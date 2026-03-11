California's Charming Los Angeles Suburb Boasts Artsy Vibes And Entertainment

It's no secret that Los Angeles, the second largest city in the United States, attracts millions of visitors each year thanks in part to its reputation for glitz and glamor as the entertainment industry capital. Not to be overlooked, however, are its outlying areas, which provide a different perspective on the Southern California lifestyle. Head about an hour northwest of Los Angeles and you'll encounter the suburbs of Ventura County, including Camarillo, the premier California shopping city hidden between the beach and mountains, and Thousand Oaks, one of America's greenest cities and an underrated paradise full of culture. Just minutes north of both is another Ventura County gem, Moorpark, which exudes character, creative energy, and entertainment.

The city of Moorpark has a population of approximately 35,000 people across 12.44 square miles and rests in a valley surrounded by the Santa Susana Mountains and adjacent foothills. Formerly a Chumash village, the town's founder and designer, Robert Poindexter, named the city after the Moorpark apricot, and had apricot trees planted in downtown as a symbol. Founded in the early 1900s as an agricultural and railroad hub, it was officially incorporated in 1983 following rapid growth and prominence as a bedroom community for L.A. That commute can still be train-powered, as the Moorpark Station is serviced by Metrolink trains and Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner. These routes connect directly to the closest airport, the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, about 35 miles away.

The city's charm, driven by its historic downtown, cultural commitment, agricultural roots, and scenic beauty, is what attracts residents and visitors alike. Moorpark provides a small-town feel while offering plenty of activities. Its emphasis on arts and live performances makes Moorpark a worthy Southern California destination and escape from the hectic L.A. scene.