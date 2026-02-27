5 Affordable, Friendly Retirement Destinations For Single Expats, According To Retirees
Retiring in the U.S. can be expensive, which is why many people leave when they get the chance. Living abroad during your retired years can offer financial advantages, especially for people who do it alone. In 2022, that group included 30% of Americans aged 65 or older (via the U.S. Census Bureau). Two years later, a survey conducted by finance firm Prudential found that one-third of 55-year-olds and 43% of 65-year-olds postponed retirement in the U.S. due to inflation and rising living costs. Additionally, GetGoldenVisa reports that 760,000 retirees are now collecting Social Security benefits overseas. For single retirees, all of this means that relocating to a new country can not only save money but also open the door to new adventures, friendships, and experiences.
By exploring social media discussions and expat publications, we looked at where retirees relocated and whether they are happy with the move. To narrow down potential candidates to the five best destinations, we examined each place's affordability, livability, and expat communities — all key factors for singles taking the leap. The top locations that emerged across different continents include Panama, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, and Thailand. While there are still many questions to ask before choosing a country to retire to, if you have a passport, a suitcase, and an open mind, relocating to these areas is entirely possible.
Boquete, Panama
Panama is a stunning and affordable coastal country in Central America. For single retirees, it's more than just a tropical getaway, though. Instead, it's a place to live. Boquete, located in the northwestern highlands of Panama's Chiriquí province, is where many senior expats find solace among landscapes that almost mirror Switzerland's dreamy peaks and valleys. Infused with the lush greenery of the jungle and enjoying year-round temperatures averaging between about 55 and 74 degrees Fahrenheit, this city is also one of the country's most prestigious coffee regions.
However, this destination has even more to offer. As Linda Sherman, a single retiree living in Boquete, told expat-focused magazine International Living, the coffee beans and sweeping mountains weren't the only factors that made her stay. Rather, "it was the cost, the community and the culture of giving." In fact, Sherman claims moving to Panama reduced her housing expenses by 50%. Meanwhile, no longer needing air conditioning saves her $500-600 per month; that's $6,000-7,200 annually. Panama also uses the U.S. dollar, allowing you to avoid international transaction fees.
Retiring to the country is so common that the Embassy of Panama dedicates a webpage on its site to retirement visa requirements. All you need is a monthly income or pension of $1,000 minimum to qualify. As for Boquete specifically, the city hosts one of Panama's largest expat populations. A vibrant live music scene and local Facebook groups, hiking clubs, and pickleball matches are also available to help you get to know other like-minded people. With all of this in mind, it's no wonder that Boquete is often considered the world's number one place to retire.
Madrid, Spain
In recent years, Spain has become an exceptionally attractive country to Americans moving overseas. Over 8,900,000 foreign-born residents were reported to live in Spain in 2024. Of Madrid's population, 171 per 100,000 residents are U.S. expats, which is the highest concentration in the country. The capital is appealing for being one of the most walkable cities with sunny plazas and soulful flavor. It's for on-the-go retirees used to a buzzing lifestyle; it is often compared to New York City with its rooftop bars, art museums, and ancient Egyptian temples. The lively city has well-connected transportation, making it easy for expats to get around and meet each other — possibly at an organization. The city has apps, like MeetUp, where you can find people in the same stage of life, and do activities together. There's a huge international community in Madrid, so it's easy to bridge the cultural gap.
Spain's outdoor lifestyle and friendly culture are what attract some retired, single women to the country. For Madrid, Marsha Scarbrough, interviewed by International Living, revealed that it's about safety for her. She says that as a woman, she feels comfortable walking the streets of the capital alone, and she's relaxed by the country's strict gun laws.
Retiring in Spain requires a Non-Lucrative Spanish Visa (NLV), and proof of 400% of the country's Public Multiple Effects Income Indicator in your bank account — that's about $2,400 a month or $28,800 a year. It is one of the more expensive cities to live in Spain, but healthcare is affordable under the NLV, and the cost of living in Madrid is said to be half that of Los Angeles. For single retirees seeking a culturally rich environment that is well-connected and has plenty of international ties, Madrid remains a top choice.
Lagos, Portugal
On Portugal's southwestern tip lies the Algarve, a coastal region known as a beachside paradise — and, for many single retirees, home. Lagos is a charming city that sits along the Atlantic shoreline. Golden sand beaches and deep blue waters set the scene, while dramatic rock formations create one of the most recognizable coastlines in Europe. Retirees can fan out a towel and soak in the sun at Praia Dona Ana Beach or Meia Praia — both won a 2025 TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Award. The beach invites a global crowd, making it easy for single retirees to get to know one another.
In a Quora thread discussing how welcoming Portugal is for single retirees, the top-rated response mentioned that the country is one of the easiest places in Europe to meet people. The city's tiled streets that lead to main squares act as meeting points for locals and visitors. Lagos generally has a warm climate year-round, motivating café meet-ups and time outdoors. Assimilating is easy in the Algarve, as English is widely spoken here, too.
According to Idealista — a European apartment-finder — a retiree should be making around €1,900 at minimum. As a single retiree, the minimum could be all you need, as you won't have to worry about an apartment for two or extra groceries. Retirees need to acquire the D7 (Fixed Residency) Visa and make a monthly income of at least €920 per month from a pension, rental property, dividends, interest, or royalties — essentially, passive income. In Lagos, single retirees can save significant amounts of money compared to the U.S., as entertainment and dining are significantly cheaper, and there is universal healthcare, cutting their monthly expenses. One retiree told International Living that she's spending 40% less than she was spending in Michigan, calling her lifestyle "incredible." Lagos is particularly suited for single retirees seeking sun-drenched beaches, welcoming connections, and affordable living.
San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
The radiant historical city of San Miguel de Allende is located in South Central Mexico. In 2008, it was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its Mexican Baroque architecture, including the Sanctuary of Jesús Nazareno de Atotonilco. It's a fortified town with cobblestone streets, brightly colored buildings, and a traditional Mexican cuisine — also recognized under UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Per Forbes Global Properties, more than 10% of San Miguel de Allende's population are expats, and they particularly enjoy the city's cost of living. Palm Springs, California, expat Cynthia Campbell told International Living that the Mexican city is 30-40% less expensive than her U.S. town. Many people travel to Mexico for medical or dental care, as healthcare costs can average 50% lower than in the U.S., making it easier to stretch retirement savings. In order to live here, you can do a Temporary Visa or Permanent Visa. To acquire it, you will need a monthly income between $4,400-7,400 per month, depending on the visa you apply for (via Mexperience).
As far as community goes, single retirees can join Facebook groups or attend weekly events. It's the kind of city that's equally as nice to have alone time sightseeing landmarks, like the Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel — a 17th-century Gothic cathedral that towers over the city. If you have family in the U.S., the proximity will also make it easy to visit. Single retirees benefit from a combination of budget-friendly living and rich cultural experiences, making the city an appealing place to settle.
Chiang Mai, Thailand
Asia could be the biggest culture shock from America, and daring retirees make the most of it. Chiang Mai, Thailand, is pinned on the map as a popular expat destination. Perfectly manicured gardens, stunning temples, and bustling markets paint the Thai landscape and make retirees feel as though they're in another world. Chiang Mai has an incredible support system for retirees called the Chang Mai Expats Club, where many internationals get together for picnics, dinners, and live music. Singles comment on expat groups that they love the city because the culture is respectful and considerate, as well. It is very walkable, and taxis, tuk-tuks, or ride-shares are available, making it easy for singles to get around and meet new people.
In order to retire in Thailand, you must either give the embassy a security deposit of $25,673.92 (800,000 THB) two months before applying for the visa, or split that amount between your annual income and security deposit. If you don't have either, you must have a monthly income of $2,086.01 (65,000 THB). Retirees who live there say you can find large rentals for less than $500 per month, and live comfortably on $2,000 per month, even in the center of town. Retirees also enjoy the affordable healthcare system, which can save 70-80% compared to healthcare costs in Western countries. Some told International Living that they come to Chiang Mai to "live cheaply and live wonderful lives."
Methodology
Finding the world's most affordable and friendly places for single retired expats began with reviewing an article from International Living. The publication interviewed single retirees living abroad about their experiences. This jumping off point highlighted 11 options, and we narrowed those down to just five locations across multiple continents. To identify the most frequently praised spots, we turned to social media — Facebook groups, Reddit threads, and Quora threads. For data on the amount of expats living in these areas, we referenced the U.S. Census Bureau and other reputable sources such as Forbes Global Properties and insurance coverage companies for expats, like William Russell.
Next, we examined affordability. Moving abroad means you'll need a visa, and in order to have a visa, you must have some money in the bank, a pension, or a monthly income. So, we explored each country's embassy website to find the requirements needed for a retirement visa. For additional information, we consulted travel sites that assist others with the process, like Mexperience. International Living also had interviewees describe their finances to give an idea of each destination's cost of living. From there, local apartment search websites provided a break down livable wages and housing costs. Since retirees also take an interest in healthcare, we looked at the healthcare policies in different regions to calculate monthly costs.
Finally, as an expat myself, I knew there were tons of international Facebook groups, apps, and community events geared toward various age groups. For each country chosen, we searched MeetUps, Facebook, and other organizations to see how singles in particular were connecting with each other abroad. Using all of this information, we compiled a thorough list of affordable and friendly destinations for single retirees.