Chicago Or New York: Which City Really Has The Best Food?

Chicago and New York City are some of the most notable culinary destinations in the U.S. — and for good reason — their iconic dishes and classic eateries receive praise worldwide. From Anthony Bourdain's favorite Chicago restaurants to Taylor Swift's endorsement of The Corner Store, one of New York City's most viral restaurants, there's always a buzz around each city's food scene. But these mouthwatering spots leave hungry tourists with one pressing question — which city has the best bites?

One way to assess which destination comes out on top is by following trendsetting lists, but the results are ambiguous. New York City wins on Food & Wine's top U.S. food and drink list, with Chicago trailing closely behind in second place. However, Chicago takes fourth place while New York takes the ninth spot on Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards.

With both cities leaning on centuries of culinary development and prosperity, the answer to which has the best food is far more complex than a single ranking list. To guide you towards the most complete answer possible, we sourced firsthand visitor reviews, statistical data, and expert-led awards and rankings to sleuth out which city most deserves to be your next food-filled vacation.