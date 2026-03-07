Hands-Down, Arizona's 5 Best Spots To Find A Sonoran Hotdog, According To Reviews

When it comes to the culinary icon of the Grand Canyon State, finding the best Sonoran hot dog gets locals as heated as the best slice of pizza does to New Yorkers. After all, Tucson is a UNESCO City of Culinary Excellence, and it's home to over 200 Sonoran hot dog establishments, one of which won a James Beard Award in 2018. In fact, the city introduced the Sonoran Dog Trail in 2026, featuring 15 beloved establishments (including some on this list) that hot dog die-hards can hit.

Popularized in the 1980s in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora that borders Arizona, the Sonoran hot dog made its way north, where it took off. Now, hundreds of "hot dogueros" serve them just in Tucson and Phoenix alone. Wrapped in bacon and served in a steamed or toasted bolillo bun that's loaded with pinto beans, salsa, jalapeño, and mayonnaise, it makes a ketchup-lined hot dog look like a limp salad with dressing on the side.

Borderlands, as defined by Gloria Anzaldúa in her 1987 seminal work, "Borderlands/La Frontera: The New Mestiza," are "a vague and undetermined place created by the emotional residue of an unnatural boundary," a nebulous third space of movement found "whenever two or more cultures edge each other." A borderland is neither here nor there, but is in between, which makes the Sonoran hot dog a peak borderland dish: an all-American hot dog with Mexican flavors that's neither American nor Mexican, but rather is entirely its own, crossing borders with its bacon-lined wings. To create this list, we scoured through Reddit and local or culinary publications to see which names popped up repeatedly, then narrowed them down to places with at least a 4.6 rating on Google.