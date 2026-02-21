The 5 Best Midwest Beaches That Aren't Along The Great Lakes, According To Reviews

Located in northern Minnesota and stretching beyond the Canadian border, you'll find one of America's largest lakes: Lake of the Woods. With over 25,000 miles of shoreline and 1,700 square miles of surface area, it's the biggest lake in the United States that isn't one of the Great Lakes. In the warmer months, visitors flock here for boating, swimming, water sports, and fishing – and one of the best beaches is located in Zippel Bay State Park in Williams, Minnesota. Lake of the Woods Swimming Beach offers white sand, a picnic area, and two miles of shoreline. The water quality is typically good, however, it's always a good idea to check for any advisories before swimming. The beach offers toilets and picnic areas but no showers.

Zippel Bay has a 4.7 average rating on Google reviews and a 4.5 on Tripadvisor. Reviewers praise the remote nature of the park, the sand, and the scenic views from the beach. One Google reviewer calls it "an absolutely unexpected gem," adding, "Being from the cities, I think of Lake of the Woods, as, well, a lake in a woodsy area. Zippel Bay looks more like a beach on the sea." Some reviewers note that the park gets buggy in the summer months, so bring bug spray.

Outside of the beach, Zippel Bay State Park offers hiking, bird watching, boat ramps, and fishing piers. There are five campgrounds, all with non-electric campsites and vault toilets. Some campsites have seasonal showers. Yurts and wall tents are also available for rental. There are no stores within the park itself, however, there are several close by. Parking is available at different spots throughout the park, including by the swimming beach, and there's a small entry fee.