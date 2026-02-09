The Most Picturesque State Parks Worthy Of National Status In Texas, According To Reviewers

Although Big Bend Ranch State Park is often overshadowed by its nationally-renowned neighbor, Big Bend National Park, those who have visited both parks claim that they offer different but equally worthwhile experiences. For one, Big Bend National Park welcomed over 560,000 visitors in 2024, according to the National Park Service. The state park, on the other hand, is estimated to host roughly 50,000, many of whom just stop in at the park's visitors center and historic sites.

Spanning a massive 300,000 acres, Big Bend Ranch State Park is about as rugged and primitive a park-going experience you can get. Much of the park's interior is only accessible by a four-wheel drive, whereas Big Bend National Park is significantly more developed in terms of trails, lodging, and amenities. To put the comparison succinctly, one Facebook commenter said: "[Big Bend] National Park is for tourists with an adventurous spirit. State Park is for adventurers. There's a difference."

Although Big Bend Ranch State Park is full of natural springs, waterfalls, and mountains, the natural feature that truly makes it a park like no other is El Solitario. A collapsed volcanic dome, the formation comprises a maze of jagged Paleozoic-era rock and Cretaceous limestone that stretches nearly 10 miles across. Even its name — meaning "the lonely one" or "the hermit" — lends it an air of mystery, daring intrepid explorers to venture out and witness it amid the silent landscape. For those craving adventure in the remote reaches of West Texas, Big Bend Ranch State Park more than earns its place next to Big Bend National Park, with the added benefit of serenity and solitude.