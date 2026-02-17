These Stealthy Tips Make Going To The Bathroom Mid-Flight Less Of A Hassle

While many can relate to the act of taking a chance to scroll while going to the bathroom, there are several reasons not to do this in an airplane lavatory. First of all, it's just plain rude. If you get distracted while scrolling, you're going to hold up the line. That alone is a reason to leave the phone at your seat or in your personal item.

More importantly, people tend to forget their phones when using the bathroom and end up losing them. In that care, either someone might steal it before you notice it's missing or, in extreme circumstances, it might get mistaken for some sort of dangerous device — triggering an emergency landing and possibly confiscated by law enforcement. According to the Irish newspaper The Journal, this happened on an Istanbul-New York City flight, wherein a passenger accidentally left his phone in the bathroom. Another passenger saw it, thought it was a bomb, alerted the flight crew, and the flight has to make an emergency landing in Dublin. While no one was arrested, it was, no doubt, scary and inconvenient for the passengers.

Even if your phone doesn't trigger a terror alert, a sudden bout of turbulence — or even just carelessness — might lead you to drop it in the toilet. While some phones are too big to be flushed, the water damage can also cause your phone to stop working, so it can be an expensive accident that could put a damper on your whole trip. Not to mention, as with any bathroom, the confined space could also mean germs and even waste can easily get on your phone — and getting sick is not something any of us want to deal with on a vacation.