The Loudest Casinos In Las Vegas That Visitors With Sensitive Ears May Want To Avoid, According To Reviews

How noisy or quiet a venue is can be in the eye of the beholder, or in this case, the ear of the listener. A quiet casino seems like a strange description because this is the type of venue that people expect to be noisy. The crowds of people are accompanied by bells, whistles, yelling, and often live music, and the result is a cacophony of sound that visitors with sensitive ears may want to avoid.

Las Vegas has a wide variety of casinos visitors can choose from, and some of them are noisier than others. Casinos located on Fremont Street and the area known as the Strip are combined with larger resorts, which add to the noise level. Then there are those venues that allow children (which can often make things noisier) or have a theme that is noisy by nature, like a big city or an old-fashioned circus.

Although there are a few venues in Vegas for those tourists looking for a more peaceful gambling experience, casinos are often designed and intended to be noisy. Many of these bright and shiny places lean into the chaos, intent on recreating an exciting and often noisy, high-rolling, heart-pumping gambling experience.