The 5 Best Midwest Beaches That Aren't Along The Great Lakes, According To Reviews
When you think of a Midwest beach, you probably think of a beach on the Great Lakes, particularly Lake Michigan. Whether it's the wildly scenic beach hidden in the heart of Sleeping Bear Dunes or the one-of-a-kind urban gem of Oak Street Beach in Chicago, Lake Michigan draws vacationers from around the country each summer. However, there are plenty of great beaches in the Midwest that aren't along Lake Michigan — or even one of the other Great Lakes.
There are tens of thousands of lakes in the Midwest region, not counting the Great Lakes. One study found that Minnesota has 29,669 lakes and Michigan has 15,905 lakes. If you're seeking a Midwestern beach day, a smaller lake might be closer, more convenient, and less crowded than your closest Great Lakes beach. To put together this list of the best Midwest beaches that aren't along the Great Lakes, we researched suggestions from reliable travel publications and cross-referenced frequently featured beaches with our research into Google and Tripadvisor reviews on lake beaches in the Midwest.
Lake of the Ozarks State Park, Missouri
Central Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks is a popular summer vacation spot for Midwesterners, drawing an estimated 2.5 million visitors per year. Lake of the Ozarks is known for its water sports and party atmosphere, and it's been named one of the best beaches in the Midwest by Conde Nast Traveler.
Lake of the Ozarks State Park has one of the best beaches in the area. In fact, Lake of the Ozarks State Park is Missouri's largest state park with a dazzling lake and recreation. The 17,441-acre park features two public swimming beaches: Public Beach #1 and Public Beach #2, also called Grand Glaize Beach. Both offer swimming, kayaking, and fishing, as well as a general supplies store, restrooms, and changing facilities. Public Beach #1 has slightly stronger reviews on Google, with a 4.6 average compared to the 4.4 average for Public Beach #2. One Google reviewer describes Public Beach #1 as "a beautiful picnic area, fishing pier, and swimming beach!" adding, "this was my favorite spot we visited on our road trip." Generally, the beaches' water quality is safe but authorities advise would-be swimmers to check weekly water reports before swimming, particularly after heavy rains.
Like all state parks in Missouri, admission and parking are free. Along with beaches, the park offers boat launches (and an aquatic trail for boats), hiking trails, horseback riding, nature programs, and caverns. Some, including the caverns, have small fees. Here you'll find four separate campgrounds, with amenities ranging from basic to sewer, electric, and water, including restrooms and showers. Rental cabins and yurts are also available. Parking lots are available throughout the park, including at campsites, beaches, and the park office.
Zippel Bay State Park, Lake of the Woods, Minnesota
Located in northern Minnesota and stretching beyond the Canadian border, you'll find one of America's largest lakes: Lake of the Woods. With over 25,000 miles of shoreline and 1,700 square miles of surface area, it's the biggest lake in the United States that isn't one of the Great Lakes. In the warmer months, visitors flock here for boating, swimming, water sports, and fishing – and one of the best beaches is located in Zippel Bay State Park in Williams, Minnesota. Lake of the Woods Swimming Beach offers white sand, a picnic area, and two miles of shoreline. The water quality is typically good, however, it's always a good idea to check for any advisories before swimming. The beach offers toilets and picnic areas but no showers.
Zippel Bay has a 4.7 average rating on Google reviews and a 4.5 on Tripadvisor. Reviewers praise the remote nature of the park, the sand, and the scenic views from the beach. One Google reviewer calls it "an absolutely unexpected gem," adding, "Being from the cities, I think of Lake of the Woods, as, well, a lake in a woodsy area. Zippel Bay looks more like a beach on the sea." Some reviewers note that the park gets buggy in the summer months, so bring bug spray.
Outside of the beach, Zippel Bay State Park offers hiking, bird watching, boat ramps, and fishing piers. There are five campgrounds, all with non-electric campsites and vault toilets. Some campsites have seasonal showers. Yurts and wall tents are also available for rental. There are no stores within the park itself, however, there are several close by. Parking is available at different spots throughout the park, including by the swimming beach, and there's a small entry fee.
William Good Day Park, Torch Lake, Michigan
In western Michigan, set apart from Lake Michigan by a narrow strip of land, you'll find Torch Lake. Covering 18,770 acres, it's one of Michigan's biggest lakes. Torch Lake's clear waters and white sandy beaches earned it the nickname the Caribbean of Michigan, and the party atmosphere has been highlighted by Midwest Living. While the lake itself is public, much of the shoreline is privately-owned. One of the best-reviewed public beaches is William Good Day Park in Kewadin, Michigan, also known as Torch Lake Day Park or (by locals) simply Day Park. Located on the northwest side of the lake, off of Dock Road, it offers a swimming beach, picnic area, boat launch, and playground. The park is free to visit and free parking, while the boat launch has a small fee. There are public bathrooms, but no showers.
On Google reviews, the park has a 4.5 average rating, while the lake itself has a 4.7 on Tripadvisor. One local Google reviewer raves that it's a "Very fun place to play and you can't beat that crystal clear Torch Lake water! Always smiles when we stop here!!" While some note the beach is on the smaller side, reviewers generally appreciate that the park and beach are public and free.
William Good Day Park doesn't offer camping or convenience stores, but you'll find both nearby. While Torch Lake is known for its beauty and clean, clear waters, there are some things to keep in mind before jumping in: The bottom of the lake can be rocky, so it's a good idea to wear water shoes. The rash known as Swimmer's Itch is a risk, as it is when swimming in most lakes, particularly in late May to June. Torch Lake attracts large groups of tourist, particularly in the summer months.
Terrace Park Beach, Lake Okoboji, Iowa
Iowa is home to a group of eight lakes known as the Iowa Great Lakes, including East Lake Okoboji and West Lake Okoboji. Lake Okoboji has been recognized as one of the best beaches in the Midwest by Conde Nast Traveler, and Midwest Living has described it as a "wholesome family vacation" spot known for swimming, boating, and water sports.
Of the many East and West Lake Okoboji beaches, the best-reviewed is Terrace Park Beach (previously known as Green's Beach) in the city of West Okoboji, with a 4.9 average Google rating. Offering swimming, water sports, and picnicking, the park has been a local favorite for multiple generations and was renovated in 2025. "I've been going to Terrace Park Beach since I was a teenager. It was a great place to take my kids when they were young and catch up with friends. The renovations are wonderful," writes one Google reviewer, who calls it "the best beach in the area."
Terrace Park Beach is free to access and offers expansive parking as well as restrooms and outdoor showers. There are no campsites or convenience stores, but you'll find both nearby. For those interested in sailing in Lake Okoboji, the Okoboji Sailing Center in nearby Wahpeton(about a ten-minute drive away) offers sailing classes for all ages at reasonable prices. Generally, Lake Okoboji has outstanding water quality, however it's always smart to check the latest water quality report before you take a dip.
Riviera Beach, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Wisconsin's Lake Geneva is one of the state's most popular tourist destinations. It's easy to see why: Lake Geneva is a dazzling summer getaway with beautiful beaches. The city of Lake Geneva borders the lake of the same name, which is over 5,400 acres in surface area. According to Travel + Leisure, the city of Lake Geneva is known as the "Hamptons of Chicago" and the "Newport of the Midwest" for its Gilded Age mansions, luxury resorts, and stunning scenery.
The best-reviewed public beach in the city is Riviera Beach, with a 4.6 average on Google reviews and a 4.0 average on Tripadvisor; the lake itself also has a 4.5 on Tripadvisor. Riviera Beach offers a sand beach that stretches for 600 feet with swimming access, and reviewers praise the beach's cleanliness, relaxing atmosphere, and beautiful scenery. One Google reviewer calls it "the perfect spot for a relaxing family day." There's a small fee to access the beach, and metered parking is available along the beachfront with free parking on nearby side streets. Bathrooms are available, including showers.
Riviera Beach is located close to the Geneva Lake Shore Path, a path that follows the shore of Lake Geneva and offers views of the lake and the historic homes surrounding it. There are no campsites or stores at the beach itself, but you'll find both around Lake Geneva, plus the downtown shops and restaurants are a short walk from the sand. Water quality at Lake Geneva is generally good, but Swimmer's Itch is a risk so check water conditions. This is a popular beach in the summer months, so arrive early to claim your spot on the sand.
Methodology
We began by reviewing guides for lake vacations in the Midwest from trustworthy travel publications, including but not limited to Conde Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and Midwest Living, focusing on beaches that are not connected to any of the Great Lakes (Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario). We defined the Midwest as including the 12 states of Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota. We paid special attention to lakes mentioned by multiple publications, as well as significantly-sized lakes. From these travel publications, we created a list of lakes to research.
Then we dove into reviews that mention the swimming beaches at these lakes. We looked for public beach access (as opposed to private) and researched water quality as well as the general cleanliness of the beach site and its amenities. As part of our research, we read reviews of the beaches on Tripadvisor and Google, paying particular attention to mentions of swimming, sunbathing, and sand. Finally, we selected five beaches from our initial list, choosing those with the best reviews.