Pittsburgh's Most Famous Sandwich Restaurant Is Now An Eastern Chain With Mouth-Watering Offerings

Philadelphia's cheesesteak is arguably the best-known sandwich from Pennsylvania, and stopping by one of Philly's top cheesesteak restaurants is a must-do for many visitors. But that's not the only signature sandwich in the state. Pittsburgh has one, too: the "almost famous" sandwiches of Primanti Bros., which have been a local staple since Joe Primanti opened his first cart in 1933. Along with mouth-watering pierogies and Iron City beer, this distinctive sandwich is a defining pillar of the 'Burgh's culinary identity.

The gist of the Primanti Bros. sandwich is simple: thick Italian bread with your choice of grilled meat topped by provolone cheese, french fries, coleslaw, and tomatoes. Pastrami is the traditional meat, but there are 24 options available, from standard lunchmeats like ham, corned beef, or turkey, to breaded fish, kielbasa, fried eggs, or the unique Pitts-burger — a seasoned beef patty with a consistency between a typical burger and a slice of meatloaf. While locals debate which meat option is the best (and whether it's acceptable to ask for the fries and coleslaw on the side), they collectively embrace it as a Pittsburgh institution, and visitors have picked up on the tip. "When in Pittsburgh, you have to stop at Primanti Bros.," declared one Tripadvisor reviewer from California. A reviewer from New Jersey called them "perfect sandwiches" and wrapped up her review by saying, "This was a great restaurant and if you are in Pittsburgh, you need to visit it!"

There was a time when traveling to Pittsburgh was the only way to eat this iconic sandwich, but that's no longer the case. Since opening its first non-Pittsburgh location on Fort Lauderdale Beach in 1995, Primanti Bros. has expanded to 41 restaurants across five states, bringing a taste of Pittsburgh to folks across the country.