The Best Destinations To Hike In America If You Want To Avoid Bears, According To Experts

There are some pretty hefty upsides to hiking in America. For one, you get to hit some undeniably legendary trails, whether that's the soul-satisfying hike up the Half Dome in Yosemite or the Mexico-to-Canada Pacific Crest Trail. On top of that, there's real variety in the mix, with rainforest hikes up in Washington state, volcano treks in Hawaii, walking routes below the faces of glaciers in Alaska, and trails that take you from the Great Smoky Mountains all the way to the wispy beaches of the Outer Banks over in North Carolina.

But there are also downsides, one of which is surely the abundance of bears that roam the country. According to Bear Smart, an organization dedicated to helping bears and humans live side by side, there's close to a million black bears in North America today, not to mention populations of the feared grizzly in Alaska and in some northern states. The good news is that bear attacks on hikers remain rare, but every year on average, about two or three people are killed by a bear in North America, according to Biology Insights.

If you're keen to keep the risks of crossing paths with a big bear as low as possible, this guide is a great place to begin. Taking recommendations from experts in the outdoors and wildlife fields, it offers up five American destinations where your hikes are likely to go off completely bear-free. Some places listed simply do not have bears, while others have some of the lowest bear numbers in the United States. What they all share is tempting trails that should stoke the wanderlust of any outdoor adventurer.