around the area, with Ben Watts Marina being one of the most popular. The place has been in operation since the 1950s, and people consistently praise their service and prices. They offer lots of storage (both indoor and outdoor), as well as detailing, shrink wrapping, and winterization. From here, embarking on a fun fishing trip is just one of the many things you can do. You can also hit the water on a kayak, pontoon, paddleboard, or jet ski. During the colder months, ice fishing and snowmobiling are popular. The most adventurous souls out there won't want to miss out on the annual Polar Plunge.
With this being such a lake-heavy region, water lovers have some more destinations to explore nearby. Crystal Lake, Chicago's charming suburb with a vibrant walkable downtown and beaches, is 16.5 miles away. Antioch, the laid-back lakeside village overflowing with outdoor fun, is around 10.
Enjoying Fox Lake's laid-back tasty eats
Another fantastic and less taxing way to take in Fox Lake's waterfront allure is to explore its charming eateries. El Puerto Mexican Restaurant is one of the most popular local spots. It's a lakeside cantina that, true to its name, serves classic Mexican-inspired fare, including chimichangas, chips and salsa, chicken fajitas, taco salads, and carne a la tampiqueña. They're known for their drinks, too, with margaritas being the standout choice. If you're especially thirsty, you can venture out and try one of their sangrias or piña coladas, too. They're open every day of the week between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. (except on Sundays, when they close at 10 p.m.). You'll find plenty of outdoor seating, which is great for taking in the waterfront views.
For a classic, casual, all-American meal, you can't go wrong with Dockers Restaurant. Again, try to score a spot out on the deck, especially around sunset, for the best scenery. Customers also praise their brunch dishes and fried fish. This is generally considered an affordable place to eat, considering that most meals cost between $10 and $20.
Craving a hearty breakfast? Try Fox Lake Family Restaurant. Their crepes, eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy, and sandwiches all come highly recommended. You'll still get waterfront views, but it's best to nab one of the corner booths. It's also a family-friendly place, where kids tend to like the menu selection. Families might also want to experience Ingleside, Illinois' fun, lake-surrounded community, which is just a short five-minute drive away.