Tulsa's Fast-Growing Suburb Is A Vibrant City With Tree-Lined Streets, Boutique Shops, And Tasty Dining

When you think of boutique shops and tasty dining, Oklahoma isn't always the first place to come to mind. But if you're trying to avoid the tourist traps and overcrowded streets on your next trip, that's exactly where you go, even if your tastes lean more "city trip" than they do "wilderness adventures." In fact, the suburb of Bixby not only offers local shops and eateries, but it also boasts tree-lined streets and outdoor escapes that'll make your trip that much more well-rounded. The city is conveniently located in Green County, Oklahoma's lush, underrated, lake-filled region that blends wild natural beauty with urban charm, so day trips are always an option, too.

Bixby is situated just 21 miles outside of Downtown Tulsa, a.k.a. the wildly underrated Southern music city that could be the next Nashville or Austin. It's home to just over 33,000 people at the time of writing this article, but since we're talking about one of Oklahoma's fastest-growing cities, that number's bound to climb higher. This will likely translate to more businesses and attractions, too, but even as it stands right now, Bixby is a vibrant hub that draws people in with its reputation for highly reviewed yet accessible cuisine and green spaces like Washington Irving Memorial Park. And with U.S. Route 64 running straight through it, driving in and out of here should be a breeze, even if you're not coming from Tulsa. If you're considering flying, though, Tulsa International Airport is, for many, the most convenient entryway. It's located less than 21 miles north of Bixby, and your best options when it comes to covering that distance are getting a cab, booking a private transfer, or renting a car, since public transportation alternatives aren't the most convenient.