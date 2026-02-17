Washington's Peaceful Coastal Getaway Is Nestled Between Verdant Forests And Gorgeous Beaches
When you picture a peaceful getaway on the West Coast, your mind may think of the beaches and cities nestled along California's striking Highway 1 or Oregon's cute coastal cities with sandy beaches and sleepy vibes. However, farther north, Washington is filled with an abundance of serene seaside gems showcasing the incomparable natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest, from its emerald forests to the sandy beaches that line the sparkling Evergreen Coast.
One such gem is Ocean Park, Washington, situated on the Long Beach Peninsula, a hidden Washington gem that holds the record for having the longest beach in America. Ocean Park is a Pacific Northwest wonderland of outdoor recreation, stunning coastal beauty, and small-town charm. If you're craving a low-key oceanside retreat on the West Coast brimming with scenic beauty, Ocean Park should definitely be on your radar.
Outdoor activities near Ocean Park
Because of its secluded and scenic location on the peninsula, outdoor adventures are truly boundless in Ocean Park. About 4 miles south of town, you'll find Loomis Lake State Park, a popular spot for swimming, fishing, boating, and lakeside picnics. Meanwhile, the public beaches that line Ocean Park boast an array of seaside opportunities, from horseback riding along the Washington Coast to digging for razor clams in the sand. If you plan on doing the latter, you can apply for your clamming license via the official Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website. If you're a hiker at heart, you'll find plenty of trails along the Long Beach Peninsula, including the 8 miles of forest- and beach-lined trails that comprise Cape Disappointment State Park, one of the best destinations to explore the Pacific Northwest coast.
Another beautiful spot to explore is Pacific Pines State Park. Situated about a mile from downtown Ocean Park, the 10-acre, day-use park is an oasis of grassy trails lined with Ponderosa Pines and quiet seaside picnic areas, with plenty of opportunities for birdwatching and beachcombing.
Meanwhile, Long Beach offers an array of fun-filled outdoor activities, such as the Washington State International Kite Festival. The famous Pacific Coast spectacle runs annually during the third week of August, streaking across Washington's coastal skies with vibrant and colorful displays — in fact, it is one of America's longest-running kite festivals. The quirky town is also home to Washington's most picturesque boardwalk, the Long Beach Boardwalk, which is ideal for a leisurely day of souvenir shopping alongside rolling sand dunes and sweeping ocean views.
Ocean Park's charming vibes
Beyond its beautiful outdoors, Ocean Park is brimming with small-town charm. Explore a treasure trove of local shops, including Washington's oldest store, Jack's Country Store, and the unique Forgotten Treasures Antiques and Collectibles. After you've shopped up an appetite, head to Coastal Cafe for a diner-style American breakfast or delicious Mexican fare for dinner. If you want a more upscale option, enjoy a tasty Italian dinner at MyCovio's. On your way to the beach, swing by Colleen's Coffee House, a charming coffee shop and yarn shop nestled in an old house steps away from the sand.
If you're staying the night in Ocean Park, you'll find an array of accommodations. Nestle in for a cozy oceanside retreat at Shakti Cove Cottages, whose enchanting 3-acre property offers a secluded and rustic stay amidst towering coastal trees. Or wake up by the beach in a quaint cabin with sweeping ocean views at Klipsan Beach Cottages. Meanwhile, the Moby Dick Hotel is a charming historic gem that dates back to the 1920s.
For those flying to the area, the Portland International Airport is about a 2.5-hour drive from Ocean Park, or the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is around three hours away by car. Wherever you choose to land, Ocean Park is a scenic Washington road trip away, offering a quiet seaside escape from both bustling cities.