These Hidden Passageways In Utah's Canyons Will Transport You To Another Planet

Hidden in Utah's vast wilderness, strange passageways wind their way through the red rock, leading all who venture into them on otherworldly adventures. These unusual gorges are formed by flash floodwaters carving their way through the soft sandstone, leaving behind extraordinary channels that twist and turn as the water seeks the path of least resistance. Known as "slot canyons," these peculiar passageways are usually long, deep, and very narrow, with sometimes just a few inches between the cliff walls. Squeezing through these slender gaps is all part of the slot canyon experience for explorers who visit Utah's bizarre, natural ravines.

Erosive water forces scour the rock, which is why slot canyon walls are extremely smooth, with the sculpted surfaces often exposing weird patterns that wouldn't be out of place on another planet. In some slot canyons, the rock colors seem almost alien, especially when sunlight penetrates the shadowy depths, revealing vivid oranges, reds, and purples. Yet it's not all about looks — one slot canyon in Utah has unearthly acoustic qualities which give it a mystical feel.

You'll find unusual slot canyons in Nevada, Arizona, California, and all across the American Southwest. However, the concentration of slot canyons in Utah is believed to be greater than anywhere else in the world, making it a prime destination for visitors. Despite being narrow and remote, many of Utah's slot canyons are accessible to visitors. Some require technical rappelling skills to enter, while others are just a few flat steps from the parking area, making them easy stops on a road trip. Let's look at some of Utah's otherworldly slot canyons.