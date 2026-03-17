New Hampshire's Newest Glamping Retreat In The White Mountains Opens In Summer 2026

Glamping, short for "glamorous camping," has never been more popular in the United States. And while many of the country's top glamping spots are located out West, more are popping up in other parts of the country. New Hampshire's White Mountains, for example, are already home to Huttopia, a lakefront glamping paradise — and the state's newest glamping retreat, Under Canvas White Mountains, is slated to open in summer 2026.

Set on the tranquil western side of the mountains, the 86-acre resort faces views of the towering Mount Washington, nicknamed "America's Everest," and the Presidential Range. It's the latest offering from Under Canvas, the stylish brand behind several glamping getaways around the United States, including Under Canvas Lake Powell — Grand Staircase in southern Utah, a glamping haven that's also the world's first Dark Sky-certified resort.

Like other Under Canvas resorts, the White Mountains outpost offers lodgings in safari-style canvas tents, many with views of the gorgeous surrounding landscapes. Variations run the range from the Deluxe Tent, which sleeps two in a king-sized bed and features an ensuite bathroom, a private deck, and a wood-burning stove, to the Stargazer Tent with a night sky viewing window over the bed. There's also the Suite Tent, a luxurious option with a separate living area that sleeps up to four. Families and small groups who'd like more space can also book adjoining tents. Prices start at $296 per night at the time of writing, which includes the resort fee but not other taxes and fees.