The Most Affordable Ski Destinations In Europe For A Vacation That Won't Break The Bank
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Europe offers some of the best skiing in the world, thanks to its variety of mountain ranges and lively après-ski culture. However, the continent also has a reputation for being somewhat expensive, and for good reason. A ski adventure in destinations like Zermatt (Switzerland) or St. Anton (Austria) can easily cost thousands of dollars. Many stop their research there, but there are bargains to be found on the slopes around the continent.
Furthermore, you don't need to sacrifice quality or experience. Whether it's in Eastern Europe's underrated ranges or Alpine hidden gems (yes, they can still be found), Europe has a ton to offer for the budget-conscious skier.
To create a benchmark for affordability, this article includes resorts that offer adult one-day lift passes for under 60 euros ($71) and accommodation options under 150 euros ($177) per night, while prioritizing world-class experiences, quality skiing, and options across the continent. Prices for accommodation are subject to change depending on when you book.
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bulgaria, a country in Eastern Europe, north of Greece and Turkey, is home to a dreamy, naturally beautiful town called Bansko. It has more recently become known as a digital nomad town because of its affordable prices and stunning scenery, but it's also known as Europe's budget ski destination with wine trails and a charming, walkable town.
Bansko's ski resort has 46.6 miles of slopes and 14 lifts geared toward all levels of skiers on the Pirin Mountains with a long ski season lasting from early December to mid-April. Bansko Ski Resort charges 59 euros (about $70 USD) for an adult day ticket, and has multi-day packages that help save money for longer trips. For example, a six-day pass costs 341 euros ($405 USD), which brings the price down to $67 USD per day. The resort also offers both ski and snowboard group lessons for only 56 euros ($67 USD) per adult.
Bansko has plenty of accommodations in the area, including ski-in-ski-out options, depending on when you book. MPM Hotel Sport is located at the base of one of the gondola lifts for around $150 USD to $180 USD per night. This location also has premium rental equipment and storage, an après-ski bar, and extensive dining plans available for guests. Premier Luxury Mountain Resort, costing around $153 per night, is also within walking distance of the gondola and has complimentary shuttles, a spa center, multiple restaurants, saunas, different baths and swimming pools, and plenty of bars. For other activities besides skiing or snowboarding, Bansko offers thermal baths, hiking, historical tours of the Old Town, and plenty of night life.
Bohinj, Slovenia
As part of the Julian Alps, Bohinj is a fantastic, more affordable alternative to Austria's and Italy's ski resorts. The town offers a ski bus to both resorts, plenty of affordable accommodation options, locally owned restaurants, and many other activities, including a visit to Triglav National Park, one of Europe's oldest national parks that rival the Dolomites.
Vogel is one of Slovenia's largest ski resorts, with nearly 14 miles of slopes and nine lifts. The ski area has 14 runs, most of which are beginner and intermediate levels, and even backcountry areas for more advanced skiers. An adult day pass costs only 29.50 euros ($35 USD) and the season runs from November to May. There are also several dining options at the resort and other activities to enjoy during the other seasons, including mountain biking, disc golf, and paragliding. Soriška Planina is smaller, with only five lifts, but still has plenty to offer. An adult one-day lift ticket costs 30 euros ($35.60 USD), and the resort also offers ski school, equipment rental, ski competitions, cross-country skiing, and sledding in the winter, as well as hiking, cycling, picnics, and more during the summer.
Bohinj offers plenty of affordable accommodations close to both resorts. There are several hostels and apartments for rent, some as low as about $70 USD per night. Other hotel options under 150 euros ($178 USD) per night for a standard room include Hotel Gasperin Bohinj, Hotel Majerca Superior, Art Hotel Kristal, Bohinj Eco Hotel, and Hotel Center Bohinjsko Jezero. Though hotels directly on the resorts' properties are more expensive, Soriška Planina offers a glamping site for up to four people and includes breakfast for a fee of 120 euros ($142 USD) per night.
Klínovec, Czech Republic
Klínovec is the highest peak in the Ore Mountains, near the German border, standing at over 4,000 feet tall. It's also home to SKIAREÁL Klínovec, the largest interconnected ski resort in the Czech Republic. With about 19.6 miles of slopes, eight ski lifts, five chair lifts, and skiing for both complete beginners and experts, this resort offers a ton on a budget. The resort is only a two-hour drive from Prague or about two hours from the German city of Leipzig, making it easily accessible.
A day pass at SKIAREÁL Klínovec for adults is about $53 USD, but offers deals and packages for multiple days (a seven-day pass costs $285 USD) or a season pass, which costs about $813 USD. The resort also has several cozy restaurants, a ski school, terrain parks, and rentals available for an affordable price. A full ski rental package, including skis, boots, and poles costs only about $24 USD for a full day.
There is accommodation available on the mountain for various prices. For the Swertia apartments located directly next to one of the lifts, there are four total apartments available, either in four or five bedroom units. They come with ski storage, bike storage, a common children's playroom, and free internet. The prices vary depending on the time of year, but during non-holiday weeks, the prices are around $121 USD to $172 USD for the four-bedroom. There are also a ton of hotel and hostel options in the area that are a short drive to the mountain. Horský Hotel Arnika can cost around $78 USD per night, and is only a five-minute drive from the resort. Pension Medvídek can cost about $54 per night for another budget option, also only a five-minute drive away.
Innsbruck, Austria
Innsbruck, Austria, is a ski lover's dream city. It's located in western Austria, between Germany and Italy, and is surrounded by 12 ski resorts — each with various skiing opportunities, price points, and terrain. In fact, Innsbruck has hosted the Winter Olympics not once, but twice, in 1964 and 1976, and the first Winter Youth Olympic Games in 2012.
One of the best features about this ski-centered city is the free ski bus that runs daily on multiple routes, saving the need to pay for a rental car or for ride shares. There's also the convenient Stubai pass, which is a one-stop shop for those wanting to access all 12 ski resorts and 23 other attractions in the area. For an adult, a two-day pass costs $181 USD, and includes lift tickets for all the resorts, plus attractions such as the Imperial Palace, the City Tower, the Golden Roof museum, the Museum of Tyrolean Regional Heritage, the Alpine Zoo, and many more.
If you'd rather just buy lift tickets for the resorts individually, affordable day pass options include Glungezer Bahn and Patscherkofel, which both have full day adult passes for around $59 USD. Glungezer Bahn is equipped with a 10-person gondola and mountain peaks as high as 6,742 feet overlooking the Tyrolean mountains. There's also a toboggan run, a ski school, winter hiking trails, and four restaurants. Patscherkofel has over 11 miles of ski runs, including one that was part of the Olympics. Innsbruck has plenty of affordable hotel options in the city, including Nala Individuell Hotel ($130 USD per night), Hotel Edelweiss ($111 per night), Hotel Tautermann ($150 per night), Two Brothers Inn ($133 per night), and many more.
Bjelašnica Ski Resort, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bjelašnica Ski Resort in Bosnia and Herzegovina has eight ski slopes and five slopes for children, the trails rise to over 6,500 feet above sea level on Bjelašnica mountain. It is the highest ski resort in Bosnia and Herzegovina, beating out 20 other resorts in the country, and the second-biggest resort in the country. It has over 8 miles of slopes and nine ski lifts. A day pass for an adult is around $35.50 USD, but doesn't include night skiing. A night ski pass costs around $25 USD.
Bjelašnica Ski Resort is conveniently located outside of Sarajevo, a budget-friendly walkable paradise situated in the Balkans' breathtaking mountains. The Bosnian capital also had the honor of hosting the 1984 Winter Olympics, something the city takes pride in to this day. There are taxi options or public transportation options available from Sarajevo to Bjelašnica. The resort also offers Nordic skiing, backcountry skiing, winter hiking, cross country skiing, sledding, and paragliding, in addition to traditional downhill skiing. The resort is also home to several restaurants, a ski school, and a rental equipment shop. There are plenty of affordable places to stay and things to do other than skiing in the area.
There are accommodations directly on the mountain or in Sarajevo. Affordable options close to the mountain include Hotel Han and Hotel Nomad. Hotel Han costs around $70 to $80 per night, and has standard rooms as well as apartments, two restaurants, and a spa. It is located right across the street from the ski resort. Hotel Nomad costs around $100 USD per night, and is located near the base of the mountain. It is a wellness and spa-focused hotel with rooms overlooking the slopes, a restaurant, and multiple saunas.
Sestriere, Italy
Though many may not think of Italy as a budget ski destination, it's totally possible to have an affordable trip in Sestriere. Sestriere is located in the northwest corner of Italy, on the border of France, in the Vialattea ski area. This area includes seven connected resorts that offer a combined 249 runs, 70 ski lifts, and 248 miles of skiing to explore. An adult day pass, which includes multiple resorts (Sestriere, Sauze d'Oulx, San Sicario, Cesana, Clavière, and Pragelato), costs $60 USD during the low season and $66.50 USD during the high season. This world class skiing area is known for hosting the alpine skiing events during the 2006 Winter Olympics.
Sestiere offers skiing for all levels, from small slopes for beginners to expert-level runs and backcountry skiing for the most daring. It is broken into three main sections, called Sises, Motta, and Fraiteve. Motta is the highest section and has plenty of runs for more advanced skiers. Sises have moderate-sized runs for all abilities. Fraiteve is smaller, but has plenty of backcountry opportunities. Because the ski resorts in the area are all connected, there's a gondola in the Fraiteve section that can connect skiers to the other Vialattea sections.
There are a ton of hotels in the area located just a short drive or steps from the mountain. Hotel Biancaneve offers both half board and full board that costs $94 USD and $123 USD per person per night respectively. The hotel also offers ski storage, a restaurant, and free Wi-Fi. Hotel Olimpic Sestriere is only 0.1 miles from the ski lifts, and features a heated boot room and free ski storage, a buffet breakfast, and free Wi-Fi. The hotel costs $94 USD and $123 USD per person for half board and full board respectively.
Sierra Nevada, Spain
Spain, surprisingly, is actually home to one of Europe's more affordable ski resorts and a ski season that stretches from November all the way until May. Located in the southernmost part of the country, Sierra Nevada Ski Resort offers excellent skiing, mountain views that reach Africa on a clear day, and 70 miles of slopes in 134 runs, serviced by 23 lifts. The ski lifts ascend to 10,826 feet and is located just half an hour outside of the city of Granada.
Sierra Nevada Ski Resort's lift passes vary by the time of year, but are about $70 USD during the beginning of the season and the end, starting around mid-March. The prices do rise during peak season, lasting from the holiday season through the first half of March, with prices rising to $81 USD, so definitely avoid those times of year to keep prices affordable. The resort is fully equipped with multiple restaurants, a terrain park, night skiing, photo points, an ice skating rink, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and activities.
Sierra Nevada has plenty of affordable accommodation options right near the base of the mountain. Sierra Nevada Hostel costs between $59 and $69 USD per night for a dorm bed and is only a quick walk from one of the chairlifts. Hotel Montesol Arttyco costs $150 USD and has ski equipment storage, a cafeteria, free Wi-Fi, and is just a few minutes from the chairlift.
Bardonecchia, Italy
Tucked in the Susa Valley of Piedmont, Bardonecchia is one of Italy's best kept secrets. It's known as the "best affordable ski resort for adults". The charming resort is located right on the border of France and also helped to host some events of the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics, where you can ski the Olympic halfpipe. With over 62 miles of slopes and 22 lifts, the area is divided into two zones: Colomion-Melezet and Jafferau. There is a free shuttle bus that connects the two, making it convenient to visit both during a trip to the area.
Bardonecchia charges only $51 USD for an adult day pass, making it an affordable ski option. The Colomion section is bigger and has terrain for all levels of skiers while Jafferau is smaller, but is home to the resort's highest point, standing 8,838 feet. At the resort, there are several restaurants that serve food and offer happy hour deals and music for après-ski parties. There is also a ski school, rental equipment, a terrain park, e-bikes, snowshoeing, an alpine coaster, cross-country skiing, and ski mountaineering.
There are plenty of affordable accommodation options located within just a few minutes driving from the resort. BB La Nigritella costs about $141 per night and offers discounted ski rentals and lessons. Savoia Mountain Resort offers ski-in ski-out accommodations with ski lessons and equipment rental, restaurants, a spa, a gym, a pool, and is pet friendly for about $128 USD per night. Hotel Sommeiller is located less than a mile from the ski lifts and has a free shuttle bus, snowshoe rental, e-bike rental, a restaurant, and a bar.
Zakopane, Poland
Zakopane is known as the winter capital of Poland, and for good reason. This town, located in Southern Poland near the border of Slovakia, touches the Tatra Mountains and offers amazing skiing stretched across 12 ski resorts, about 10 miles of slopes, and 34 ski lifts, for levels from beginner to advanced and plenty of events to keep visitors busy. It's a charming tourist paradise with breathtaking views and recreation all year around.
Zakopane's resorts have a collective ski pass called Tatry Super Ski, which includes many but not all resorts in the area. For a full-day adult ticket, it costs just about $48 USD during the high season. Szymoszkowa has one of the most beautiful panoramic views of the mountains, restaurants and bars, and a ton of events all year around. Wielka Krokiew has a well-known ski jumping hill in Poland and was even the host of the FIS World Cup Tournament. Harenda has a robust ski school, slopes for every level of skier, an ice rink, a children's area, and multiple restaurants.
Because Zakoplane is such a popular vacation spot, there are a ton of accommodation options in the area. From hotels to vacation rentals, there are affordable accommodations for different budgets. Some hostels are as low as $30 per night, but there are nicer options that are still affordable for around $100 to $170 per night, such as Villa Cecylia, Pokoje Krupówki 13, Grand Hotel Stamary, and many more.
Poiana Brașov, Romania
Poiana Brașov Ski Resort in Romania is a fantastic budget skiing option. With over 15 miles of slopes and 10 lifts, this resort offers skiing for every level of skier at Romania's most modern ski resort. The resort claims that its prices for ski and snowboard lessons are cheaper than other parts of Europe, and lift tickets are 40% less. A full-day ski pass is about $38 USD, while a private lesson for one person costs 200 Romanian Leu or $46 USD per hour.
After a day on the slopes, one can also go ice skating, tobogganing, hiking, or enjoy a day at the spa. The ski resort is located about a 20-minute drive from the city of Brașov, a wildly affordable, less-touristy fairytale town in forested hills. This means there is a ton to do in the area, whether you're into urban exploration or outdoor activities.
There are a ton of affordable accommodation options located close to the ski resort for a variety of budgets. For an affordable option that maximizes an accommodation budget but offers a lot, Aurelius Imparatul Romanilor starts at $148 USD per night and is a four-star hotel, with world-class restaurants, a spa, a gym, and a swimming pool. Piatra Mare Hotel costs $104 per night and comes with free breakfast. Pension Pantheon is also a four-star hotel just steps from the ski lift and costs about $113 per night.
Methodology
When choosing ski destinations in Europe that are affordable, only resorts that had one-day adult ski passes under 60 euros ($71 USD) and accommodations for under 150 euros per night ($178 USD) were included, though it's important to remember that prices and exchange rates can change depending on when you book.
A variety of ski destinations to ensure geographic diversity around Europe were chosen. Accessible ski areas with public transportation options were prioritized too. To narrow down locations, resources such as Reddit, Lonely Planet, Simon Jack Burgess, Cheapest Destinations, and the author's personal experience skiing in Europe were used.