Texas' Once-Popular Tourist Destination Outside San Antonio Is Now A Near-Ghost Town With Well-Known Fishing Spots

With multiple once-thriving towns along Route 66 and abandoned boroughs with vibrant art communities, Texas is haunted by ghost towns. In fact, with over 500 such destinations, it's the state with the most abandoned towns in America. Conjuring images of lonely tumbleweeds rolling across dusty streets lined with deserted buildings, there are many Texas towns that are completely empty. Then there are the few that aren't quite abandoned yet, towns boasting populations smaller than the number of students in an elementary school classroom, with, perhaps, a lone grocery store or diner to feed the few that call it home.

One such almost-empty town is Segovia. Located about 100 miles north of San Antonio (an iconic Texan city with the most free things to do in America), Segovia is a near-abandoned ghost town that, though it never boasted a large population, at one point thrived as a tourist destination. And yet, its rural charm and proximity to vibrant fishing spots are enticing enough to keep it on the map.