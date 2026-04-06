These Charming New South Wales Towns Are Perfect For Your Next Coastal Escape
New South Wales (NSW) spans nearly 310,000 square miles across southeastern Australia and brims with a huge variety of landscapes, from the Blue Mountains' thrilling hikes and pretty waterfalls to ancient rainforests. Its towns and cities are just as varied, many of the most inviting of which are located along NSW's more than 1,300 miles of coastline, including islands. The most famous and easy-to-reach destination may be Sydney, one of the friendliest cities in the world, but it's just the beginning when it comes to this region brimming with picturesque towns and endless coastal vibes.
All along the way, locals and tourists alike find remarkable scenic drives, white sand beaches, postcard-worthy lighthouses, glorious resort stays, and so much more. And while this list can't possibly highlight every coastal town worth a visit, we've highlighted 10 charming destinations below that all have something unique to offer. Seeking family-friendly activities? A relaxing, romantic weekend getaway spot? A few stops along a NSW road trip? Read on for inspiration for your next itinerary, organized from north to south, whether you're visiting from afar or looking for a new coastal escape near home.
Byron Bay for coastal walks and great eats
Skirted by golden sand beaches, Byron Bay offers something for everyone, from yoga retreats and resorts to classic surf spots and fine dining. Cape Byron and its titular lighthouse are gorgeous for photos and a scenic walk along the Walgun Cape Byron Walking Track, which extends 2.3 miles. Take the whole family for a swim at the aptly named Main Beach, one of the best beaches in all of Australia, which is closest to the center of town. For others that may not be quite so crowded, head just a little bit farther afield to Whites Beach or Lennox Head. When you've had your fill of sun and sand, head to the Beach Hotel's waterfront bar for drinks and snacks or fine dining with an ocean view at Beach Byron Bay, which specializes in seasonal Australian dishes.
Jonson Street and its adjacent neighborhood are the primary shopping and dining artery through Byron Bay, lined with inviting, hip spots like Sunday Sustainable Bakery and Main Street Burger Bar. And you'll find surf shops aplenty, from Billabong and Rip Curl to Byron Bay Longboards. For a truly unique way of getting around, hop aboard the world's first solar-powered train, which connects Byron Beach Station to the North Beach area and Byron Arts and Industry Estate, just a little more than two miles to the northwest. Here, you'll find the showroom of McTavish Surfboards, a shopping and dining village called Habitat, and a go-to for locally crafted beer infused with tropical vibes, Stone & Wood.
Yamba for beachfront stays and boozy brunch
About an hour and a half south of Byron Bay sits the inviting NSW destination of Yamba in the Clarence Valley. Surfers will know this spot for its iconic break and retro vibes at Angourie Beach, which sits just south of town. And while it's not a great place to swim, a scenic walk to the headland provides stunning views. Charter a fishing trip with an outfit called Reel Time, which also offers whale watching tours, or opt for a landlubbing adventure on two wheels with a cycle rental from Bike Shop Yamba.
For unique insight into the history and Indigenous community of Yamba and its surrounding area, stop by the Yamba Museum to learn about the Yaegl people and the town's settlement by Europeans, in addition to art exhibitions and other events. Yamba Street is the heart of downtown, surrounded for several blocks by a wide range of inviting eateries and shops. Grab a ginger beer or ale from Wobbly Chook Brewing Company, then tuck into a yummo seafood takeaway from Yamba's Fisho. And for gorgeous views and patio seating, don't miss dinner or a boozy brunch at Sandbar Restaurant.
Yamba is a haven for relaxing, romantic getaways. Coast Yamba is a boutique spot reserved exclusively for adults, and The Surf Yamba is everything a beachfront hotel should be, with great views, rooftop terraces, and a heated pool. After a scenic walk out to Turners Beach, Yamba Lighthouse, and Wooli Park, head to Jacko's Bar, where DJs serve up beats alongside tasty beverages.
Crescent Head for nature and an epic surf break
Like many North Coast destinations in NSW, with sparkling Pacific waters, long stretches of beach, and unique rocky headlands, Crescent Head is renowned for its surfing. This Mid-North Coast destination even boasts a National Surfing Reserve, which stretches a little more than two miles and encompasses the rocky promontory of Crescent Head itself. Australian longboarding really came into its own here, starting in the 1950s and 60s, and the break's nearly 1,000-foot-long ride length keeps people coming back for more.
The town of Crescent Head is pretty laid-back compared to other towns, such as Byron Bay, with a retro vibe that leans hard into its historic surfing culture. Walk out to the headland to take in postcard-worthy views along the coastline, or if you prefer to multitask, head out on the green at Crescent Head Country Club for a round of golf on Australia's only accredited six-hole course. Lawn bowling on a sunny day is also a treat here. And to truly immerse yourself in nature, head to Goolawah National Park, where even more surfing is to be had, plus beach camping and beautiful walks. Maria National Park is just a 15-minute drive west, offering a more inland option for a serene walk.
In town, grab a drink along with lunch or dinner at Crescent Head Tavern, or head up Pacific Street to Mezzaluna for delicious Italian fare for dinner. Whether you're road-tripping in a caravan or would like to rent a self-catering cottage, take advantage of a fabulous location at Crescent Head Holiday Park. Alternatively, Sea Sea Hotel is an upscale option with a retro surf feel brimming with warm, wooden interiors and lots of art.
Pacific Palms for laid-back walks and cozy cottages
Located on the Barrington Coast, Pacific Palms is home to phenomenal stretches of sand and sought-after beaches for surfing. Rather than a single town, this destination is composed of a handful of small communities and beaches on a picturesque peninsula, including Charlotte Bay, Blueys Beach, Boomerang Beach, Elizabeth Beach, Tiona, and Whoota — essentially, a cluster of lovely, generally quiet residential areas that encircle the scenic Wallis Lake and its nearby Pacific coastline.
If you visit Elizabeth Beach — which the locals endearingly refer to as Lizzie's — during the last weekend of the month, head to the Pacific Palms Community Market, which pops up on the last Sunday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. North of Elizabeth Beach, you'll find the beautiful Booti Booti National Park, a bluffy peninsula that separates the scenic Wallis Lake from the Pacific. Here, you'll find camping, hiking paths, and a spectacular elevated view from the Cape Hawke Lookout.
Blueys Beach is where the majority of Pacific Palms' shops and cafes line walkable streets. Take a beat to relax at Blueys Beach Natural Health Centre, which offers remedial massage and facial treatments, among other wellness offerings. You'll find numerous vacation rentals to choose from, and a walk out to Boomerang Point will reward you with views over town and along this stunning stretch of coastline. Fuel up with an artisan coffee or light breakfast at Drift Cafe, or tuck into something substantial at Sips at Mobys, which features a huge breakfast menu in addition to all-day fare influenced by a range of global cuisines.
Nelson Bay for cruises and great views
At 2.5 hours north of Sydney, Nelson Bay enters the easy weekend getaway category if you're looking to escape the city. Nelson Bay is situated within the attractive Port Stephens area, taking full advantage of a wide peninsula that juts out to create a large harbor. You'll find pleasant little towns like Shoal Bay, Fingal Bay, Corlette, Salamander Bay, and Soldier Point. And nestled amid these, overlooking Port Stephens Bay, is the charming Nelson Bay.
A great base camp for exploring this area, Nelson Bay is home to Moonshadow-TQC Cruises, which will propel you out into the strikingly blue waters for whale- and dolphin-watching, sunset cruises, and snorkeling off Broughton Island. And if it's views you're after, make your way just south of town to the highest point around, Gan Gan Lookout, which offers panoramas across the bay and over town from more than 500 feet.
After a full, energized day spent outdoors, head to Hotel Nelson for a boutique stay that also boasts The Little Nel, a local hotspot for artisan coffee, breakfast, and lunch. When you've replenished your energy stores, head out on a cycle ride along the Bartlett Cycleway, which heads across Bagnalls Beach Reserve. For dinner, book a table at the waterfront Little Beach Boathouse for fantastic seafood in addition to vegan and vegetarian options. Below Deck Cafe & Bar, right beneath the restaurant, is a casual place to soak up the views and unwind with a drink.
Kiama for surf drama and a coastal hike
A picturesque coastal town located about one hour and 45 minutes south of Sydney, Kiama is a gorgeous coastal enclave that may be best known for its iconic blowhole. This geological phenomenon, which is the result of water rushing through a sea cave below the bluff, shoots spray impressively high, up to a record of around 100 feet. It's a draw for visitors who can see the powerful effect from viewing platforms and nearby picnic areas.
Kiama is located along Australia's Grand Pacific Drive, known for its unbelievably photogenic bridge. On its main promontory, the town features a photogenic white lighthouse, which is situated along the Kiama Coast Walk. This gorgeous hike stretches about 12.5 miles in its entirety, connecting Minnamurra River in the north to Gerringong via the Kiama blowhole and Loves Bay. Easily split into sections, it's an ideal way to spend an afternoon or plan a town-to-town hike along this stunning shoreline.
When you're ready to drop your bags, head to The Sebel Kiama, an upscale option for contemporary yet comfortable accommodations. Or if you'd rather commune with the outdoors just a bit more, Cicada Luxury Camping provides stays in lovely canvas tents, outdoor baths, and spectacular views over the hills. And to get your next day started on the right foot, Kiama boasts several great coffee shops like Native, which also offers breakfast platters, toasties (sandwiches on a griddle), and house-made fritters.
Berry for vineyards and culinary experiences
Berry is the only town on this list that isn't located directly on the coast, but it's only a 10-minute drive to the southern end of Seven Mile Beach National Park. And at only about 20 minutes southwest of Kiama, it's a great spot to tack on if you're exploring more of this region. If trading beaches for vineyards and a welcoming downtown with great eats sounds palatable, you're in the right place!
The first Sunday of every month is worth planning around, as the Berry Markets pop up with produce, homemade epicurean delights, and locally crafted gifts. Head to The Treat Factory for an old-fashioned candy store experience with recipes that have been passed down through the generations. To keep the sweet tooth satiated, don't miss a stop at Berry Donut Van, another charming mainstay that has been serving doughy delicacies since 1964.
If you're getting the taste that Berry is something of a culinary haven, you're on the right track. South on Albany dishes up gorgeously plated modern Australian fare on its set menu that changes every fortnight, and if you're craving a zesty curry, look no further than Berry Thai Restaurant. Don't forget to venture just out of town, too. Shop for Shiraz at Two Figs Winery, or take in live music at Mountain Ridge Wines, which also features a seasonal kitchen. The Cellar Door at Silos Estate emphasizes wines made from a wide variety of its own grapes, plus their restaurant and comfy accommodations make it easy to stay a while. If you prefer an in-town stay, check into the modest Berry Inn or a luxury self-catering rental from Maple Cottages.
Ulladulla for fishing and seafood
Further down NSW's South Coast region, Ulladulla is a go-to destination for seafood, nature walks, and, of course, beaches. Its beautiful harbor is a highlight, and there are plenty of spots to cast a line if you're interested in fishing from shore for bream, flathead, and more, including Ulladulla Harbor North Beach. Then, discover the natural geology of the harbor on a guided Gondwana Coast Fossil Walk, which explores the ancient rocks and fossils dating back 270 million years.
Ulladulla boasts several beaches and scenic lookouts, such as Rennies Beach and its lookout on the south end, plus the dramatic Warden Head and its lighthouse just north of there. Walk along the Coomee Nulunga Cultural Trail across Warden Head Reserve, which follows a winding path redolent of the Rainbow Serpent, a creator deity in the Aboriginal creation story called the Dreamtime. And once you've had your fill of tranquil coastal walks, head back to your luxe and cozy villa or farmhouse room at Cupitts Estate, which is also a destination for wine-lovers, with tastings at the winery's cellar door and lunch and dinner in The Dining Room. There's also live music and more casual bites in the outdoor Wine Garden.
Ulladulla's location is ideal for exploring a handful of scenic and welcoming communities very close by, such as Milton and Mollymook. You'll find even more beaches, accommodation options, and unique places to eat, including Milton's Milk Haus, with a vast kitchen garden that provides ingredients for the menu but also a lovely place to walk around. In Mollymook, don't miss Rick Stein at Bannisters, where only the freshest local seafood makes it to the table.
Batemans Bay for art and retro fun
Nestled in the Eurobodalla region on the NSW South Coast, Batemans Bay boasts a wealth of beaches and plenty of ways to take in the views. Grab a casual seafood bite at The Boatshed, a local favorite for fresh takeaway that the Innes family has been dishing up for three generations. You'll find numerous other restaurant options along the waterfront and overlooking the marina.
Batemans Bay is also a great place to take in local culture and events. Pop into the Batemans Bay Heritage Museum to learn about local history and browse its in-house bookshop. Walk or cycle along the approximately mile-long Sculpture Walk, which highlights public art by more than a dozen regional artists. In November, experience a blast from the past with the lively Crank It Up festival, which features a vintage car show and music from the 1950s and 1960s.
Wander through beautiful arboretums and gardens at Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens, where you can join a free guided tour on the first Sunday of the month or take a self-led wander along several trails. Its cafe, Mossy on Gardens, sources locally grown, seasonal ingredients alongside verdant views over the landscape. On that note, if you detour just 15 minutes south to Mossy Point, you'll find the original Mossy Cafe, which is a destination brunch spot inside a former general store. Walk along the shoreline toward Mossy Point Lookout and stop for a cuppa at the inviting, quaint Boat Shed.
Narooma for nature and tasty oysters
A laid-back Aussie beach town perfect for adventurers, Narooma is a South Coast gem that makes an ideal base camp for exploring nature. It actually comprises two areas that span the scenic Wanonga Inlet, with Narooma on the southern shore and North Narooma across the way. Take a walk along the beach just south of town to see the picturesque Glasshouse Rocks and a nearby ancient lava flow, or take a serene stroll along the Mill Bay Boardwalk, which stretches for about a quarter of a mile along the crystalline waterway.
When you're ready to grab a bite to eat, head to the charmingly funky Quarterdeck, with its waterfront views and outdoor seating along a pier. East of central North Narooma, head to The Oyster Farmer's Daughter for — you guessed it — an array of oysters in addition to other creative seafood plates, served along the Wanonga Inlet shoreline in an inviting, open-air setting. And if there's just no such thing as too many oysters, plan your visit to this area in early May for the Narooma Oyster Festival, during which chefs, growers, and enthusiasts convene to celebrate the humble yet delicious rock oyster — along with live music and other entertainment.
If you have a bit of time, Barunguba Montague Island Nature Reserve is a fantastic place to spend a night in a historic lighthouse cottage and see marine wildlife. It's particularly known for its seals, which during the spring loll about on the coastline in great numbers. Tours are provided by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service-approved partners, such as Narooma Charters, which also offers whale-watching expeditions, fishing charters, and snorkeling.
Methodology
To compile this list, we emphasized cities all along the length of the New South Wales coastline, from the Far North Coast to the South Coast. We consulted national and regional tourism sites such as NSW.gov.au, Australia.com, NationalParks.NSW.gov.au, VisitNSW.com, ByronBay.com, BarringtonCoast.com.au, Shoalhaven.com, and Eurobodalla.com.au for some of the areas' most recommended and beloved attractions. We also consulted blogs published by visitors, such as LondonerinSydney.com, BackstreetNomad.com, and WeAreExplorers.co, plus reviews and ratings published on Tripadvisor and Google — especially relating to specific restaurants, accommodations, and attractions. Some additional historical context and factual information came from Trailforks.com, Britannica.com, SculptureforClyde.com.au, and SurfingReserves.org.