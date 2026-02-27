5 Unique Places To Stay Hidden In The Midst Of The Smoky Mountains

While the National Park Service (NPS) saw more than 12 million visitors venture into Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2024, it's still possible to find truly secluded spots where you can rest your head. Perfumed by the pines and oaks of forests across the border of Tennessee and North Carolina, an array of quirky accommodation options hide in this region. Whether you opt for a treehouse strung above the canopy, a mountaintop hike-in retreat, or a rejuvenating thermal spring site, each elevates your experience of the wild Southern landscapes.

Scattered around the park, each property is best accessed by different gateways. Visitors should start planning their trip by working out a route to one of the two main Great Smoky Mountains entrances: Sugarlands Visitor Center (Gatlinburg, Tennessee) or Oconaluftee Visitor Center (Cherokee, North Carolina). While a few airports surround the area, one of the easiest air entry points is in Asheville, North Carolina's artsy city full of eclectic fun. More than 20 airports across the U.S. run direct flights to the city, and you can reach either park entrance in under two hours from the Asheville Regional Airport.

Though many people opt for lodging in the heart of well-known gateway cities like Gatlinburg, travelers can take their trip to the next level by booking more memorable accommodations. For inspiration, here are five of the Smokies' most unique places to stay.