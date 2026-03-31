Fort Lauderdale's 5 Most Affordable, Award-Winning Restaurants
South Florida's coastal city, Fort Lauderdale, is filled with beachfront restaurants, but more often than not, those ocean views come with a steep price tag. While they can be hard to find, there are standout spots that are not only affordable but also award-winning. I grew up in Fort Lauderdale, and while the expensive lifestyle eventually pushed me out, there are still some places I always return to when I visit. With sparkling reviews, fairly priced eats, and notable accolades, these five spots prove you don't need to spend a fortune to enjoy a critically recognized meal.
From side-street stops to waterfront locations, Larb Thai-Isan, Quarterdeck Restaurants, Heritage, Shooters Waterfront, and Twice Removed earned a place on this list for more than just popularity. Some are Michelin-recognized, others have local awards, and all hold nearly 4.5 stars or higher on Google reviews. While I've personally dined at several, a few proved nearly impossible to get into — often packed houses that speak for themselves. After reviewing the menus of each spot, it's also clear that your dollar can stretch fairly far. As someone always searching for cheap (and sometimes free) things to do in Fort Lauderdale, I find this list the holy grail for foodies and travelers who just want a fresh meal. These five locations provide a range in style and complexity in cuisine, as well as a level of culinary recognition that proves a budget doesn't compromise taste.
Larb Thai-Isan
In 2025, Florida's food scene got a major boost with Michelin stars across the state, and Fort Lauderdale has seen select restaurants recognized in the revered guide. Larb Thai-Isan is among those included. Located on the outskirts of the downtown area, it's less than a 10-minute drive from Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, often called "Florida's Beach Diving Capital." I've passed it countless times — it's easy to miss if you're not looking for it — but its strong 4.7-star Google rating suggests it's worth seeking out.
The restaurant has a laidback atmosphere that's ideal for casual lunches or dinners, making it a pressure-free "hole-in-the-wall" spot to try on your lunch break or when you want a relaxed meal. It serves northeastern-style Thai food packed with flavor. The menu includes its namesake larb, a traditional minced meat salad. "Hands down they serve the BEST Thai food I have ever had (and I've had a lot)," a returning customer wrote, recommending dishes like khao soi and kanom jeen. Appetizers are generally under $10, and most mains fall under $20, with Google estimating an average spend of $20 to $30. It's open daily except Tuesdays, and guests note that wait times can exceed 45 minutes during peak hours — something many diners (especially newcomers) say is well worth it.
Quarterdeck Restaurants
Quarterdeck is a long-running South Florida chain with locations in Fort Lauderdale, Davie, Dania Beach, and Sawgrass. The sports bar has been around for decades, and its Fort Lauderdale location has since moved down the street from its beachside location in Las Olas. It now sits just behind Las Olas Isles, Fort Lauderdale's picturesque coastal enclave with luxe homes, giving travelers an affordable place to eat in an upscale neighborhood. The restaurant holds a 4.4-star rating on Google with more than 2,300 reviews. In 2025, Fort Lauderdale Magazine recognized it with "Best Family-Friendly Restaurant," "Best Pet-Friendly Restaurant," and "Best Kids Menu."
The menu has all the tasty sports-bar classics — wings, burgers, and chicken Caesar wraps. One guest recommends the Caribbean jerk chicken sandwich, while another praises the ribs. "For $16 for a full rack of ribs you can't beat it," they noted. High-ticket items, such as churrasco steak and seafood, are around $30 per plate, whereas most other plates average $15 to $20.
The restaurant is a typical American sports bar with nautical decor, such as fish hanging from the ceiling, and an outdoor patio. The casual ambiance features a spacious interior for large groups and flat-screen TVs for sporting events. When it moved, it expanded to a building with two floors — the second floor has a "quarterdeck" where guests can eat, backing up its namesake. I personally enjoy coming to Quarterdeck because you can have some of Fort Lauderdale's "best of the best" in an affluent Las Olas neighborhood — and it won't hurt your wallet.
Heritage
Heritage is an Italian restaurant known for its pizzas and has been recognized by the Michelin Guide, including a Bib Gourmand distinction for good quality and value. It's located just at the corner of North Federal Highway and East Sunrise Boulevard, tucked behind a railway line. The noisy roadside location might seem like a deterrent, but its modest blue building is often a full house — which checks out, as the restaurant has nearly a 5-star rating on Google. "Can't say enough about this place after only one quick lunch visit! They were booked pretty solid for dinner however we decided it was worth a shot for lunch and made a reservation," one reviewer wrote.
Inside, the atmosphere is intimate with an elevated-casual feel where customers can let their hair down over deep conversations, a glass of wine, and a cheesy slice. The menu seems to average between $20 and $30, and if you split a pizza with others — whether it be a fresh tomato pie or alla vodka pizza — consider that bill split in half. Some guests also mention that the crispy Roman artichokes and the gnocchi pesto are spot on, reinforcing its Bib Gourmand status. Heritage offers customers a Michelin-quality experience that feels accessible, all without sacrificing quality, atmosphere, or flavor.
Shooters Waterfront
Shooters Waterfront is one of the top-rated outdoor patio brunch spots with a view in Fort Lauderdale and a staple along the Intracoastal Waterway for more than 40 years. Located near East Oakland Park Boulevard, it's known for its expansive outdoor patio with bungalows and dockside seating, earning it a "Best Waterfront Dining" distinction in Fort Lauderdale Magazine's 2025 "Best of Fort Lauderdale" awards. However, its flavorful plates and budget-friendly specials are what keep customers coming back. More than 13,400 reviewers rated it 4.4 stars on Google, noting that Shooters is the Fort Lauderdale spot that delivers a full Florida dining experience.
Shooters is a smart-casual seafood spot with an American twist. Its menu is sprinkled with fan favorites like truffle mac and cheese and fish and chips. Prices typically range from about $20 to $60, depending on the dish, making it one of the pricier spots on this list — but daily specials help offset costs.
Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., with select items under $15. I visited for its happy hour specials and ordered the coconut shrimp and margherita flatbread — just because it's discounted does not mean you get any less. The food was delicious, and its affordable cost made an otherwise large bill half the spend. On weekends, it also hosts a brunch buffet with a set price, giving guests the most bang for their buck. So, while Shooters Waterfront can be a pricier option, it proves that even higher-end dining can offer smart value when you know how to take advantage of specials.
Twice Removed
Twice Removed is a subtle, yet swanky cocktail bar and kitchen that sits on the opposite side of the intersection where Shooters Waterfront is located. It has garnered attention on multiple honorary lists, landing a spot on Yelp's "Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S. 2025" list as well as Fort Lauderdale Magazine's "Best of Fort Lauderdale 2025." The outlet awarded it "Best Craft Cocktail List," "Best Bar," and even runner-up for "Best Veggie Burger." With a near 5-star rating on Google Reviews, guests say that, for a cocktail bar, the food is a standout feature.
The kitchen is an international mix, featuring unique items like Greek sliders, hot honey chicken sandwiches, and different-flavored poutine fries. "The Ropa Vieja Poutine is so good! It was flavorful and juicy. I really wanted to lick the bowl after but had to resist," one customer mentioned. Most menu items are under $20, with happy hour (4 to 6 p.m.) offering select items under $10. Additionally, it has unique drink specials and food combos throughout the week, such as the half-pint and fries "Fri-Yay" Friday deal. Twice Removed also has nightly "In The Biz" deals for those in the service industry to grab one last discounted item before heading home.
On Wednesdays, the lounge comes alive with live music from a rotating lineup of artists, adding to its energetic yet cozy atmosphere. When I visited Twice Removed on a Friday night, the place was completely full — so it's definitely worth arriving early to beat the crowd. With its music, buzz, and growing popularity, this spot has quickly become one of the city's most in-demand and affordable nights out.
Methodology
To find Fort Lauderdale's five most affordable, award-winning restaurants, we first had to define what "affordable" really means. We focused on menus where most items fell between $10 and $20. If a restaurant offered higher-priced dishes, we considered whether they were limited to just a few items or if they significantly raised the overall cost. We also looked closely at specials — how often they were offered, how much of a discount was provided, and what was actually included. After applying these standards to places like Quarterdeck, Shooters Waterfront, and Twice Removed, we felt confident in what made the cut.
From there, we turned to the Michelin Guide. While several Fort Lauderdale restaurants were recognized, not all aligned with our affordability criteria. We narrowed that list down to Larb Thai-Isan and Heritage based on menu pricing. Then, we cross-referenced Yelp rankings and local publications' "best of" lists to see where public opinion aligned. Drawing from my own experience as a local, I was also able to filter out spots that, while popular, didn't fit the budget-friendly mark. From there, I selected the remaining restaurants based on a mix of strong reviews, notable recognition, and firsthand value. In a city known for its high price tags and waterfront luxury, these five restaurants cut travelers a break, allowing them to experience some of Fort Lauderdale's most celebrated dining options.