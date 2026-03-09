Canada's 5 Best Ski Resorts With Laid-Back Vibes, Mountain Views, And Fewer Crowds, According To Skiers

With vast swathes of untamed wilderness and a lively aprés ski culture, Canada has carved out its own niche in the world of skiing. In 2023, around 21 million skiers took advantage of Canada's northern location and high-altitude mountains to enjoy its characteristic powder snow and panoramic mountain views. Whistler alone gets around 3.4 million visitors every year. But with large crowds of people come, well, more people. Passionate skiers often lament the increased commercialization of popular ski resorts and the inevitable side effect: crowded runs, long lift lines, and narrowly avoided accidents.

Luckily, despite the large number of people visiting places like Whistler (which is just as thrilling in summer as winter), many ski areas across Canada remain relatively uncrowded. Some are simply lesser known, so skiers "in the know" can enjoy these hidden gems undisturbed. Others are uncrowded because of their remote location; most people, when faced with only a weekend off, are unlikely to spend that weekend driving several hours to and from a major city when they can instead drive an hour or two to a location nearby.

With many Canadian ski resorts boasting fewer crowds, we narrowed this list by reviewing suggestions from seasoned skiers on blogs, well-known publications, and forums. We then looked up official visitor reports for these locations or relied on first-hand accounts of uncrowded skiing experiences to round up this list of five Canadian ski resorts with fewer crowds and incredible mountain views.