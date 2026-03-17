New Hampshire's Newest Glamping Retreat In The White Mountains Opens In Summer 2026
Glamping, short for "glamorous camping," has never been more popular in the United States. And while many of the country's top glamping spots are located out West, more are popping up in other parts of the country. New Hampshire's White Mountains, for example, are already home to Huttopia, a lakefront glamping paradise — and the state's newest glamping retreat, Under Canvas White Mountains, is slated to open in summer 2026.
Set on the tranquil western side of the mountains, the 86-acre resort faces views of the towering Mount Washington, nicknamed "America's Everest," and the Presidential Range. It's the latest offering from Under Canvas, the stylish brand behind several glamping getaways around the United States, including Under Canvas Lake Powell — Grand Staircase in southern Utah, a glamping haven that's also the world's first Dark Sky-certified resort.
Like other Under Canvas resorts, the White Mountains outpost offers lodgings in safari-style canvas tents, many with views of the gorgeous surrounding landscapes. Variations run the range from the Deluxe Tent, which sleeps two in a king-sized bed and features an ensuite bathroom, a private deck, and a wood-burning stove, to the Stargazer Tent with a night sky viewing window over the bed. There's also the Suite Tent, a luxurious option with a separate living area that sleeps up to four. Families and small groups who'd like more space can also book adjoining tents. Prices start at $296 per night at the time of writing, which includes the resort fee but not other taxes and fees.
Escape to nature at Under Canvas White Mountains
Though it's tempting to hide out in your sleek safari tent, many of the resort's highlights are outside. Under Canvas White Mountains features outdoor recreation areas where guests can practice yoga, play games, and catch live music performances. The food and drink program is built around seasonal and regional ingredients, and thanks to the casual set-up, you can grab a sandwich, a glass of wine, or a s'more to enjoy by one of several open-air fire pits as the sun goes down over the Connecticut River Valley.
Beyond the borders of the resort, a natural wonderland awaits. The area around the White Mountains is one of the most romantic regions in New England, with a wide range of opportunities for kayaking, horseback riding, and hiking to waterfalls. Get out into the great outdoors on your own, exploring Franconia Notch, an under-the-radar state park surrounded by mountains and pristine lake views, just 30 minutes away. Or consult with the staff concierge, who's always on hand to help plan wilderness adventures, from mountain biking to whitewater rafting.
Under Canvas White Mountains is set to open on June 4, 2026, and its inaugural season will run through October 11. Online bookings are available now. Interested in other Under Canvas locations in the region? Check out Under Canvas Acadia Maine, the brand's only other New England property, framed by postcard-worthy scenery near the unique Acadia National Park.