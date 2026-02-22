Delta's Upcoming Direct Route From Austin Offers The Perfect Blue Ridge Summer Getaway

As the sweltering summer sun starts to suffocate Texas, the cooler climes and mountain winds of North Carolina become extra appealing. With Delta's new flight route running from the first sultry days of summer, travelers near Austin can plan a refreshing outdoor adventure in Asheville, the artsy city sandwiched between North Carolina's Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains. The temperatures in Asheville are much more manageable than those of Austin during this time of year — making it the perfect escape when the Texas heat begins to feel unbearable.

Because a portion of it runs right through the city, visitors can launch straight onto the Blue Ridge Parkway to soak in some of the most glorious mountain scenery in North Carolina. Consider making a pitstop while enjoying "America's Favorite Drive" to tackle one of the many sloping, looping trails through the Blue Ridge scenery, cool off in woodland-wrapped waterfalls, or dive into the rich culture of Appalachia at the Folk Art Center. Pair your outdoor pursuits in the misty mountains with laidback winery tours, perusals of vintage wares in Asheville's downtown shopping district, or leisurely lunches in the city's exceptional restaurants.

A popular spot to dine is Chai Pani, Asheville's best Indian restaurant with affordable meals hiding within a funky neighborhood. If you're more in the mood for barbecue, consider venturing out on the sprawling "North Carolina Barbecue Trail." The state's offerings may not be as famous as Texas', but there's still plenty of delicious meals to discover.