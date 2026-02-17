Washington's Peaceful Coastal Getaway Is Nestled Between Verdant Forests And Gorgeous Beaches

Because of its secluded and scenic location on the peninsula, outdoor adventures are truly boundless in Ocean Park. About 4 miles south of town, you'll find Loomis Lake State Park, a popular spot for swimming, fishing, boating, and lakeside picnics. Meanwhile, the public beaches that line Ocean Park boast an array of seaside opportunities, from horseback riding along the Washington Coast to digging for razor clams in the sand. If you plan on doing the latter, you can apply for your clamming license via the official Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website. If you're a hiker at heart, you'll find plenty of trails along the Long Beach Peninsula, including the 8 miles of forest- and beach-lined trails that comprise Cape Disappointment State Park, one of the best destinations to explore the Pacific Northwest coast.

Another beautiful spot to explore is Pacific Pines State Park. Situated about a mile from downtown Ocean Park, the 10-acre, day-use park is an oasis of grassy trails lined with Ponderosa Pines and quiet seaside picnic areas, with plenty of opportunities for birdwatching and beachcombing.

Meanwhile, Long Beach offers an array of fun-filled outdoor activities, such as the Washington State International Kite Festival. The famous Pacific Coast spectacle runs annually during the third week of August, streaking across Washington's coastal skies with vibrant and colorful displays — in fact, it is one of America's longest-running kite festivals. The quirky town is also home to Washington's most picturesque boardwalk, the Long Beach Boardwalk, which is ideal for a leisurely day of souvenir shopping alongside rolling sand dunes and sweeping ocean views.