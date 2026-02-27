5 Affordable, Friendly Retirement Destinations For Single Expats, According To Retirees

Panama is a stunning and affordable coastal country in Central America. For single retirees, it's more than just a tropical getaway, though. Instead, it's a place to live. Boquete, located in the northwestern highlands of Panama's Chiriquí province, is where many senior expats find solace among landscapes that almost mirror Switzerland's dreamy peaks and valleys. Infused with the lush greenery of the jungle and enjoying year-round temperatures averaging between about 55 and 74 degrees Fahrenheit, this city is also one of the country's most prestigious coffee regions.

However, this destination has even more to offer. As Linda Sherman, a single retiree living in Boquete, told expat-focused magazine International Living, the coffee beans and sweeping mountains weren't the only factors that made her stay. Rather, "it was the cost, the community and the culture of giving." In fact, Sherman claims moving to Panama reduced her housing expenses by 50%. Meanwhile, no longer needing air conditioning saves her $500-600 per month; that's $6,000-7,200 annually. Panama also uses the U.S. dollar, allowing you to avoid international transaction fees.

Retiring to the country is so common that the Embassy of Panama dedicates a webpage on its site to retirement visa requirements. All you need is a monthly income or pension of $1,000 minimum to qualify. As for Boquete specifically, the city hosts one of Panama's largest expat populations. A vibrant live music scene and local Facebook groups, hiking clubs, and pickleball matches are also available to help you get to know other like-minded people. With all of this in mind, it's no wonder that Boquete is often considered the world's number one place to retire.