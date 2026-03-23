The Loudest Casinos In Las Vegas That Visitors With Sensitive Ears May Want To Avoid, According To Reviews
How noisy or quiet a venue is can be in the eye of the beholder, or in this case, the ear of the listener. A quiet casino seems like a strange description because this is the type of venue that people expect to be noisy. The crowds of people are accompanied by bells, whistles, yelling, and often live music, and the result is a cacophony of sound that visitors with sensitive ears may want to avoid.
Las Vegas has a wide variety of casinos visitors can choose from, and some of them are noisier than others. Casinos located on Fremont Street and the area known as the Strip are combined with larger resorts, which add to the noise level. Then there are those venues that allow children (which can often make things noisier) or have a theme that is noisy by nature, like a big city or an old-fashioned circus.
Although there are a few venues in Vegas for those tourists looking for a more peaceful gambling experience, casinos are often designed and intended to be noisy. Many of these bright and shiny places lean into the chaos, intent on recreating an exciting and often noisy, high-rolling, heart-pumping gambling experience.
1. Golden Gate Hotel & Casino
For those interested in some history to go with their casino experience, the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino has been in operation since 1906, originally as the Hotel Nevada. It was built in the years before the downtown core existed, and still retains the historic address of 1 Fremont Street.
According to Soundprint, this whole venue is rated as "Very Loud" at 88 decibels at the sensitive hours between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., but this is based on only one soundcheck. Guests are more consistent in their opinions; one Yelp reviewer describes the size of the casino and the gaming floor as "small" and the source of "lots of noise," but they seem impressed with the environment overall.
Despite the relatively small size of the casino and its old-timey design, this place is still right next to Fremont Street and all of the related urban chaos. Noise from the street seems to be a constant complaint among guests on Yelp, who mention traffic and club music as two of the biggest contributions to the noise factor.
2. New York-New York Hotel & Casino
The New York-New York Hotel & Casino is an energetic venue intended to replicate the experience of being in the city that never sleeps. There's a roller coaster in this hotel, just to give you an idea of the kind of Las Vegas venue this is, so add literal screaming to the intense noise levels.
The casino, like everything else in the hotel, is also designed to be big, exciting, and filled with diversions, with 84,000 square feet of table gaming space and 900 slot machines. It's centrally located in the hotel, squeezed between the main entrance on one side and two access points leading directly to the strip and two of the venue's most popular attractions, the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge.
All of this makes The New York-New York Hotel & Casino a tourist attraction in addition to simply being a casino, and not a place for those who would prefer less noise.
3. Planet Hollywood
You think New York is noisy? Experience the glitz, glamour, and excessive noise of Hollywood, another U.S. city with a reputation for fun and excitement. The ambiance of Planet Hollywood Las Vegas is intended to mimic the lifestyle of an A-list actor at the height of their career.
The casino is described as "high energy" on its website, first and foremost, and includes extras that you don't see at every casino, like go-go dancers and flashing lights. This is in addition to the copious amounts of slot machines, table and electronic games, and Caesars Race & Sportsbook.
Several Tripadvisor reviews cite the excessive noise of the casino, but at the same time mention this as more of an observation than a complaint. The location in the heart of the Strip also makes this venue a popular tourist attraction, so you have to contend with the noise of crowds in addition to everything else in and around the casino.
4. Circa Resort & Casino
Circa Resort & Casino is a nice choice for those looking for a modern interpretation of the city's Golden Age.That means a plush, upscale interior based on vintage designs, and an atmosphere exclusively for adults.
Some visitors come here just to enjoy the three-tiered pool area, which is also an ulta-lux rooftop sports hub, so the environment in most of the Circa Resort & Casino is active no matter where you are. The casino section of this venue takes up a grand total of five floors, three of which are dedicated to Sportsbook and two reserved for conventional table games.
The space for table games and slot machines is described as "high energy" on the homepage, with ample loud music pumping in. You could just take their word for it, but there are plenty of visitor reviews to back them up. A dissatisfied visitor on Tripadvisor wrote: "There was a constant but irregular base boom throughout the day and night in our room. It was very difficult to relax or sleep. In the casino, the music was probably twice as loud as it needed to be."
5. The Golden Nugget
The location of The Golden Nugget Las Vegas on busy Fremont Street has something to do with the constant hum of urban chaos, but the popular vintage casino also tends to be crowded with both guests and tourists. The Fremont Street Experience, which includes iconic sights like Vegas Vic the cowboy, is on the Strip just outside, roughly 50 feet away.
This venue is about creating an authentic gambling atmosphere with plenty of action. The casino includes more than 1,000 slot machines and an array of table games, but there are options for private lounges if you want to escape the excess noise of the floor.
Some Yelp reviews mention the relative smallness of the casino and how quickly it gets crowded, which can add to the energy and noise level. Most guests seem to appreciate the lively atmosphere and expect that from Vegas, but it's clearly not for everyone.
6. The Orleans Hotel & Casino
If there's one city that can claim to be noisier than both New York and Hollywood, it's New Orleans. The Orleans Hotel & Casino not only uses the style and culture of The Big Easy as its theme, but is designed and intended to bring the noise and color of Mardi Gras to Nevada all year 'round.
Located on West Tropicana Avenue, this is a nice spot for people who don't mind being off the Strip, and it's one of the underrated casinos in Las Vegas that's easy for travelers to miss. It's common for people to attend an event in the Orleans Arena and miss the rest of the venue.
Several Yelp reviews describe the noise level as "chaotic." A visitor on Tripadvisor, though, said the noise level was better in comparison to others in the same area, writing, "It is not as noisy or crowded as many of the casinos on the strip."
7. The LINQ Hotel + Experience
It's not just a fancy hotel; The LINQ Hotel + Experience hosts a variety of attractions, one of which happens to be a glamorous casino. Guests at this casino are here to party, which means full immersion into the modern version of a classic Las Vegas high-roller experience.
In addition to the usual noise of a casino with more than 700 slot machines and 50 sportsbook TVs, there's also the noise of tourism. This location is where tourists come to stroll along The LINQ Promenade, which extends between the LINQ Hotel + Experience and The High Roller Observation Wheel, a distinctive local landmark, which is just down the street from the casino.
Supercharged and exciting are two ways to describe the overall atmosphere. A guest on Tripadvisor sums it up by describing the constant loud music and casino floor as noisy. One person on Yelp mentions "the reception is located within the main hall along with the casino," which probably doesn't help the noise level. Another describes the interior as "just one big party," saying that "even the dealers and pit bosses were dancing and singing," which sounds fun, but indicates this is not a quiet casino.
8. The Paris Hotel & Casino
The real city of Paris is more about eternal light than noise, but this location on South Las Vegas Boulevard is surrounded by plenty of both. The Paris Hotel & Casino recreates the iconic City of Lights for its guests, and the casino itself is designed with the decor and murals intended to invoke the opulence of Parisian culture.
Excitement and thrills, as opposed to an intimate or calming gaming experience, are what the casino here is all about. Soundprint has only one soundcheck for this location, taken between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., measuring the casino's noise level as "Very Loud" at 82 decibels. Several Tripadvisor reviews support the assessment of the noise level here, and the phrase "extremely noisy" comes up a lot, specifically about the casino as opposed to the whole venue.
Guests seem willing to forgive the noise to enjoy some of the best restaurants in Las Vegas, according to many glowing reviews.
9. Bellagio Hotel and Casino
Another location close to all of the action downtown, Bellagio Hotel & Casino is a tourist attraction with many visitors passing through on a daily basis. That puts this casino in the center of a much larger venue, adding to an already crowded and boisterous atmosphere.
A few examples include the Conservatory & Botanical Gardens and the Gallery of Fine Art in addition to the various restaurants, spa, shopping mall, and a vast casino designed with the same European aesthetic. The gaming floor is big enough to house thousands of slot machines of various types, but there are poker rooms and an upscale table gaming area intended to be luxurious and less crowded.
That doesn't keep Yelp from mentioning that both the casino specifically and the venue in general have a high noise level. Another guest on Tripadvisor echoes this sentiment with the comment that it is "noisy in hotel due to casino," which seems to pin the fault of the high noise level throughout the property mainly on the gambling area.
10. Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino
Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino is on the quieter side of noisy, with a Soundprint rating of 79 decibels, thanks in part to its location slightly west of South Las Vegas Boulevard instead of right on the Strip. The venue caters to those who want an authentic Vegas gaming experience while also being close to all the best amenities of downtown, but not immersed in the heart of the Strip.
Plenty of shows with famous names like Penn & Teller, along with KISS World, which includes a museum and miniputt course, keep the crowds moving through this expansive location. The casino takes up most of the first level of the hotel, sharing its space with restaurants, the front desk and lobby, the WOW Theater, and the Comedy Cellar, all of which add to the decibel level.
Reviews on Yelp refer to the entire property as crowded and noisy, no matter the hour. Another guest doesn't hold back about the noise levels, saying, "The casino was extremely noisy as there was constant loud music blaring throughout."
11. Circus Circus Hotel & Casino
It says "circus" right in the name, and the casino at this location uses the same aesthetic that you would expect to see under the big top. That means guests at the Circus Circus Hotel & Casino should be prepared for lots of flashing lights, horns, bells, whistles, and an array of wonderful but loud diversions.
One of those features also seems to be kids, as many reviews cite, which is probably because of the amusement park, free circus acts, carnival games, and the waterpark. The Adventuredome might be one of the best things to do in Las Vegas with kids, but not so much for those looking for a quieter vacation.
Others agree that the level of noise in the casino is excessive without any help from the other parts of the hotel. One person on Tripadvisor actually titles their review, "Noisy Noisy casino gauntlet," and complains about the noise of the slot machines on the way to the rooms. Another declares, with some surprise, "it really did seem to be one of the noisiest casinos we went in and we visited almost every casino between the Stratosphere and Mandalay Bay!"
12. Excalibur Hotel & Casino
Located in the heart of the action on the Strip, the Excalibur Hotel & Casino has one of the most distinctive designs in Las Vegas. It's designed to resemble a castle, with the central building decorated with towers, spires, and parapets. If you're lost, look for the distinct Luxor pyramid next door.
In addition to the large casino, four pools, a jousting tournament, and the arcade, this is also home to one of the most mouth-watering buffets in Las Vegas. Be prepared to share your gaming space with foodies in addition to tourists and gamblers, and the crowds that add to the noise level.
The casino, like the rest of the venue, is expansive and varied, filled with a variety of table games, slots, and sports betting. A reviewer on Tripadvisor mentions. "The constant helicopters and 'train or boat horn' for celebrating the hockey goals were too loud for comfort."
13. Caesar's Palace Hotel & Casino
One of the defining features of Caesar's Palace Hotel & Casino is luxury, with a heavy emphasis on an aesthetic inspired by the decadence of Imperial Rome. Although the hotel and casino are often described as both busy and noisy by reviewers, the luxury angle offers certain guests high-limit lounges and other more peaceful but exclusive areas.
There are two casinos at this location, the Palace Casino and the Colosseum Casino, and they both take up most of the main floor. The entire venue takes up a city block between Frank Sinatra Drive, East Flamingo Road, and South Las Vegas Boulevard, so this place isn't just on the Strip; it's an integral part of it.
In the spirit of the Roman Empire, everything here is built to be extra large, equipped to handle as many people having as much fun and making as much noise as possible. The Sportsbook alone fits 140 people, and there are 135 table games and more than 1,000 slot machines available.
14. Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa
It's more than 20 minutes by car to get downtown from the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, one of the few loudest places in Las Vegas that isn't anywhere near the infamous Strip. To compensate for the distance, this location is dedicated to providing guests with a complete resort experience, so all of the bells and whistles of Sin City in the comfort of a western suburb.
The gaming floor at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa offers almost every type of diversion that exists, in addition to slots, poker rooms, and bingo. The bowling alley, movie theater, and other amenities draw locals and tourists alike, so this popular venue is often crowded and noisy.
Despite the location away from the town center, it still manages to be one of the noisiest casinos in town, according to reviews. One Yelp reviewer declares, "My only complaint was the very loud music!" Another guest on Tripadvisor agrees: "I found the background noise (a combination of people talking, mood music, and slot machine sounds) a little loud and distracting."
15. Methodology
We looked at the quiet casinos in Las Vegas, so it was only fair that we also discuss the noisiest ones. Venues will often brag about the level of activity and energy in their casinos, which goes on 24 hours a day and seven days a week, because this is the culture of the town also known as Sin City.
Websites with numerous reviews, mainly Tripadvisor and Yelp, where guests don't hold back when it comes to decibel levels, are a great place to start. Even though information on Soundprint is incomplete, its list of "Very Loud" locations in Las Vegas was a useful reference point.
The article from Casino.com, The Noisiest Casinos in Las Vegas, also includes some inspiration. Some noisy venues are adept at keeping the raucous in the casino while keeping other areas, like the pool and rooms, relatively quiet. This isn't about the whole venue, after all, but just the casino part.