Texas' Top 10 Beachfront Airbnbs On The Gulf Coast, According To Reviews

On Texas's Bolivar Peninsula, a narrow stretch of sand home to one of the state's best beaches, you'll find this oceanfront vacation rental. The property, nicknamed "Chase the Tide," looks directly onto the Gulf. Although staying here costs about $800 a night, the house can comfortably sleep eight guests. Along with four private bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, you'll find a spacious living room, a porch that loops around the second floor, and even a ping-pong table ready for friendly competitions. The kitchen comes fully equipped with cooking essentials, and there's also a washer and dryer if you need to refresh your beach gear.

At the time of writing, this home had only five-star reviews on Airbnb, making it one of the top-rated properties on the peninsula. "The nearby ocean walk was a big plus—easy access to the beach and scenic views made the experience even better," writes one reviewer. In the words of another former guest, "There is not one thing I would say that was negative. All positive and wonderful."

During your stay on the peninsula, make sure to check out the Crystal Beach water park, or even rent Jet Skis to use on the Gulf. If you'd prefer to stay out of the kitchen on this vacation, there are also plenty of restaurant options in the area. You'll find all the famous flavors of the Gulf: fried seafood, Cajun comforts, and authentic Mexican dishes served near the water.