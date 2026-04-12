The World's Most Beautiful Destinations That Are Practically Sun-Free

Getting a healthy dose of sunshine can help boost your mood, just ask anyone who takes vacations in sunny places. However, traveling to hot climes can also bring drawbacks. Excessive UV exposure can cause major vacation mishaps like painful sunburn. If you're one for constant sunbathing, taking part in watersports, going on boat trips, and so on, you have to constantly slap on sunscreen and try to keep hydrated. And if you're just sipping piña coladas by the pool, who can be bothered with that?

The truth is, everyone needs sun, but we don't need it all the time. Some people even prefer to take vacations to places where there is little to no sun. And why not? There are plenty of places across the world where sunshine is rare — and some of these places are stunning. Northern Europe always springs to mind when you think of weather like this. The U.K., Scandinavia, and the Baltics are all destinations you can visit if you want to avoid the beating sun.

But there are many others around the world where you can escape the intense heat, enjoy fewer crowds, or take in a tranquil and moody atmosphere. These places offer cool weather for walking and hiking, peace among dramatic scenery, and weather like snow and fog that some people just prefer. We've looked at some of the least sunny places across the world and assessed their beauty to come up with some stunning destinations where you can have a virtually sun-free vacation. Here are 10 of the best.