Between Denver And Fort Collins Is Colorado's Quaint City With Rocky Mountain Views And Nearby Wilderness

When planning a trip to Colorado, cities like Denver or Fort Collins almost always make the shortlist. After all, the former has been called the surprising "street art capital of the country" while the latter holds the title of the most peaceful place to live in America (and it's packed with outdoor charm). But what happens if you can't deal with the big city noise or just can't decide which one to visit? You should consider adding Evans to the bucket list, too. While considerably smaller, this often-overlooked gem provides the perfect solution to your conundrum. In Evans, you can stay someplace quaint, understated, and nature-focused while still being within driving distance of several of the state's most touristy attractions. And because this is a more secluded city, the Rocky Mountain views and nearby wilderness are hard to compete with.

Don't take "secluded" to mean "isolated," though. U.S. routes 34 and 85 intersect right at the northeastern part of Evans, so driving into town should be easy enough. Denver is roughly an hour away, and so is Boulder. Fort Collins, on the other hand, can be reached in under 50 minutes via I-25 S and E US-34. The closest major airport is Denver International, which sits 48.5 miles south. While you might find a way to cover the distance via public transport, there are no direct lines connecting Evans to the airport. That's why most people who fly in will either book an airport transfer, get a taxi, or rent a car. Because the former two can get a bit pricey and Evans itself is only somewhat walkable, the extra flexibility that comes with driving your own car would likely be worth the daily fee.