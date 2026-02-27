5 Unique Places To Stay Hidden In The Midst Of The Smoky Mountains
While the National Park Service (NPS) saw more than 12 million visitors venture into Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2024, it's still possible to find truly secluded spots where you can rest your head. Perfumed by the pines and oaks of forests across the border of Tennessee and North Carolina, an array of quirky accommodation options hide in this region. Whether you opt for a treehouse strung above the canopy, a mountaintop hike-in retreat, or a rejuvenating thermal spring site, each elevates your experience of the wild Southern landscapes.
Scattered around the park, each property is best accessed by different gateways. Visitors should start planning their trip by working out a route to one of the two main Great Smoky Mountains entrances: Sugarlands Visitor Center (Gatlinburg, Tennessee) or Oconaluftee Visitor Center (Cherokee, North Carolina). While a few airports surround the area, one of the easiest air entry points is in Asheville, North Carolina's artsy city full of eclectic fun. More than 20 airports across the U.S. run direct flights to the city, and you can reach either park entrance in under two hours from the Asheville Regional Airport.
Though many people opt for lodging in the heart of well-known gateway cities like Gatlinburg, travelers can take their trip to the next level by booking more memorable accommodations. For inspiration, here are five of the Smokies' most unique places to stay.
Sleep in a train car on a buffalo ranch in North Carolina
Set along retired rail tracks in Clyde, North Carolina, Buffalo Creek Vacations' old-school caboose lodging rentals are situated in the middle of a working bison ranch. The iconic animals of the American West — once on the brink of extinction – have made a steady comeback across parts of the United States. While they're not all that common a sight in quiet Smoky Mountains forests, this rental gives visitors the chance to watch bison wander past their window.
Inside the caboose, up to five guests can enjoy the old-timey experience of sleeping in a train carriage (with a few modern amenities added in for maximum comfort). You'll have access to a utensil-stocked kitchen, underfloor heating, flat-screen TVs, and a porch with a personal grill. Beyond the lodging, the ranch offers family-friendly activities, including opportunities to interact with ranch animals, let loose at the on-site playground, or explore Clyde's outdoor recreation options. According to one VRBO reviewer, these experiences were even enjoyed by their dogs, "who loved watching the animals on the farm."
Soaked in light at sunrise and sunset, Buffalo Creek is a cozy option for families or individuals looking to escape in-town hotels or forest-bound campgrounds. It's around 15 minutes away from Clyde's Depot Street. While this spot comes with mountain views, it'll take you about 50 minutes on the road to reach the nearest official national park entry point (Oconaluftee Visitor Center in Cherokee).
Sleep under Smoky Mountain canopy in a Tennessee treehouse
Each elevated cabin in The Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek Resort was crafted by a "treehouse master" and sits just outside the bounds of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. While the wood-framed stylings and stripped-back décor here might be reminiscent of similar, simpler cabins scattered throughout the region, these treetop stays in The Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek Resort more closely resemble glamping.
Guests can choose between drifting off to the sound of babbling forest brooks in a creekside cabin or waking up to the golden glow of sunrise over the Smokies in a mountainside cabin. Each one is like stepping "into a storybook," as one Tripadvisor reviewer put it. Beyond the spacious living areas with built-in kitchens, the grove treehouses also offer access to common areas with mountaintop hot tubs and cozy fire pits. Each unit includes Wi-Fi and electricity, so you won't have to totally unplug to enjoy the Smoky Mountain wilderness.
Situated less than 15 minutes from downtown Gatlinburg, the Treehouse Grove balances proximity to city conveniences with easy access to the park. Close to the Tennessee-North Carolina border, it's also a convenient lodging option for vacationers traveling between Asheville and Knoxville.
Hike to a secluded mountain lodge within the national park
If stringing up a backcountry tent isn't your idea of a relaxing stay away, LeConte Lodge is the only non-camping option within the official bounds of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. While its elevated stays offer some extra comfort, the lodge is no less secluded than nearby quiet woodland campgrounds. Here, log cabins perch above forested slopes and peaks. These guest rooms provide high-altitude tranquility and incomparable views from wood-framed windows. Despite lacking electricity and running water, this far-flung stay is extremely popular with travelers. Get your booking in early to ensure a spot above the Smoky skyline.
Inaccessible by road, LeConte Lodge, which is also eastern America's highest lodge for a rustic national park escape, can only be reached via hiking trail. Though, as Google Reviews attest, guests shouldn't be put off by the strenuous hike — it is worth it for the "beautiful scenes of the mountains [guests had] ever seen" offered on this "trip of a lifetime". So, the cozy cabins' vertiginous view over rolling mountains doesn't come without a reasonable effort. You'll need to trek up to a quiet glen. Visitors can choose from five trails varying in difficulty and range from 5 to 9.1 miles in length. Each route comes with special perks such as flourishing wildflower meadows, astonishing views of the Smokies, or caravans of pack llamas that haul supplies up to the lodge.
Soak in natural hot springs at a North Carolina resort
Centuries before a national park was established in the Smoky Mountains, when the woodlands were still wild and the trails unmanicured, travelers sought out North Carolina's only natural hot springs for a rejuvenating soak. Set at the confluence of Spring Creek and the French Broad River, Hot Springs Resort & Spa carries that legacy by offering guests access to "hot mineral waters." As one Tripadvisor reviewer raved, the natural springs are "not only refreshing but healing, as well."
After an active outdoor excursion in the mountains, recover in the resort's jacuzzi-style pools of naturally heated water. The spa has 12 outdoor mineral baths (sanitized after each use) and private pools attached to the suite rooms. These springs range in temperature from 100 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Guests can choose an all-out luxury stay by booking a cozy cabin stocked with essential modern amenities or opt instead to keep it rustic at the resort's camping grounds or RV sites.
Located around an hour outside of Asheville, this spot is about another hour's drive from the winding trails of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A perfect place to start or cap off a longer trip to the Smokies, Hot Springs Resort & Spa is far enough from the city and park that visitors can avoid any semblance of a crowd while soaking in springs surrounded by mountains and serene forests.
Keep all ages entertained at a family cabin in Tennessee
Designed to occupy kids' attention in between any arduous hikes or sightseeing experiences you may have planned, this Airbnb is packed with activities to keep the whole family happy. The Cool Cubs Cabin sleeps up to 10 and features an in-house game room, swimming pool, putting green, and a peaceful patio where the adults can unwind. Built into a luxurious three-story cabin surrounded by forest, this tucked-away stay offers quick access to nature escapes without sacrificing high-tech entertainment. This element was particularly beloved by previous guests who shared their experiences on Airbnb. Per one reviewer, "the amenities were fantastic, from the coffee bar to the hot tub to the fire pit. The games/entertainment in the basement were an absolute blast and enjoyed by all, kids and adults alike."
You won't have to embark on a four-wheel-drive pursuit up a mountainside or through backcountry woods to reach it. Less than half an hour from the center of Sevierville (Tennessee's underrated Great Smoky Mountains tourist hub full of attractions and views) and even closer to picturesque Pigeon Forge (home to America's longest zipline), The Cool Cubs Cabin has a convenient location that means the whole family need not endure a lengthy car journey. Plus, this national park basecamp isn't far from the Sugarlands Visitor Center, the most popular entry point into Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This access point not only has clear, handy signage to guide you through the area but also hosts some kitschy, family-friendly attractions and shops selling themed souvenirs.
Methodology
This list of the Smoky Mountains' five most unique places to stay was created by referencing analyses from regional experts and searching online accommodation aggregators. Visitor reviews were also consulted to verify each listing's claims and ensure guests got the most out of their experience at each location. Half a decade of experience writing about exceptional accommodation options across the world informed the final determinations for this guide.
Don't stop here when planning your next Great Smoky Mountains National Park trip, though. You can also discover the best way to see the Smoky Mountains on this gorgeous, forest-fringed scenic drive. If you want solitude during your vacation, you can read up on how to avoid national park crowds during peak season.