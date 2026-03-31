Fort Lauderdale's 5 Most Affordable, Award-Winning Restaurants

South Florida's coastal city, Fort Lauderdale, is filled with beachfront restaurants, but more often than not, those ocean views come with a steep price tag. While they can be hard to find, there are standout spots that are not only affordable but also award-winning. I grew up in Fort Lauderdale, and while the expensive lifestyle eventually pushed me out, there are still some places I always return to when I visit. With sparkling reviews, fairly priced eats, and notable accolades, these five spots prove you don't need to spend a fortune to enjoy a critically recognized meal.

From side-street stops to waterfront locations, Larb Thai-Isan, Quarterdeck Restaurants, Heritage, Shooters Waterfront, and Twice Removed earned a place on this list for more than just popularity. Some are Michelin-recognized, others have local awards, and all hold nearly 4.5 stars or higher on Google reviews. While I've personally dined at several, a few proved nearly impossible to get into — often packed houses that speak for themselves. After reviewing the menus of each spot, it's also clear that your dollar can stretch fairly far. As someone always searching for cheap (and sometimes free) things to do in Fort Lauderdale, I find this list the holy grail for foodies and travelers who just want a fresh meal. These five locations provide a range in style and complexity in cuisine, as well as a level of culinary recognition that proves a budget doesn't compromise taste.