These Caribbean Beaches Have Stunning Reefs Just Steps From Shore (No Boat Needed)

What better place to start your underwater exploration than at the beach ranked best in the world in 2024? Trunk Bay on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands offers a quarter mile of sandy beach that leads into beautiful turquoise waters. And the best part is, you can do plenty of snorkeling right from the beach without needing to take a boat out to sea.

Snorkeling at Trunk Bay offers something for all levels of experience. The beach lies within a protected cove, safe from the trade winds. Much of the bay is off-limits to kayaking and paddleboarding, making this the perfect place to float and relax between snorkel runs. There is an underwater snorkeling trail supporting a myriad of marine life in shallow, clear waters, with plaques to help you identify what you are seeing.

Snorkelers commonly encounter parrotfish, blue tangs, grouper, and sea fans close to shore, without the need for a boat. You may also encounter other marine life such as urchins, sea turtles, and sea anemones. There is plenty of coral along the beach reef and trail, including brain coral, Elkhorn coral, indigo blue tunicates, and more.