Utah's Desert-Oasis State Park Has Some Of The State's Warmest Waters To Swim Under Red Rock Cliffs
Utah's iconic red rock country boasts dramatic canyons, rugged cliffs, and spectacular arches, many of which you'll find in the southern part of the state. One of its most popular places to view these epic landscapes is Zion National Park, known for its iconic hikes and scenery that draws tourists from all over. If you'd rather skip the crowds, you can check out another red-rock site just 45 minutes away — Quail Creek State Park is a desert escape, nestled at the foot of the stunning Pine Valley Mountains. In the center of this stunning landscape, you'll come across an oasis where you can swim in some of the state's warmest waters.
Quail Creek State Park combines the best of both worlds — bask in the sun-baked desert while wading in 600 acres of water. The reservoir's purpose was to provide agricultural irrigation and potable water for residents. After its opening, it began serving an additional function: to offer recreational opportunities to the public. Now, people go to the park to take their boat out on the water, cast a line, and have a refreshing dip. You can spend the night in the heart of the desert, too, then just jump straight into the water the following day.
The summer months push water temperatures to a pleasant level, allowing you to have a nice soak. You won't be missing out on the fun if you visit in the winter, either — with comfortable 50-degree-Fahrenheit days, you can have plenty of lake time. The small city of Hurricane is the scenic gateway to several Utah national parks and desert trails, including Quail Creek. Coming from St. George, Southern Utah's largest urban paradise, takes just under 20 minutes. You can also make the drive from Las Vegas within two hours.
Camping at Quail Creek State Park
Quail Creek State Park is a year-round destination, with its campground operating even in wintertime. Camping here means you get to admire the vibrant colors of the red rock cliffs during sunset, while stars begin to appear as it gets pitch dark. While you'll find incredible free camping near the "Mighty 5" national parks (with no reservations), it's still worth staying overnight at Quail Creek, as multiple visitors have stated. Situated on the reservoir's western banks, the campground has 13 standard sites, which cost $28 per night, and 30 partial hookup sites, which will set you back $40 a night (at the time of writing). The latter comes with 30 and 50-amp electricity.
All sites hold up to eight campers and one vehicle — additional vehicles must pay a nightly surcharge should space allow. Three partial hookup spots are ADA-accessible and back-in sites, along with two standard back-in sites offering ADA-accessible features. Fifteen are pull-through sites, which have space for vehicles between 30 and 40 feet. Each campsite has a fire ring and a picnic table. Drinking water is available, too, as well as restrooms and shower facilities — the campground is equipped with a dump station. Picnic tables are scattered around the state park, but you can also book the larger day-use picnic pavilion, which can accommodate up to 60 guests.
Since the campground is located by the reservoir, there are a number of amenities that make your stay more comfortable. Campers can take advantage of the fish cleaning station — access to the beach is just steps away. Meanwhile, boating access is available right from the campground. For any questions or assistance, you can reach out to the ranger station. You can also camp at Quail Creek with your pup as it's pet-friendly.
Swim in Quail Creek State Park's warm waters
With 600 acres of surface, the reservoir at Quail Creek State Park is ideal to engage in a variety of activities, no matter the season. Those visiting during the summer will experience average temperatures of 100 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're going then, you can cool off in the heat at the no-wake zone and enjoy a peaceful swim. The beach can be pretty rocky, so make sure to have water shoes just in case. The swimming area is shallow enough for safe recreation and warms up quickly in the heat. However, the reservoir has deeper areas that reach up to 120 feet, better suited for fishing and boating.
Speaking of, there are two ramps at the park to set afloat. You can bring your own watercraft or acquire one from Sand Hollow Rentals. Opt for an adrenaline-pumping jet ski, wakeboarding, or water-skiing adventure — or simply rent a fishing boat in search of your daily catch. The reservoir is stocked with largemouth bass and bluegill, while other species include rainbow trout, crappie, and bullhead catfish. It's best to fish in calm waters during early mornings or late evenings. Don't forget to obtain a fishing license from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
You can also go kayaking and paddleboarding at Quail Creek. Whether you bring your own or rent one from DIG Paddle Sports, the surface is easy to navigate. In fact, you can even book a paddleboard yoga session at the state park, all while surrounded by Utah's quintessential rugged red rocks. Another cool option is an after-hours full moon paddle on the lake. Southern Utah is home to many of these landscapes — you can combine your Quail Creek getaway with the underrated Snow Canyon State Park, just 30 minutes away.