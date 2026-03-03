Texas' Top 10 Beachfront Airbnbs On The Gulf Coast, According To Reviews
The Gulf Coast, known for its warm beaches, Cajun and Creole-inspired cuisine, and colorful wildlife, spans nearly 1,700 miles in the United States. Louisiana, Florida, Alabama, and Texas all border the Gulf; the latter is home to more than 350 miles of shoreline. Along Texas' beaches, you'll find dozens of rental properties: colorful cottages, condos, or casitas that look out onto stretches of sea. Given the sheer number of options to choose from, especially in popular vacation destinations like Corpus Christi, which is home to its own international airport, and Galveston Island, where tourists can visit water parks or book jet ski tours, it can be hard to know where to start.
We've narrowed the search, selecting Airbnbs with "Guest Favorite" status, 4.98 out of five stars or higher on the site, and — most importantly — beach access. All of the options below are within a short walk of the water, and some even have private docks ready for fishing and sunbathing. Although you'll find a range of price points, styles, and home sizes in the options below, all the properties have at least one thing in common: their top-notch reviews.
Chase the Tide house on the Bolivar Peninsula
On Texas's Bolivar Peninsula, a narrow stretch of sand home to one of the state's best beaches, you'll find this oceanfront vacation rental. The property, nicknamed "Chase the Tide," looks directly onto the Gulf. Although staying here costs about $800 a night, the house can comfortably sleep eight guests. Along with four private bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, you'll find a spacious living room, a porch that loops around the second floor, and even a ping-pong table ready for friendly competitions. The kitchen comes fully equipped with cooking essentials, and there's also a washer and dryer if you need to refresh your beach gear.
At the time of writing, this home had only five-star reviews on Airbnb, making it one of the top-rated properties on the peninsula. "The nearby ocean walk was a big plus—easy access to the beach and scenic views made the experience even better," writes one reviewer. In the words of another former guest, "There is not one thing I would say that was negative. All positive and wonderful."
During your stay on the peninsula, make sure to check out the Crystal Beach water park, or even rent Jet Skis to use on the Gulf. If you'd prefer to stay out of the kitchen on this vacation, there are also plenty of restaurant options in the area. You'll find all the famous flavors of the Gulf: fried seafood, Cajun comforts, and authentic Mexican dishes served near the water.
Bella Luna home on the Bolivar Peninsula
Located within the small community of Gilchrist, also on the Bolivar Peninsula, this five-star vacation rental is nicknamed the "Bella Luna," beloved for its private deck and ocean views. Nightly prices vary depending on the season, sometimes reaching close to $1,000. However, the house comfortably sleeps up to 12 guests. "We had 3 families, and there was plenty of room for everyone. Everything was clean and comfy. And [the] location was fabulous," writes a reviewer on Airbnb. It comes equipped with a washer, a dryer, a workspace, and a spacious kitchen. There's also a lift that makes it easier to transport suitcases to the first floor — like many homes on the Gulf Coast, the Bella Luna sits above ground level on stilts, a technique that protects it from flooding during storms.
Most notable about this property, however, is its proximity to the beach. "It was so wonderful waking up to a beach-front view every morning," writes another guest, adding, "The expansive upper deck allows for relaxation, with a view, while the downstairs area is a great place for the kids to run around and play when they're not at the beach."
Gilchrist, named after railroad engineer Gibb Gilchrist, who built a line connecting both ends of the peninsula, is now home to oceanfront tiki bars and fishing charters. Instead of a train, it's Texas State Highway 87 that now connects High Island to Port Bolivar.
Luxury home in Galveston
Ride the ferry from Port Bolivar to Galveston, and you'll find this luxury vacation rental. The home, which had only five-star reviews at the time of writing, can comfortably sleep up to 19 guests. There are five bedrooms and 12 beds, and — depending on the season — the vacation rental usually costs less than $1,000 a night. Inside, you'll find a game room, bathrooms stocked with toiletries and extra towels, and a roomy kitchen. Outside, there's a hot tub, sauna, and even a small putting green for golfers.
"We had a wonderful time staying here. There's so much to do, never a dull moment. Easy, beautiful, and quick walk to the beach," writes a guest on Airbnb, adding, "Our grandsons fell in love with their room, they didn't want to leave. [We will] definitely be coming back!" The home's beach access is the most common feature mentioned in reviews, along with things like cleanliness and hospitality. According to the listing, Galveston's picturesque white-sand shore is only a three-minute walk away.
The Airbnb is also close to downtown Galveston, where you'll find lots of seafood restaurants, shops for souvenir hunting, and plenty of museums where you can learn about the island's layered history. Or take the time to wander America's longest pedestrian walkway, the Galveston Seawall, which stretches 10 miles down the shore.
Chic Beachside Villa in Galveston
Although this chic beachside villa is also located on Galveston Island, it's about a half-hour away from the previous option and closer to Jamaica Beach. At the time of writing, this home had 4.99 out of five stars on Airbnb and well over 100 complimentary reviews, most of which highlight the beach access. "Great place for a quick getaway with the family. Private and peaceful. Walking to the beach every day was certainly a plus," says one reviewer. Or in the words of another, "Best thing about it was all the beach stuff available to use and how easy it was to access the beach."
The property comfortably sleeps up to nine guests, and — like most options on our list — prices vary depending on when you book, but typically fall well under $2,000 for a three-night stay. The home, which was recently updated, has a long list of amenities, including an outdoor shower, a cheery turquoise kitchen stocked with cooking basics, and even a telescope for nighttime stargazing.
There's a grocery store and restaurant a short walk away, according to the listing, and plenty to do a short drive away. Check out Galveston Island State Park, an undercrowded beachy state park, for instance, or head to Moody Gardens to visit the famous aquarium pyramid, rainforest pyramid, or ropes course.
Whitecaps Beach House in Freeport
Whitecaps Beach House in Freeport, Texas, nicknamed Whitecaps Beach House due to its proximity to the water, had five out of five stars on Airbnb at the time of writing, putting it within the top 1% of properties in the area. The house comfortably sleeps up to 12 guests, making it ideal for vacationing families. "It's very family-friendly, updated, decorated well, and very comfortable for families of all ages and sizes!" writes a guest on Airbnb. There's a two-night minimum to stay at the Whitecaps Beach House, and prices typically fall under $1,000 a night, depending on when you plan to travel. Keep in mind that the region attracts the most crowds between May and September, but it can also fill up in March, during spring break season.
Inside the home, you'll find all the amenities necessary for large travel groups: a washer and dryer, a barbecue grill, and three full bathrooms. The spacious living room looks out onto the ocean, and there's also a private walkway to Seagull Avenue Public Beach Access and Surfside Beach beyond.
Overall, Freeport is known as an underrated coastal town packed with boating and fishing, and so there will be plenty to do when you're not sunbathing. You can catch a charter to the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary from the city, or even try your hand at deep-sea fishing.
Gem by the Sea in Surfside Beach
In Surfside Beach, a vibrant coastal city home to one of Texas' most family-friendly beaches, you'll find this beachfront home called "Gem by the Sea." The property is in the top 5% of the area and overlooks the bright blue Gulf. The home comfortably sleeps up to eight guests, and per-night prices typically fall under $700 depending on when you book. The house comes fully stocked with kitchen and toiletry basics, and other amenities include an outdoor shower, a charcoal grill, and plenty of beach essentials available to borrow. In other words, no need to pack your own towels.
"I can't say enough about The Gem! We had a wonderful trip," reads a review, which adds, "The location was great, very short walk over the bridge to the beach ... We loved spending time out on the balcony chairs each evening, enjoying the breeze and the view."
The community's namesake beach stretches a total of four miles and has everything from accessible Jet Ski rentals to guided horseback rides. Or explore the Bird & Butterfly Trail, dine at one of the many seafood shacks by the water, and learn about local history at Fort Velasco.
Dome House by the Sea in Bay City
Named for its distinctive shape, the so-called "Dome House" by the sea in Bay City, Texas, has five out of five stars on Airbnb and views of the water. With its curved walls and ceiling, the interior is reminiscent of a ship cabin: there are porthole windows, a loft with a second bedroom, and even an upper deck that feels like an old-fashioned lookout. The home comfortably sleeps up to seven guests, and prices typically fall under $250 per night. Keep in mind there's a two-night minimum to stay here.
Guests are encouraged to fish off the private dock, which is one of this rental home's main appeals: "We caught a ton of fish and crab (using the crab traps provided by the hosts and green fishing light on the dock for night fishing)," writes one reviewer. And, in the words of another, "You can get groceries, bait, beer, and ice with a short drive. Freezer in lower level was a bonus to keep my cleaned fish frozen before I headed home." According to the listing, you might even spot dolphins jumping out of the water from afar.
Sargent Beach is a five-minute drive from the dome, and Matagorda Beach is also nearby, an undercrowded destination that blends pristine beauty and recreational activities.
Reel Paradise on Key Allegro Island in Rockport
With hundreds of five-star reviews, Reel Paradise on the small island of Key Allegro is considered the best rental property in all of Texas, according to Airbnb. The apartment is beloved first and foremost for its views of Little Bay. "[The] best part of the unit was the breezy back deck, right on the water, where we enjoyed relaxing, gazing out over the bay, watching boats, dolphins, and fishing late into the night," writes one reviewer, adding, "I highly recommend it for your next stay." As this guest suggests, you are allowed to fish off the deck, and you'll also find a grill for barbecuing outside.
Up to five guests can comfortably sleep here — there are two bedrooms with three beds — and it costs a little over $300 a night. You'll also find a washer and dryer where you can refresh your beach gear, a shared pool, and free on-site parking. If you're hoping to stay here, just make sure to plan as the condo fills up quickly.
When you're not fishing or enjoying the view from the porch, take some time to explore the rest of Rockport. There's the aptly named "Big Tree," a 1,000-year-old oak whose trunk is 11 feet in diameter, and the Rockport Art Center, where you'll find a revolving list of exhibits.
Captain's Quarters in Port Isabel
Nestled in one of Southern Texas's oldest cities is the "Captain's Quarters," a vacation rental with dozens of five-star reviews on Airbnb. The quaint, bright blue house has one private bedroom but can comfortably sleep up to four guests for approximately $200 a night. You'll also find an updated kitchen, two full bathrooms, and even a balcony from which guests are encouraged to fish. Boaters can make use of the boat slip at the bottom level. "The dock was plenty large enough for my boat and had an electric plug-in to keep all the electronics charged up each night," writes a reviewer, adding, "The fish cleaning station was clutch, with a hose and high-pressure attachment to help with clean up ... Overall, I'd highly recommend this place for anyone boating/fishing or looking for a great walkable location to explore Port Isabel
From the Airbnb, it's an easy boat ride to restaurants on South Padre Island, a resort town known for its tropical charm, stunning wildlife, and miles of beaches. There's also plenty to do in Port Isabel itself. Here, you'll also find seafood markets, old lighthouses, and historic museums ready for exploring.
The Cottage on the Shore in Corpus Christi
With 4.98 out of five stars on Airbnb, The Cottage on the Shore ranks within the top 10% of vacation rentals in the area. The backyard looks out onto Corpus Christi Bay, and visitors can access the beach via a private pier and dock. Like many of the other options on our list, guests are encouraged to fish, and there are even lights on the dock if you prefer casting your line at night.
There's one private bedroom inside the recently renovated cottage, as well as a full bathroom with a washer and dryer, a kitchen equipped with cooking essentials, and a spacious living room with a separate sofa bed. Depending on when you book, it's about $300 a night. "It was beautifully decorated, it was furnished with everything we needed to make us feel at home, it was extremely clean, we loved how private and peaceful it was," says a reviewer. Another former guest said the home's location also sets it apart. "[The] house was located in a good area with lots of restaurants and stores just a few minutes away."
In Corpus Christi, which is easily accessible through the city's international airport, you'll find one of Texas's most breathtaking beaches, North Beach, as well as an abundance of dining and museum options. At night, however, it won't take long to head back to the Airbnb for a peaceful movie or board game night.
Methodology
The stretches of Texas that look out onto bright blue Gulf waters are home to hundreds of vacation rentals, resort hotels, and motels. We narrowed down the selection to Airbnbs only, also filtering for properties with "Guest Favorite" status on the site. All of the houses on our list have at least 4.98 out of five stars, and the vast majority had a perfect rating at the time of writing. Architectural styles, size, and price points vary.
Along with top reviews, we also filtered for stays that were within walking distance of a beach. Most of the above options had views of the water, and many even had private dock access, ideal for fishing, launching kayaks, or anchoring a private boat. Given the frequency of storms in this part of the country, it was common to find so-called "stilt houses," raised from the ground on wooden platforms that resemble stilts.
While you're in the area, check out the tastiest restaurants along the Gulf shoreline. Or map out your journey along this extraordinary road trip full of beaches, nature, and cozy stays that explores Texas's coastline.