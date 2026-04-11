Utah's Desert-Oasis State Park Has Some Of The State's Warmest Waters To Swim Under Red Rock Cliffs

Utah's iconic red rock country boasts dramatic canyons, rugged cliffs, and spectacular arches, many of which you'll find in the southern part of the state. One of its most popular places to view these epic landscapes is Zion National Park, known for its iconic hikes and scenery that draws tourists from all over. If you'd rather skip the crowds, you can check out another red-rock site just 45 minutes away — Quail Creek State Park is a desert escape, nestled at the foot of the stunning Pine Valley Mountains. In the center of this stunning landscape, you'll come across an oasis where you can swim in some of the state's warmest waters.

Quail Creek State Park combines the best of both worlds — bask in the sun-baked desert while wading in 600 acres of water. The reservoir's purpose was to provide agricultural irrigation and potable water for residents. After its opening, it began serving an additional function: to offer recreational opportunities to the public. Now, people go to the park to take their boat out on the water, cast a line, and have a refreshing dip. You can spend the night in the heart of the desert, too, then just jump straight into the water the following day.

The summer months push water temperatures to a pleasant level, allowing you to have a nice soak. You won't be missing out on the fun if you visit in the winter, either — with comfortable 50-degree-Fahrenheit days, you can have plenty of lake time. The small city of Hurricane is the scenic gateway to several Utah national parks and desert trails, including Quail Creek. Coming from St. George, Southern Utah's largest urban paradise, takes just under 20 minutes. You can also make the drive from Las Vegas within two hours.