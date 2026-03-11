California's Charming Los Angeles Suburb Boasts Artsy Vibes And Entertainment
It's no secret that Los Angeles, the second largest city in the United States, attracts millions of visitors each year thanks in part to its reputation for glitz and glamor as the entertainment industry capital. Not to be overlooked, however, are its outlying areas, which provide a different perspective on the Southern California lifestyle. Head about an hour northwest of Los Angeles and you'll encounter the suburbs of Ventura County, including Camarillo, the premier California shopping city hidden between the beach and mountains, and Thousand Oaks, one of America's greenest cities and an underrated paradise full of culture. Just minutes north of both is another Ventura County gem, Moorpark, which exudes character, creative energy, and entertainment.
The city of Moorpark has a population of approximately 35,000 people across 12.44 square miles and rests in a valley surrounded by the Santa Susana Mountains and adjacent foothills. Formerly a Chumash village, the town's founder and designer, Robert Poindexter, named the city after the Moorpark apricot, and had apricot trees planted in downtown as a symbol. Founded in the early 1900s as an agricultural and railroad hub, it was officially incorporated in 1983 following rapid growth and prominence as a bedroom community for L.A. That commute can still be train-powered, as the Moorpark Station is serviced by Metrolink trains and Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner. These routes connect directly to the closest airport, the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, about 35 miles away.
The city's charm, driven by its historic downtown, cultural commitment, agricultural roots, and scenic beauty, is what attracts residents and visitors alike. Moorpark provides a small-town feel while offering plenty of activities. Its emphasis on arts and live performances makes Moorpark a worthy Southern California destination and escape from the hectic L.A. scene.
Experience arts and culture in Moorpark, CA
When it comes to an art-centric atmosphere, the city of Moorpark approved a 2021 Arts Master Plan and has established a variety of public art projects by way of its Art in Public Places program. One of the more notable and recent additions is the public art installation known as "Moorpark Orchard" by creator Eric Powell. It consists of eight 11-foot by 4-foot bronze and painted tree sculptures, which line the pathway from the Metrolink station parking lot to the platform, according to the Public Art in Public Places website. The city's website denotes several other projects, including the "We Are One Family" sculpture at Ruben Castro Human Services Center, a Veterans Memorial at Flinn Avenue and Spring Road, and a mammoth bone sculpture at Mammoth Highlands Park.
For live entertainment in Moorpark, the center of the action is the High Street Arts Center, located on the main downtown street. Formerly known as the El Rancho, constructed in 1927, it was home to the first talking movie theatre in the city. Since then, it's gone through many transformations before becoming the cultural hub it currently is, run by the nonprofit Moorpark Foundation for the Arts, which hosts a variety of stage productions, comedy performances, and concerts. It's also home to summer educational camps and classes on its website.
Time your visit for Spring to catch the annual Moorpark Apricot Festival & Art Fair, which combines history, arts and crafts, live music, and performances in one event celebration. Taking place in Arroyo Vista Community Park, a multitude of vendors and food and beverage offerings are available with free admission.
Explore Moorpark from downtown to beyond
You can start your visit in the historic and walkable downtown of Moorpark, highlighted on the Moorpark Historical Society website, for a self-guided walking tour. Several local businesses are housed in the structures such as Whitaker's Hardware (since 1926), and the Mayflower Market on the former site of the Moorpark Mercantile. On Sundays, you'll find the Moorpark Certified Farmers Market taking place in the City Hall parking lot with locally grown produce and prepared foods.
You'll also want to head to the number one attraction in Moorpark, according to TripAdvisor, a visit to Underwood Family Farms, known for one of the nation's best fall pumpkin patches. The Moorpark location is open seasonally, from March to December, offering a unique farm experience, with a pick-yourself option for fruits and vegetables, tours, animal encounters, and an on-site market with a small admission rate. They have a Fall Harvest festival, with rides and attractions for the kids, live music, games, and more. Underwood also hosts a Springtime Easter Festival and a Christmas festival, offering even more family entertainment. If you're looking to hit the links, the Los Angeles area is known as one of California's cheapest cities for golf lovers, with Moorpark's Rustic Canyon course considered one of the standouts for playing on a budget.
There's limited accommodations specifically located in Moorpark, except for the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Moorpark, about one mile from the train station, and some Airbnb options, but plenty more in other nearby Ventura County communities. One of those is Westlake Village, a storybook lake town with vineyards and gourmet eats known as the "Beverly Hills of Ventura County" and situated just 15 miles south of Moorpark.