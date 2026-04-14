10 Best Affordable Florida Suburbs To Visit Near Popular Cities
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The cost of living in popular Florida cities like Miami, Orlando, and Tampa has risen significantly in recent years. During the 2020s thus far, the cost of living in the Sunshine State has risen at nearly five times the rate it did throughout the prior decade. Urban areas are even harder hit than less-populated parts of the state, with prices in both Miami and Tampa surging well above the national average. As expenses skyrocket on everything from housing to food to theme park tickets, many travelers and people considering relocation are looking for ways to enjoy all of the positive aspects of Florida without breaking the bank. Fortunately, there are still some less pricey suburbs where you can stay and play on a budget.
For the purposes of this guide, "affordable" refers to Florida suburbs where monthly expenditures and the annual overall cost of living fall below the national average, which sits around $6,545 per month in the US at the time of publication. This is a clear benchmark to work off of as we work through the 10 best affordable Florida suburbs near popular cities. As someone who spends a great deal of my time in the Sunshine State, I've used both personal knowledge and the aforementioned data to aggregate a list of suburban gems. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly place to vacation or considering a full Florida relocation, you've found the right round-up.
Micanopy (Near Gainesville)
Micanopy is easily among Florida's most appealing affordable towns. With a monthly cost of living that clocks in about 18% below the national average for a family, Micanopy offers historic charm without sacrificing financial freedom. As the state's oldest inland settlement – coastal St. Augustine is the overall oldest town in Florida. Micanopy is conveniently located less than 20 minutes from Gainesville, home of the University of Florida. This proximity makes the town particularly appealing for professors and university administrators who want easy access to the school's main campus without paying urban housing costs. Despite having an official population of just under 750 residents, Micanopy also offers amazing antique shops and plenty of adventure for travelers and locals alike.
It invites visitors to travel back in time with an "Old Florida" atmosphere that feels worlds, and years, away from the state's metro centers. Delectable Collectables and Winters Past are both must-stop antique stores, while the Blue Highway Pizzeria has offered delicious family-friendly dining since 2004. If you're considering Micanopy as your home base during your next Florida vacation, the Herlong Mansion Bed & Breakfast is an excellent place to stay. Built in 1845, this home was originally owned by a local lumber tycoon who eventually relocated to South Carolina. After decades of dilapidation, the gorgeous property was converted into a 13-room bed and breakfast in the 1980s. For those looking for affordability with plenty of things to do, Micanopy offers the best of both worlds: a peaceful, rural setting with fascinating history and lots of nearby college-town attractions.
Deltona (Near Orlando)
Deltona, a suburb about 35 minutes north of Orlando, is a consistently affordable option for commuters and families looking for a smaller-town feel. It's also an excellent nearby option for vacationers who don't want to pay Orlando's pricey hotel rates while navigating around America's least walkable city. Sometimes staying outside of the city proper is a great idea here, especially since you'll likely have to drive to your destinations anyway. The monthly cost of living in Deltona is over 17% below the national average, making it a great choice for the budget-conscious. This Orlando suburb also has a population of about 100,000, so there are plenty of amenities available without going into the larger metro. This can be particularly appealing to people who are planning long-term stays in Central Florida and want to develop day-to-day routines that don't feel like a permanent vacation.
Tripadvisor's number one thing to do in Deltona is the Lyonia Preserve, a nature park that visitors describe as a fantastic spot for hiking, educational events for kids, and bird watching. Campbell Park is another popular outdoor recreation area, offering a boardwalk, dedicated fishing areas, and multiple sports courts for volleyball, tennis, and more. Hotels in Deltona are typically mainstream brands at affordable prices. The local Hampton Inn, for instance, is priced around $96 on many weeknights. Guests can also stay at Deltona Holiday Inn Express for around $100 per weeknight. For those who want to be close to Orlando attractions without paying Orlando prices, Deltona is a great suburb to consider.
Havana (Near Tallahassee)
About 30 minutes outside the state capital of Tallahassee lies Havana. Known as Florida's "Friendliest Small Town," this suburb offers an affordable cost of living and plenty to do on a daily basis. It's a great choice for government worker commuters who want more space and lower expenses than Tallahassee can offer, while still enjoying a fantastic lifestyle. The overall cost of living here is about 29% lower per month when compared to the national average, which is a significant savings. With a population of about 1,750, Havana has a decidedly small-town feel. The community enjoys a collective partnership with Main Street America and the Florida Main Street Program. These nonprofits are committed to working with small towns around the United States to create vibrant commercial hubs with green spaces, dining, shopping, and activities that bring both residents and visitors together.
Shopping and dining abound in Havana. For such a small community, it has a surprisingly large number of businesses — the downtown core is home to more than 30 restaurants and stores! Oscar's in Havana is a popular local restaurant known for its Greek salad and Cuban sandwiches. As far as accommodations, Havana Springs is a premier wedding venue in the Tallahassee area. This event venue offers several guest suites and can accommodate up to 35 people total, but it is not a traditional hotel. However, if you are looking to host a wedding or party in the area, it's an exceptional choice. Insofar as conventional hotels, most nearby options are located a few miles away in North Tallahassee rather than Havana itself. All in all, this charming small suburb offers a fantastic combination of hometown life with easy city access.
Oak Ridge (Near Orlando)
Just about 15 minutes away from Orlando lies Oak Ridge, one of the most affordable suburban communities in Central Florida. With average monthly expenditures that fall 22.8% below the national average, this diverse town of around 23,300 is a great choice for families, commuters, and vacationers who want to be near all of the incredible things to do in Orlando without stretching their wallets too much. While its proximity to the city is undeniably convenient, Oak Ridge offers a variety of its own activities, too. There are several nearby parks, including Shadow Bay Park and Clear Lake Park, both of which offer walking paths, playgrounds, and various athletic fields. Clear Lake, as its name suggests, also has a boardwalk that juts onto the lake at the center of the green space.
Local nonprofit executive Doris Allen praised the town's close-knit ties, saying, "In Oak Ridge, residents are resilient, family-oriented and loyal to one another." For travelers looking to stay in this area without spending a fortune, nearby hotels include the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites at Millenia, which runs around $120 on weeknights, and the very affordable local Extended Stay America, which can cost as little as $60 on select weeknights. Oak Ridge offers a convenient and budget-friendly option that's hard to overlook.
Mango (Near Tampa)
Mango is a relatively little-known suburb about 20 minutes from Tampa that offers one of the lowest costs of living in this entire guide. On average, families spend 42.8% less per month than the national average. For those looking to be close to beaches, shopping, dining, and everything else there is to do throughout the Tampa and St. Petersburg metro areas, this is a fantastic place to stay or live. In addition to being under 30 minutes from gorgeous coastlines like Apollo Beach, Mango is a mere 10-minute drive to the Florida State Fairgrounds. This makes it a convenient option for anyone involved with events at the Fairgrounds throughout the year, including 4-H and Future Farmers of America families. Mango is also close to the budget-friendly Hampton Inn Tampa Fairgrounds, which is one of Florida's best Hilton properties according to reviews.
In regard to other local activities, Lettuce Lake Regional Park is a popular recreation area among both residents and vacationers. This park has it all, with swampland for kayaking and paddleboarding, a multi-deck observation tower, a walking or running trail, and adaptive playgrounds for children of all ability levels. The area's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is also just five-and-a-half miles away from Mango. While rooms here are not budget-friendly — a room with a single king-sized bed costs around $600 per night most weekends — the complex itself offers, of course, the casino floor, but also plays host to a variety of other events. Both nightclubs and a day club are available, and there are various concerts throughout the year. Mango's close proximity to the casino makes it an especially great suburb for travelers who are looking to unwind for a couple of days.
Palm Bay (Near Melbourne)
One of the things all of the Florida suburbs on this list so far have in common is that they are located inland, primarily because coastal towns generally come with a high cost of living. Palm Bay, only about eight minutes from Melbourne, is a notable exception to this rule. Situated directly on the Atlantic Coast, it surprisingly offers a monthly cost of living about 11% under the national average. This is almost unheard of for a beachfront community in Florida! Palm Bay is home to several mainstream hotel brands, all of which have affordable rates for vacationers on Florida's East Coast. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Palm Bay is frequently priced under $100 on weeknights. Meanwhile, the Quality Inn Palm Bay often comes in even lower, at about $80 per weeknight.
The outdoorsy lifestyle here is another draw. Palm Bay is known for being an exceptional destination for sportsmen and nature enthusiasts. Biking trails, a local marina, multiple parks, and two local golf courses make it easy to spend days on end in the great outdoors. The Turkey Creek Sanctuary is a highlight for many visitors, with reviewers referring to this nature preserve as "truly beautiful" and noting that there are a variety of animals here, from tortoises to birds to manatees. One person who has lived in the area for over 30 years just visited for the first time, saying, "I guess I didn't know what I was missing!" For those looking to enjoy Florida's coastal lifestyle on a reasonable budget, Palm Bay is an amazing suburb to check out.
Neptune Beach (Near Jacksonville)
Similar to Palm Bay, Neptune Beach offers a taste of the coastal lifestyle that doesn't come with the typical Florida price tag. Located a mere 17 miles (usually about 30 minutes with traffic) from Jacksonville, Neptune Beach offers a quiet lifestyle for visitors and locals, without sacrificing quick access to Jacksonville Jaguars games and other activities that the city has to offer. Jacksonville itself is significantly more affordable than other popular Florida cities, with its metropolitan cost of living below the national average. Neptune Beach keeps with this trend, with a monthly cost of living that is about 4.3% below the norm.
Although it's not far from Jacksonville, Neptune Beach is a fantastic suburb in and of itself. With a history dating back to the 1880s, the town is known for its eclectic, beachy shopping and dining options. It's even home to the iconic Pete's Bar, the oldest operational bar in the Jacksonville area. Opened to celebrate the end of Prohibition in 1933, this is a must-see spot for history buffs. Other popular Neptune Beach eateries include high-end, chef-driven Doro, bright, tropical Lemon Bar, and laid-back, quintessentially coastal Sliders Oyster Bar. And, if you're looking for accommodations with local flavor, the quirky and cheerful Seahorse Oceanfront Inn is an awesome choice. For those in search of a beach vacation with city convenience and an affordable price point, it's hard to beat Neptune Beach.
Quincy (Near Tallahassee)
Quincy is one of the most affordable places in North Florida, offering substantial savings for residents and travelers, while still providing easy access to Tallahassee. Located about 35 minutes west of the state capital, Quincy is a great option for vacationers looking to stay away from the sometimes chaotic political scene in Tallahassee proper, and for commuters who are looking for a quieter pace of life. At 55% below the national average, this suburb's cost of living is almost shockingly affordable. Known for its exceptional arts and culture initiatives and historic "Old Florida" districts, Quincy really offers something for everyone. Galleries like the Marie Brooks Gallery and Bwembya's Market dot the commercial district in this artsy town of just 8,230.
Furthermore, a host of eclectic restaurants offer incredible menus in this Tallahassee suburb. Travelers should make sure to try Big Papa's Chophouse for the best steaks in town and Burned Beard Brewing for a rotating selection of local beers, plus elevated pub fare. As far as affordable lodging, mainstream hotels like a Holiday Inn Express & Suites and a Hampton Inn are available for between $105 and $120 per night on many weeknights. There is also a local bed and breakfast called The Millhouse Inn. While extremely charming, it runs a bit higher price-wise, with rooms between $170 and $350 depending on the dates. For state government workers, families, or anyone seeking affordability with proximity to a major hub, Quincy offers a compelling and well-balanced option.
Crystal Springs (Near Tampa)
Crystal Springs is a quiet suburb outside of Tampa that offers plenty of access to Florida's scenic beauty. Located 30 to 40 minutes northeast of Tampa, depending on traffic, the monthly cost of living here is about 44% below the national average, a noticeable savings. As its name indicates, Crystal Springs is primarily known for its natural freshwater springs. Overseen by the nonprofit Crystal Springs Foundation since 2002, this stunningly beautiful nature preserve gives visitors the opportunity to get a fascinating education in the town's aquifer system. The springs at the Crystal Springs Preserve are classified as Karst Springs, and guests can enjoy numerous natural formations like sand boils, caves, and deep crevices throughout their visits.
Outside of the Preserve and its education center, Crystal Springs is a quiet residential town of only 1,370 residents. Though still tiny, this Tampa suburb has nearly doubled in population since 2018, when only 703 people lived here. Although Crystal Springs itself lacks lodging, nearby Zephyrhills offers a couple of inexpensive options, including a Microtel Inn & Suites and the aptly named Crystal Springs Motor Inn. For nature lovers who don't want to be far from the beaches and attractions that Tampa and St. Petersburg have to offer, Crystal Springs is an excellent option.
San Carlos Park (Near Fort Myers)
San Carlos Park an affordable community located about 35 minutes southeast of Fort Myers in Southwest Florida. Although the suburb itself is located inland, it provides easy access to beaches, coastal dining, and other activities without the high cost of more tourist-heavy areas. Residents in San Carlos Park enjoy monthly expenditures that clock in at an impressive 27.8% under the national average. If you're thinking about staying here during your next Florida vacation, you'll be glad to learn that this town of about 18,600 has a lot to offer, even outside of its convenient proximity to Fort Myers. Founded in 1953, this suburb grew up at the height of the post-war years, when Americans flocked to suburban living like moths to a flame. The town's most aesthetic feature, a natural spring, wasn't found until the 1970s, but it remains popular today.
Today, San Carlos Park is home to a variety of commercial establishments in addition to its numerous residential subdivisions. Popular restaurants include local Mexican standby El Local, upscale 41 Bistro (perfect for a date night!), and family-friendly Nino's Pizzeria & Restaurant, which has been slinging pizza pies since 1979. For lodging, visitors can choose from several affordable options. The Drury Inn & Suites costs around $120 per night on many weeknights, and StudioRes by Marriott is often priced under $100 per weeknight. There are also two vacation homes available directly in San Carlos Park, but they are not as cost-effective. One runs about $215 on most weeknights, while the other costs around $330.
Methodology
To put together this guide, I was quite methodical to ensure accuracy. Using official city websites, my personal knowledge of Florida as someone who spends a great deal of time there (specifically the Orlando-area suburbs), and Best Places' cost of living data, I compiled a list of the 10 most appealing, most affordable suburbs in the state. All of these towns are less expensive than both the national average and the Florida average, while offering their own merits, like shopping, dining, and proximity to appealing attractions.