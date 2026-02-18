​​This Stretch Of California Coast Celebrates Gray Whales With A Vibrant Month Long Festival

California is one of the best destinations in the world for whale watching, particularly for gray whales. These whales make one of the longest migrations of any animal on the planet. They spend summers feeding near Alaska, and then in the fall, they travel about 6,000 miles down to the Baja California Peninsula, where they have their babies and breed; sometimes baby gray whales will come right up to the boats in Baja California Sur. They reverse the trip in spring. And along the Mendocino Coast in Northern California, each weekend in March is dedicated to the gray whales with the Whale Festival.

The first Whale Festival started as part of the Mendocino Whale War Association (MWWA), according to SFGate. Inspired by footage from a Greenpeace boat in 1975 of whales being harpooned, Mendocino locals started working to help protect these gentle giants from the Russian (then Soviet Union) and Japanese boats that were hunting them off the Mendocino Coast, as well as to help promote education about the whales.The first-ever Whale Festival raised money for MWWA to get a boat to take out to look for the foreign whalers. They did so in the summer of 1976, which made headlines around the world. They didn't encounter any foreign whaling ships on their outing, but the region cemented itself as a place that's indelibly connected to gray whales.

Today, the Whale Festival encompasses celebrations in four coastal communities; it kicks off in the New England-style beach town of Mendocino on March 7, then Little River hosts events the second weekend, followed by Fort Bragg, and finally Point Arena — 2026 marks the first time the event has been held here. From chowder tastings to a margarita competition to whale watching walks, here's what to expect on each weekend of this unique festival, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.