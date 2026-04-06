These Charming New South Wales Towns Are Perfect For Your Next Coastal Escape

New South Wales (NSW) spans nearly 310,000 square miles across southeastern Australia and brims with a huge variety of landscapes, from the Blue Mountains' thrilling hikes and pretty waterfalls to ancient rainforests. Its towns and cities are just as varied, many of the most inviting of which are located along NSW's more than 1,300 miles of coastline, including islands. The most famous and easy-to-reach destination may be Sydney, one of the friendliest cities in the world, but it's just the beginning when it comes to this region brimming with picturesque towns and endless coastal vibes.

All along the way, locals and tourists alike find remarkable scenic drives, white sand beaches, postcard-worthy lighthouses, glorious resort stays, and so much more. And while this list can't possibly highlight every coastal town worth a visit, we've highlighted 10 charming destinations below that all have something unique to offer. Seeking family-friendly activities? A relaxing, romantic weekend getaway spot? A few stops along a NSW road trip? Read on for inspiration for your next itinerary, organized from north to south, whether you're visiting from afar or looking for a new coastal escape near home.