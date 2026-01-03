5 Of America's Oldest Scenic Byways You Can Still Drive On

Also known as "America's First Highway," the Historic National Road Scenic Byway is so old that it dates back to when Thomas Jefferson was in office. Built between 1811 and 1834, Jefferson authorized the construction of the road back in 1806. Originally called the Cumberland Road, the highway spanned 620 miles, connecting Cumberland, Maryland, to St. Louis, Missouri, and serving as the main route for settlers moving westward across the US. With the introduction of railroad travel in the 1870s, followed by the dawn of automobiles in the 1920s, the road became less traveled and was integrated as part of US-40 by 1926.

Though most of the original route no longer exists, you can still drive a 170-mile portion of the road today. Stretching across Maryland, from Baltimore to Cumberland, the National Road can be completed in 4-6 hours. It depends on which stops you choose to make along the way, and there are plenty. Starting in Baltimore, historic Charles Street is one of the best places in the country to explore urban culture, offering 12 miles packed with historical landmarks and culinary delights. If you're a literary lover, you'll definitely want to visit the Edgar Allen Poe House & Museum before hopping back on the highway.

Located about an hour west of Baltimore, Fredrick is a hip and historic city with award-winning food, art, and fun. Further along the route, Boonsboro is home to The National Road Museum, where you can learn more about "the road that built the nation." After a historical deep-dive, take your time driving the remaining 75 miles of The National Road to Cumberland. There, you can visit the National Road Monument at Riverside Park, which marks the original starting point of the route.