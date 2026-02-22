9 'Hidden Gem' Destinations On Social Media That Are Actually Overrun By Crowds Of Selfie-Seeking Tourists

These days, when we chance upon a "hidden gem" destination on Instagram or TikTok, more often than not, it's engineered by algorithmic repetition rather than genuine obscurity. Visuals of empty canyons glowing at sunset, silent blue alleyways, storybook villages, and remote islands seemingly untouched by time — places framed as antidotes to mainstream tourist hubs; quiet, reflective, off the radar. However, by the time they go viral, they remain anything but.

What fuels this is a style of tourism shaped around images, sometimes described as "selfie tourism," where destinations are consumed less as places and more as backdrops. In Spain's Balearic Islands, authorities reportedly announced they would stop using social media influencers to promote destinations after acknowledging that selfie-driven travel was damaging environmentally sensitive areas. The influence of social media on travel behavior only reinforces this shift, as more young people are booking vacations through social media.

In his book "The World In a Selfie," Italian sociologist Marco D'Eramo examines how tourism has reconfigured cities, landscapes, and societies, frequently at the expense of local cultures and environments, arguing that even a UNESCO World Heritage status risks turning destinations into curated exhibits for visual consumption. This is not a case against travel nor a dismissal of the beauty that draws people to these places. Using examples from around the globe, the list that follows looks at how places marketed as niche adapt, and often strain when the camera calls the shots.