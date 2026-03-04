9 Best (And Worst) Places To Watch The 2026 Eclipse In Spain, According To An Astronomer

On Wednesday, August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will dazzle horizon-watchers in Europe. Although a partial eclipse will also be visible in Canada and Northern Africa, the path of totality will only cross three lucky countries: Greenland, Iceland, and Spain. "The biggest wrong idea about eclipses is that if you've seen a 90% eclipse, you've seen most of the show," says Dr. Doug Duncan, an astronomer on staff at the University of Colorado and the former director of the Fiske Planetarium. Duncan's passion for eclipses began when he saw one for the first time in 1970. In addition to leading many trips and excursions to witness the phenomenon since, he will also be bringing a group on a sold-out trip to Spain to witness the total solar eclipse in Zaragoza. Even if you missed your shot, tickets are still available for his 2027 eclipse trip to Gibraltar.

Islands sat down with the astronomer to glean some insights on some of the best and worst places travelers can go to experience the 2026 eclipse. Because the eclipse will take place late in the day when the sun is low on the horizon, Duncan did not recommend a trip to Greenland or Iceland. "It's a spectacular place; however, it's 90% cloudy." When it comes to eclipses, you could have everything planned out perfectly, but a cloud can still float in and ruin the day. For that reason, we've focused this list on the best and worst places along the path of totality in Spain.