5 Unbelievably Tasty And Authentic Slices Of Germany In Texas' Culinary Capital, San Antonio

One of the greatest things about the U.S. is the variety of cultures that make up its national fabric. It's called the "Great Melting Pot" for a reason, and the array of international influences you'll find coast-to-coast makes it a very interesting — not to mention delicious — place. From New York's thriving "Real Little Italy" to the Chicago neighborhood known as "Mexico of the Midwest," America is full of enclaves and eateries celebrating ethnic heritage and the food that goes with it. In Texas, one mightily represented culture is Germany.

While we often associate German food and drink with the American heartland — as seen in these German-style breweries in the Midwest — the Lone Star State is also home to a surprising number of solid establishments serving up sausage, beer, sauerkraut, and other delicacies. You'll find a number of these in Hill Country, a bucolic region that was largely settled by German immigrants, though nearby San Antonio is also home to some good German-style joints that deliver delicious food and authentic vibes.

That's right, San Antonio — which many consider to be the culinary capital of Texas — is about more than Tex-Mex and barbecue brisket. Deep German influence be found in restaurants, beer gardens, and bars throughout the town. So, if between noshing on enchiladas and smoked ribs you're craving some weisswurst or schnitzel washed down with a tall glass of pilsner, here are five go-to spots in the Alamo City.