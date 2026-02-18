This Stretch Of California Coast Celebrates Gray Whales With A Vibrant Month Long Festival
California is one of the best destinations in the world for whale watching, particularly for gray whales. These whales make one of the longest migrations of any animal on the planet. They spend summers feeding near Alaska, and then in the fall, they travel about 6,000 miles down to the Baja California Peninsula, where they have their babies and breed; sometimes baby gray whales will come right up to the boats in Baja California Sur. They reverse the trip in spring. And along the Mendocino Coast in Northern California, each weekend in March is dedicated to the gray whales with the Whale Festival.
The first Whale Festival started as part of the Mendocino Whale War Association (MWWA), according to SFGate. Inspired by footage from a Greenpeace boat in 1975 of whales being harpooned, Mendocino locals started working to help protect these gentle giants from the Russian (then Soviet Union) and Japanese boats that were hunting them off the Mendocino Coast, as well as to help promote education about the whales.The first-ever Whale Festival raised money for MWWA to get a boat to take out to look for the foreign whalers. They did so in the summer of 1976, which made headlines around the world. They didn't encounter any foreign whaling ships on their outing, but the region cemented itself as a place that's indelibly connected to gray whales.
Today, the Whale Festival encompasses celebrations in four coastal communities; it kicks off in the New England-style beach town of Mendocino on March 7, then Little River hosts events the second weekend, followed by Fort Bragg, and finally Point Arena — 2026 marks the first time the event has been held here. From chowder tastings to a margarita competition to whale watching walks, here's what to expect on each weekend of this unique festival, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Opening weekend at Mendocino Whale Festival
The Whale Festival has become a well-attended community event. "What started as a protest in 1976 has become a beloved festival to celebrate the migration of the gray whales," Ramon Jimenez, executive director for Visit Mendocino County, explained to Islands. "It brings visitors from near and far who fill up inns and restaurants and take part in the numerous activities."
As part of the Mendocino Whale Festival, there's an exhibit on what went down back in the 1970s that will be on display at the Kelley House Museum for much of March. And on March 7, they'll be showing "The Boy Who Talks To Whales," which tells the story of a boy and his uncle searching for a special gray whale. Barry Cusick was one of the Mendocino Whale War Association founders, and he'll be introducing the film, much of which was shot off the Mendocino coast.
Other events in Mendocino include getting a chance to sample some local flavor; there's a chowder tasting followed by a wine walk. It's recommended to purchase tickets ahead of time. You'll also need tickets for the 1970s-themed party with snacks, drinks, and dancing. Free fun includes a guided walk at Mendocino Headlands State Park led by state park staff, where you can learn more about whales and hopefully spot some out in the ocean. And there's a family-friendly story hour at the library.
The excitement of Mendocino Whale Festival continues for three more weeks
The fun community vibes continue in Little River for the second weekend of the Mendocino Coast's Whale Festival. Along with campfire s'mores and stories about whales at the scenic beach at Van Damme State Park, there are free guided whale walks. And one particularly popular event is the margarita competition at Little River Inn. "Of all the festivals we host here, Whale is my favorite because it highlights so many features of the Mendocino Coast, all through the lens of the majestic grey whale," Cally Coombs, owner and fifth-generation innkeeper at Little River Inn, said. "You can whale watch from a charter boat, from the beach, from the headlands, or (my personal favorite) from Ole's Whale Watch Bar at Little River Inn. ... Local restaurants showcase their best seafood during the Whale Festival."
The third weekend in Fort Bragg also features a chowder competition and wine walk (tickets are available online). Along with those, there's going to be a beer festival, food trucks, and live music. There's a 5k and 10k, guided whale walks, and you can help paint the gray whale skeleton at MacKerricher State Park, a California escape with glass beaches. And then for the first year's events in Point Arena, you can sample whale-themed treats from restaurants in town as well as look for whales from Point Arena Lighthouse, one of California's tallest lighthouses.
The Mendocino Coast is about 3 to 3.5 hours from San Francisco, depending on which town you're planning to visit. If you're looking to stay in the area, each of the towns has a selection of inns. And some places, like Noyo Harbor Inn in Fort Bragg, even have whale watching packages where your stay includes a whale watching excursion.