Between Denver And Fort Collins Is Colorado's Quaint City With Rocky Mountain Views And Nearby Wilderness
When planning a trip to Colorado, cities like Denver or Fort Collins almost always make the shortlist. After all, the former has been called the surprising "street art capital of the country" while the latter holds the title of the most peaceful place to live in America (and it's packed with outdoor charm). But what happens if you can't deal with the big city noise or just can't decide which one to visit? You should consider adding Evans to the bucket list, too. While considerably smaller, this often-overlooked gem provides the perfect solution to your conundrum. In Evans, you can stay someplace quaint, understated, and nature-focused while still being within driving distance of several of the state's most touristy attractions. And because this is a more secluded city, the Rocky Mountain views and nearby wilderness are hard to compete with.
Don't take "secluded" to mean "isolated," though. U.S. routes 34 and 85 intersect right at the northeastern part of Evans, so driving into town should be easy enough. Denver is roughly an hour away, and so is Boulder. Fort Collins, on the other hand, can be reached in under 50 minutes via I-25 S and E US-34. The closest major airport is Denver International, which sits 48.5 miles south. While you might find a way to cover the distance via public transport, there are no direct lines connecting Evans to the airport. That's why most people who fly in will either book an airport transfer, get a taxi, or rent a car. Because the former two can get a bit pricey and Evans itself is only somewhat walkable, the extra flexibility that comes with driving your own car would likely be worth the daily fee.
Evan's Rocky Mountain Views and nearby wilderness adventures
While places like Erie, Colorado's scenic town with walkable trails and mountain views, are slowly growing each year, Evans has stayed a bit more hidden despite promising a very similar array of outdoor attractions. So, let's take a moment to uncover the city's underrated charm. For starters, even though Evans isn't perched in the Rockies, their skyline is still visible, especially on clear days. And if you want to experience the famous Rocky Mountain National Park firsthand, all it takes is a 50-mile drive west. The views are beautiful, the hiking trails are well-kept, and you'll even get a chance to spot elk, moose, and mule deer.
When you want to switch things up, you can head east and drive the 60 miles to Pawnee National Grassland instead. Here, you'll get to experience some gorgeous rolling prairies and all the wildlife that roam free around them. Common sights include antelope, horses, and cattle. Just keep an eye out for scorpions and rattlesnakes, and try not to miss out on the Pawnee Buttes.
Those who want to keep their outdoor adventures more local will be happy to learn that Evans is home to a wide array of parks. Most include trails, picnic spaces, and sports fields, and Arrowhead Open Space even features a scenic overlook. If you want to rent a pavilion at City Park, the oldest in the city, you're looking at an $85 fee at the time of writing this article. For more of the region's outdoorsy charm, you can also plan a day trip to Loveland. This artsy town serves as an underrated gateway to the Rocky Mountains and is located just a little over 30 minutes west of Evans.
Take in Evans' quaint city charm
Evans is sandwiched between many great destinations, but a great way to decompress from an active day out in the wilderness is to stroll around town. Evans has several unmissable spots to add to the itinerary. Riverside Library and Cultural Center, for example, located in Old Town, is an 18,500-square-foot space that replicates the train depot that once existed there. It features a varied selection of literature, and you can even catch one of the many cultural events that take place here. Speaking of timing your visit, those coming to Evans in September can't miss out on the Heritage Day Festival. It's an annual, daylong event that usually starts with a fun run, pancake breakfast, and vendor fairs, and ends with a big party complete with live music, food trucks, and drinks. Families, in particular, will enjoy the free children's activities and fireworks show.
Want to explore the local eateries? Start with Chili Thai-Evans. It's one of the most popular local spots, with standout menu items including the orange chicken, Mongolian beef, pad Thai, sesame chicken, and spring rolls. The fried rice, however, receives mixed reviews. Still, considering that most customers pay between $10 and $20 per meal, the value is there. Just keep in mind that the restaurant is closed on Mondays.
If you've got some time for day trips and don't want to go the usual Colorado or Fort Collins route, Greeley makes for a great destination. Colorado's walkable, artsy town with soul and rodeo flair is just a short, 12-minute drive away. Consider Windsor, too. It's one of Colorado's safest cities and a quaint lakeside town with charming festivals surrounded by adventures.