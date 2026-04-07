The Hands-Down Best Pie In Denver Comes From This Family-Owned Colorado Hotspot

Whether you're visiting Colorado in the winter to ski or in the summer to hit up some long hiking trails surrounded by stunning scenery, passing through Denver is almost always a must. Luckily, Denver has plenty to do, making it a worthy stop on your Colorado itinerary. The city is America's craft beer capital, with almost 70 craft breweries, making the city not just a place to pass through but also a tasty destination on its own. Whether you've already skied or you're on your way to summit a 14er, you can fill up on pie — both savory and sweet — at Legacy Pie Co.

Foodie publication Chowhound ranks Legacy Pie Co.'s Tart Cherry delicacy as the "hands-down best pie" in Colorado, but both the sweet and savory pies receive praise. Its shop on Tennyson Street holds a 4.8-star rating on Google, with over 1,000 reviews. The Wash Park location, close to one of Denver's best parks, also boasts high ratings.

Online, the shop is well regarded. In r/Denverfood, the shop was a popular suggestion for places to get pie in the city. Another Reddit thread was started just to show appreciation for the bakery, with one user writing, "walking out of Legacy Pie Co with a cheap and delicious coffee and a pork green chile hand pie for $10 is just so clutch."