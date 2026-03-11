5 Flop Songs From The 2010s That Belong On Every Road Trip Playlist

Ah, the 2010s. This is the decade that brought us fashion staples like skinny jeans, wedge sneakers, and athleisure wear. It also produced such musical greats as Icona Pop's summer anthem "I Love It," Robyn's vulnerable ode to loneliness "Dancing On My Own," and Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' addictive earworm "Uptown Funk." If the sound of this pop-tastic musical era could be summed up in a few words, they would probably be genre-defying, full of swagger, and authentic. However, it might be surprising to learn that many of the monster jams that you know and love were considered "flops" — not commercially successful when initially released. But this isn't to say that they're not worthy of attention — or worthy of listening to on repeat during your next vacation.

Looking through music charts, critics' lists, and reviews galore, Islands has gathered five horrifically underrated flop songs from the 2010s that need to be on your road trip playlist. We specifically chose tracks that did not chart high (or at all) on U.S. music lists (primarily, the Billboard 200 and the Hot 100) and on other global rankings. This doesn't mean that they didn't receive accolades or become popular eventually — some of these selections garnered critical acclaim, won awards, and found themselves on the soundtracks of TV shows and movies. But unfortunately, none of them achieved the success that they deserved in their time.

So, open up your favorite music app and take note of these should-have-been hits. These vibey tracks will have you feeling energized for a long drive and ready to hit the dance floor. You'll have the perfect playlist for winding along Italy's Tuscan countryside route through hills, medieval cities, and vineyards; following Scotland's scenic coastline on the "ultimate road trip"; or embarking on any other thrilling travel adventure.