Chicago Or New York: Which City Really Has The Best Food?
Chicago and New York City are some of the most notable culinary destinations in the U.S. — and for good reason — their iconic dishes and classic eateries receive praise worldwide. From Anthony Bourdain's favorite Chicago restaurants to Taylor Swift's endorsement of The Corner Store, one of New York City's most viral restaurants, there's always a buzz around each city's food scene. But these mouthwatering spots leave hungry tourists with one pressing question — which city has the best bites?
One way to assess which destination comes out on top is by following trendsetting lists, but the results are ambiguous. New York City wins on Food & Wine's top U.S. food and drink list, with Chicago trailing closely behind in second place. However, Chicago takes fourth place while New York takes the ninth spot on Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards.
With both cities leaning on centuries of culinary development and prosperity, the answer to which has the best food is far more complex than a single ranking list. To guide you towards the most complete answer possible, we sourced firsthand visitor reviews, statistical data, and expert-led awards and rankings to sleuth out which city most deserves to be your next food-filled vacation.
Which dishes win between Chicago and New York?
The most dramatic foodie debate between New York City and Chicago revolves around pizza, of course. Chicago boasts its must-visit deep-dish pizza restaurants and unique, ultra-thin tavern-style pies, while New York is famous for its Italian-inspired slices with countless New York pizza joints. Disagreements run high across forums, leading to a tie in popularity. But for those seeking a traditional option, one Reddit diner puts it best: "They are both good in their own right, but N.Y. style pizza is better overall. Chicago style is more like bread with pizza topping. Definitely tasty, but not as pizza as N.Y. pizza."
When it comes to sandwiches, both towns also have claims to fame. In a sub-Reddit discussion on the best city for sandwiches, one user claims that "New York (is best) for Italian/chicken...and Chi for various types of beef." The Italian beef has been a Windy City jewel since Italian immigrants spread the recipe in the early 1900s, and is well-known as the state's top sandwich.
New York paves the way with its vibrant deli culture, with several notable establishments mentioned on Food & Wine's list of America's best delis, including the famed Katz's Delicatessen, in operation since 1888. The city's food cart scene is also widely known to be superior to Chicago's due to strict regulations imposed by the Windy City. One Reddit user mentions that New York's street food scene offers, "...great halal, (a) slice of pizza, dumplings, bagels, soups, the list goes on for every type of food imaginable, and there's no place in the U.S. that can compete with that".
Is the food better in New York City or Chicago?
Culinary excellence is often marked by trendsetters like Michelin. This popular rating system recently crowned New York with 385 Michelin-star-holding restaurants across 62 types of cuisine. Chicago has far fewer Michelin-starred locales, just 112 restaurants representing 35 food types. New York City also prevailed in its 2025 James Beard Awards wins, earning five medals, while Chicago only earned two.
When it comes to restaurant volume, New York is also the clear winner, home to nearly twice as many eateries as Chicago. New York City's Health Inspection Department monitors over 28,000 restaurants, while the City of Chicago reports over 15,000 dining establishments within its boundaries. These numbers are staggering compared to national averages, especially when weighted against other underrated food destinations in America. So, while a dining option is always a stone's throw away in both cities, expect higher density and convenience in the Big Apple.
When combining the above factors, on paper, New York is the clear winner. The sheer amount of offerings, accolades, and signature dishes places it well above the Windy City, if not at the top of the national list. But the best food will boil down to your unique tastes, and according to well-traveled diners, you really can't go wrong with either option. And in a sea of forum debates, one truth rings clear — whichever city you're eating in, you're in for a treat.