Tulsa's Fast-Growing Suburb Is A Vibrant City With Tree-Lined Streets, Boutique Shops, And Tasty Dining
When you think of boutique shops and tasty dining, Oklahoma isn't always the first place to come to mind. But if you're trying to avoid the tourist traps and overcrowded streets on your next trip, that's exactly where you go, even if your tastes lean more "city trip" than they do "wilderness adventures." In fact, the suburb of Bixby not only offers local shops and eateries, but it also boasts tree-lined streets and outdoor escapes that'll make your trip that much more well-rounded. The city is conveniently located in Green County, Oklahoma's lush, underrated, lake-filled region that blends wild natural beauty with urban charm, so day trips are always an option, too.
Bixby is situated just 21 miles outside of Downtown Tulsa, a.k.a. the wildly underrated Southern music city that could be the next Nashville or Austin. It's home to just over 33,000 people at the time of writing this article, but since we're talking about one of Oklahoma's fastest-growing cities, that number's bound to climb higher. This will likely translate to more businesses and attractions, too, but even as it stands right now, Bixby is a vibrant hub that draws people in with its reputation for highly reviewed yet accessible cuisine and green spaces like Washington Irving Memorial Park. And with U.S. Route 64 running straight through it, driving in and out of here should be a breeze, even if you're not coming from Tulsa. If you're considering flying, though, Tulsa International Airport is, for many, the most convenient entryway. It's located less than 21 miles north of Bixby, and your best options when it comes to covering that distance are getting a cab, booking a private transfer, or renting a car, since public transportation alternatives aren't the most convenient.
Where to eat and shop in Bixby
Bixby is becoming more vibrant by the day. Niche reviewers often mention the ever-growing business scene, wide array of restaurants, and friendly community as some of the city's biggest perks. They also praise the fact that, despite all this, Bixby has maintained a safe and close-knit feel. And the best way to take that in is to explore as many of the local shops (and dining options) as possible, starting with Twisted Soul Sisters. According to one Google reviewer, this is a delightful little shop with a great selection of items, though it mainly specializes in women's clothing. Those who've shopped here also note that the owner is very friendly and helpful, and prices are generally on par with what you'll get in return in terms of quality.
For many, though, Bixby's main draw is its food scene. Johnson's Stepping Stone Cafe is the local go-to spot for an all-American meal, with 4.8 stars on Google. It serves all the classics, including onion rings, pecan pies, chicken-fried steaks, and chicken and dumplings. It's open from Tuesday to Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Craving something Japanese instead? Try Yuki Sushi. While not as well known, this is a place whose sushi is described as "spectacular." Other standout dishes include the poke bowl, calamari, and chicken miso ramen.
For a change of scenery near Bixby, you can always plan a day trip, starting with Broken Arrow. Tulsa's largest suburb is a trendy, underrated gem that brims with an award-winning downtown just 25 minutes northeast of Bixby. Bristow is another fantastic option. Located about 40 minutes away, this is a friendly little city full of restaurants, parks, and art.
Tree-lined streets and outdoor escapes in Bixby
Despite its impressive growth, Bixby retains its quiet, green spaces remarkably well — there's even a "Festival of the Trees" that takes place during the winter holidays in the city's downtown, where over 120 illuminated trees line the streets. One of the best ways to get in touch with the local nature year-round, though, is to take a walk through Washington Irving Memorial Park and Arboretum. It's a wooded space that covers over 32 acres, and facilities include a butterfly garden, important memorials, picnic tables, and easy trails perfect for families, beginners, or anyone wanting to go on a light stroll. Tree enthusiasts will have a great time seeing and identifying all the surrounding species (this map can come in handy). Dogs are welcome, and there are public restrooms available. Pro tip: See if you can catch a local event during your visit here. The Bixby BBQ n' Blues Festival in May is a good choice.
Add Lake Bixhoma Park to your itinerary, too. It's about 13 minutes away from downtown Bixby by car, but it features several walking trails and picnic areas, plus a fire pit and a boat ramp. Just keep in mind that you'll need a fishing or boating license if you want to do either here. The area itself is beautiful and uncrowded, and the trails combine smooth gravel roads, graded paths, and woodland sections. There's even a man-made waterfall on site.
There's another visit-worthy attraction for water lovers less than a 20-minute drive away. Located in Jenks, the Oklahoma Aquarium is one of the best aquariums in America, according to reviews. If time allows, try to squeeze a drive through Route 66 into your itinerary, too. It's America's most iconic highway and a must-do road trip.