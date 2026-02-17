These Are The 5 Friendliest Beach Towns On The West Coast, According To Travelers

So, you're on the hunt for the friendliest beach towns on the whole West Coast of the United States? You've come to the right place. Fresh from running through the most walkable U.S. Beach towns where you can skip the car, we now turn our attention to the places that have the good vibes, the good people, and the warm welcome on the side of the great Pacific blue.

It's no secret that this corner of the U.S. holds some absolute gems of beach destinations. From the so-called "American Riviera" down in the Spanish-inspired city of Santa Barbara all the way to the trio of wild and wonderful beaches that make up La Push in Washington State, there are spots for the sun lover and the adventure buff alike. But where should you go if easy charms, hospitality, and local warmth are at the top of your shopping list?

We've trawled through countless discussion threads, travel blogs, and forum posts, and sprinkled in a dusting of on-the-ground travel knowledge, to put together this list of the most loveable spots on the West Coast. All of them pepper the 1,650-mile Pacific Coast Highway, beckoning visitors to Washington, Oregon, or California.