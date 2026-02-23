'Public Transit Deserts' In These Major Cities Make Visiting Without A Car A Challenge

Perhaps the best way to explore America is by car, as seen on these stunning and storied routes for the perfect U.S. road trip. There is something deeply thrilling and romantic about hitting the open road, and given the excellent and extensive driving infrastructure in the U.S., you can easily reach any corner of the country. This includes Key West — the southernmost point of the continental U.S. — as well as this short and sweet tribal scenic byway that leads to Cape Flattery, the northernmost point in the Lower 48.

But to experience all of this, you'll need a vehicle. However, when visiting some U.S. cities, you may want to leave the car at home. Wall-to-wall traffic and scarce or expensive parking can make driving far more of a hassle than it's worth, and sitting in a car often means missing out on things best appreciated on foot. While rideshares and taxis are convenient options, the cost of using them can quickly add up, making public transportation an attractive option.

While some American cities — like this thriving East Coast town with the country's most reliable subway — boast decent public transit, not all are created equal. In fact, compared with most of the developed world, U.S. urban centers are dominated by large areas where demand for public transit far outstrips supply. These are sometimes referred to as "public transit deserts," and can make exploring cities a hassle. Here are five U.S. cities with large areas where it may be difficult (or outright impossible) to catch a bus, tram, subway, or train, according to urban planning organizations that study car dependence and residents who know the reality on the ground.