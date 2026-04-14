10 Best Affordable Florida Suburbs To Visit Near Popular Cities

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The cost of living in popular Florida cities like Miami, Orlando, and Tampa has risen significantly in recent years. During the 2020s thus far, the cost of living in the Sunshine State has risen at nearly five times the rate it did throughout the prior decade. Urban areas are even harder hit than less-populated parts of the state, with prices in both Miami and Tampa surging well above the national average. As expenses skyrocket on everything from housing to food to theme park tickets, many travelers and people considering relocation are looking for ways to enjoy all of the positive aspects of Florida without breaking the bank. Fortunately, there are still some less pricey suburbs where you can stay and play on a budget.

For the purposes of this guide, "affordable" refers to Florida suburbs where monthly expenditures and the annual overall cost of living fall below the national average, which sits around $6,545 per month in the US at the time of publication. This is a clear benchmark to work off of as we work through the 10 best affordable Florida suburbs near popular cities. As someone who spends a great deal of my time in the Sunshine State, I've used both personal knowledge and the aforementioned data to aggregate a list of suburban gems. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly place to vacation or considering a full Florida relocation, you've found the right round-up.