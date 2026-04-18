5 Mellow Spring Break Destinations In Texas Free Of Rowdy Crowds, According To Families

Port Isabel and South Padre Island in southern Texas are just a 40-minute drive from Brownsville, and here you'll discover miles of sandy beaches. You don't have to cross the inlet to the island to enjoy your spring break, as the quaint town of Port Isabel has — in addition to its own beaches — fewer crowds. There's also an historic square with a lighthouse — the only one on the Texas Gulf Coast that's open to the public. One Google reviewer noted, "When I went, there was no one there so I had the place to myself." The lighthouse sits on a grassy hill surrounded by quaint shops and cafes that one Tripadvisor reviewer says has "Plenty of parking for free," and they enjoyed "just being able to walk outside without the traffic and just hang out."

Not far from the lighthouse, you can try your hand at fishing off the longest pier in Texas, the Pirate's Landing Fishing Pier. Fishing gear is available for rent, and they also have snacks, a restaurant, and plenty of parking. Osprey Cruises operates at the pier, offering a Pirate Ship Cruise excursion that's highly rated on Google with 4.7 stars. One Google reviewer said the cruise is "Highly entertaining for both kids and adults," while another claimed that "the pirate cruise was absolutely the best experience." People also frequently mention the chance of seeing dolphins, which is a bonus of the excursion that makes it even more memorable.

Visitors can dig into seafood at one of the many eateries in Port Isabel, like the highly rated Los Tortugo's Seafood Market , which gets a 4.6 on Google, or at the overtly pirate-themed Pirate's Landing Restaurant right on the water, which scores a 4.3 on Google. Port Isabel's family-friendly hotels are limited, which means that booking a stay at a vacation rental might be a better option for families. There are several cool places you can rent right on the water, where it's easy to relax, enjoy the serenity, and unwind. Spring breakers can reach Port Isabel from the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, which is just a short 30-minute drive away.