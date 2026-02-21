Colorado's 5 Must-Visit Destinations Sandwiched Between Boulder And Denver

First on our list, Golden is a sun-drenched Colorado town in the foothills of the Rockies that's full of historic adventures. The farthest south of the five destinations, we chose this town not just because visitors adore its fun, Western vibe, but also because there are so many top-rated things to see and do here. To start, take a walk through the charming and historic downtown, which dates back to the 1850s. While doing so, don't miss the Golden History Museum and its adjoining park. Visitors can explore its open-air exhibits, including a Native American Arbor, cabins, and a schoolhouse, all depicting the realities of life in the 1800s.

Based on average ratings on Google and Tripadvisor as well as on the overall number of reviews, one of the most popular attractions in Golden is the Coors Brewery, which happens to be the biggest single-site brewery in the world. Hop on one of their 90-minute brewery tours, which are open to all ages, to discover the various steps of the brewing process.

Other well-loved attractions in Golden include the Mines Museum of Earth Science, which boasts a high overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Tripadvisor. Rockhounds and gem obsessives, this is your playground. "The museum has an extensive collection of minerals from all over the world. In addition, there are exhibits on mining that we found very interesting. Well worthwhile," noted one Tripadvisor reviewer. Finally, don't leave Golden without a quick trip 6 miles southwest of downtown to the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave, located on the glorious Lookout Mountain.