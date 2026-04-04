Rocky Mountain Towns With Main Streets Worth Planning A Trip Around

Located about 30 miles east of Utah's capital in Salt Lake City, Park City is one of America's most iconic mountain towns, backgrounded by snow-covered peaks reminiscent of the European Alps. While the town has been known as a cold-weather sports destination since the mid-1900s — lending it the nickname "winter's favorite town" — it's also grown increasingly popular as a year-round tourist town, in part due to its lively and historic downtown.

Running through the heart of the former silver mining town, Main Street meanders down a steep hillside lined by carefully preserved Victorian structures that now house a colorful array of boutiques, galleries, and bars. The town has long been known as the host of Sundance Film Festival, though the week-long event is set to move to Boulder, Colorado for future festival seasons starting in 2027. Nonetheless, Park City remains packed with all-seasons activity, from international skiing championships to summer arts festivals and even a massive outdoor dinner party that transforms all of downtown into an al fresco patio.

Restaurants range from upscale mountain cuisine to casual cafes perfect for a quick breakfast before hitting the slopes. Beloved landmarks such as the Egyptian Theatre add cultural depth to the area, while Park City Mountain Resort ski lifts ferry eager outdoorsmen up and down the mountains in the distance. With its mix of outdoor adventure, storied architecture, and lots to do downtown, it's little surprise that Park City is considered one of the most vibrant resort towns in the Rockies.