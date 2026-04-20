The 10 Top Resorts To Stay In The Under-The-Radar Caribbean Island Paradise Of Grenada
At only 21 miles long and 12 miles wide, a stay anywhere on Grenada guarantees proximity to all the treasures the island holds. The nutmeg on the national flag is the surest sign that these treasures will include spice farm tours. Grenada is also famous for chocolate factories and farms where visitors can sample nutmeg, cocoa, cinnamon, and more. For beach bums, the hunt will be for a picturesque beach. Luckily, Grenada has lots of pretty white-sand beauties all over St. George's Parish, where most of the top resorts can be found.
From resorts on the sands of gorgeous Grand Anse, one of the world's top beaches, to secluded havens on cliffs overlooking the ocean, the southern parish has options for all kinds of travel styles. We also found an off-the-beaten-path boutique hotel in St. Patrick, on the opposite end of the island. As Grenada is one of the Caribbean's safest islands, any end of the island you choose will be stress-free.
Visitors who choose to stay in a hotel in St. George will find a treasure box of adventures. Molinere Bay Underwater Sculpture Park, famous for being the first sculpture garden built under the sea, is also in the parish. A national museum, a chocolate factory, and pretty waterfalls also await. As you plan your adventures, a resort from this list will be the perfect, traveler-approved base, as we got our top resorts from Tripadvisor.
Silversands Beach House
Pick a resort on one of the most secluded beaches on an island that's already uncrowded, and what you'll get is a private paradise. Silversands Beach House sits on St. George's hidden Portici Beach, with the clean, geometric lines of its standalone bungalows and rooms peeking out from the cliffs overlooking the ocean or the beach. Guests in cliffside accommodations are treated to sweeping ocean views. Those on the beach simply have to step outside to feel powdery sand between their toes. That's after walking through expansive decks that make indoor-outdoor living a pleasurable possibility — and that were the features many of the reviewers who gave the resort 4.9 stars on Tripadvisor appreciated most.
"I will never forget this incredible vacation at Silversands Beach House ... Our room was impeccable, with one of the best views I've ever seen. I love how you can fully open up the glass doors and enjoy the indoor/outdoor vibe with the very large deck. The room was so amazing we almost never wanted to leave," gushed one reviewer on Tripadvisor. The decks come with chaise lounges or daybeds for days of doing nothing. Separate sitting areas with tables for meals or games, while admiring the ocean, makes spending extended hours outside even easier.
Around the resort, the sole restaurant, Azurro, merges Italian cuisine with Caribbean flavors for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Spa treatments, themed dinners, and access to the amenities in the sister property on Grand Anse Beach liven up vacations when guests emerge from their secluded havens. More excitement can be found in other St. George's attractions. From snorkeling the nearby underwater sculpture park to award-winning Grand Anse Beach, Silversands Beach House puts guests near the parish's best activities.
Calabash Hotel
With 4.9 stars on Tripadvisor, Calabash Hotel on L'Anse aux Epines Beach in St. George's is outstanding in every way. Every amenity, tiny touch, and accommodation got the nod of approval from travelers. "This is the most wonderful hotel with fantastic food and great service ... Service is impeccable. Accommodation is spacious. I'm not surprised they have won quite a few impressive awards," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. The resort's list of awards is long, but the most prestigious include two Michelin Keys and a ranking among the Caribbean's top 10 resorts by Travel + Leisure in 2025.
Undoubtedly, the luxurious indulgences from the resort's three restaurants played a part in these awards. From a private delivery of canapes to suites in the evenings, to seaside breakfasts in the mornings, dining at Calabash Hotel comes with extravagant touches that ooze luxury. This doesn't mean the resort forgets the usual dining experience. At Nori, the Japanese menu is based on local produce and served poolside. Award-winning Rhodes Restaurant serves spicy Caribbean cuisine in a dining space with rustic vines as its ceiling. And the Beach Club is the place for casual fare served with ocean views.
With luxe details like Amazon Echo speakers, standalone bathtubs in most suites, and private infinity pools in the villas, the resort's upscale suites and villas probably helped garner the resort's acclaim, too. And additional amenities like a pool and a spa, where locally sourced ingredients form the basis for many treatments, add to its appeal.
Sandals Grenada
Sandals Grenada serves up all-inclusive escapes from a luxurious seaside location on Pink Gin Beach in St. George's. The resort's upscale accommodations can come with butlers, marble tiles, swim-up entrances, and more, depending on what's booked. Among the most luxurious are the SkyPool Butler Suites with their infinity pools dangling in the sky, and Rondaval Butler Suites with their private pool havens. The accommodations got the highest praise from more than 6,000 reviewers who gave the resort 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor. But the restaurants also got high commendations.
"We stayed in the MIP that has always been immaculate. It has a private pool and hot tub. Some rooms even have a bit of an ocean view. The bathroom is large and having a separate sleeping space from the living space ... The food was excellent," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. Sandals Grenada has 10 specialty restaurants serving Caribbean, Italian, Japanese, and other delicious cuisines. When it comes to alcohol, Sandals Grenada delightfully breaks one of the rules many all-inclusives abide by. Where some all-inclusive resorts do not include premium drinks in their rates, Sandals is generous with top-shelf alcohol, which flows freely and is included.
The resort also includes award-winning Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks wines, which are served around the resort and in the minibars. For action, scuba divers and sports enthusiasts will find scuba diving excursions, pickleball courts, kayaking, and paddleboarding. And with five pools, live shows, and hot tubs, no moment needs to be boring. With its long list of awards from World Travel Awards — including numerous for world's leading all-inclusive and best in Grenada — travelers will be hard-pressed to find a better all-inclusive resort in Grenada.
Silversands Resort Grand Anse
Its enviable location on Grand Anse Beach isn't Silversands Resort Grand Anse's biggest claim to fame. With an award for architectural design from the LIV Hospitality Design Awards in 2018, the sister resort to Silversands Beach House, also on this list, is best known for its stunning design. Whites, blonde woods, and a more minimalist design give the assortment of villas, rooms, and suites a modern look that continues around the spa, pool, and other areas. The centerpiece, an infinity pool that at 330 feet is the Caribbean's longest pool, inspires awe while providing the perfect backdrop for social media posts. With its breathtaking design, the resort rightfully earns high praise from guests who gave it 4.7 stars on Tripadvisor.
Probably the only thing that outshines the resort's design is the impeccable service. Reviewers in our research invariably praised the staff for kindnesses ranging from consistently being addressed by name to remembering a favorite drink. This review on Tripadvisor is a perfect example: "Everyone at the hotel was incredibly welcoming and genuinely kind. The reception team set the tone straight away, especially Kalisha and Devonna, who were friendly, professional, and always happy to help. The pool staff were equally fantastic."
The stunning resort and kind service provide a strong foundation for a stay that can include curated wellness experiences at the spa, cruises on the resort's luxury boat, privately catered dinners in the villas, and laps in the infinity pool. Mealtimes stay interesting with three restaurants and a bar where rum is the main attraction. Between enjoying these activities, the gentle waters of the gorgeous Grand Anse Beach are steps away. Dives at the amazing Underwater Sculpture Park, and serene Magazine Beach with its delicious jerk chicken are also nearby.
Spice Island Beach Resort
Guests don't have to choose the all-inclusive option to be steps away from the acclaimed Grand Anse Beach. With many of its accommodations sitting directly on the beach, Spice Island Beach Resort in St. George's offers white-sand heaven as a standard part of stays. The closest are Royal Cinnamon, Saffron, and Seagrape Beach Suites, which offer spacious accommodations that families and couples wanting more space will enjoy. Other suites overlook the pool or gardens, but are never more than a short walk from the famous white sands. Easy access to the beach may be what reviewers who ranked it 4.8 stars on Tripadvisor enjoyed most about the resort, but a vacation also comes with every needed amenity and local flair.
Michelin gives the resort one key for its kids club, tennis courts, and fine dining. The fine dining comes via Oliver Restaurant, a classy space serving delicious fish dishes with reggae and calypso playing in the background. Dasheen (a staple that this writer, who was born in the isles has only seen in local Caribbean homes) starts the dinner menu. Barracuda, another Caribbean specialty, and a dark chocolate fondant made from locally-sourced Grenadian cocoa seal the authenticity of the restaurant's claim of using only local spices and ingredients. The more casual Sea and Turf Terrace & Bar serves a more casual menu and ocean views.
Ocean views and local goodness continue at Janissa Spa, where Grenada's spices and herbs appear on a menu that has nothing to do with food. The Spice Classic Chocolate Body Wrap uses Grenadian cocoa, and the aromatherapy massage can use oils perfumed by Grenadian spices. With its St. George's location, many of Grenada's popular attractions are nearby.
Petite Anse Hotel
Travelers seeking solitude and quiet may want to forget the resorts in St. George's and head to the secluded Petite Anse Hotel in St. Patrick's Parish on Grenada's northern end. Over 500 guests gave this resort an average of 4.7 stars on Tripadvisor. But, with only 11 cottages and rooms facing an untouched beach, chances of snagging a secluded corner are high. That corner could be from the hammock on one of the cottages' private patios, by the pond in the resort's tropical gardens, in a nook in the small library, or on the secluded beach.
That beach and its solitude were the subject of many a review, like this one on Tripadvisor: "Our room had a gorgeous view of the beach you could enjoy from bed, swaying in the hammock, or on the porch chairs. I woke to see an incredible sunrise. My husband and I had the beach to ourselves watching the sky colors reflecting on the water." Petite Anse Hotel may be small, but activities like a saltwater pool, massages from Grenada's only blind masseuse, and Sunday morning hikes into the surrounding rainforest are all offered.
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served from an open-air restaurant furnished with ingredients from local farmers and fishermen. On Sundays, a popular beach barbecue serves up a lunch of more local deliciousness and the opportunity to mingle with locals. While at the resort, opportunities to see Grenada's off-the-beaten-path attractions abound. Enjoy the smells and tastes of freshly picked cocoa and nutmeg at the nearby Belmont Estate and Grenada Nutmeg Museum. The soothing mineral waters and mud baths at River Sallee Boiling Springs are also nearby.
Mount Cinnamon Beach & Wellness Resort
Mount Cinnamon Beach & Wellness Resort's jaw-dropping views come from its perch on a hill above acclaimed Grand Anse Beach in St. George's. But its connection between the two is what gives guests two very different tropical experiences. Connecting the two is a path that reviewers who gave the resort 4.8 stars on Tripadvisor had mixed feelings about. "A fabulous relaxed resort. We had a great 2 bed Villa with superb views ... Note that the resort is on a hillside with steep slopes and steps. So walking up after the beach or dinner can be a slog, but there is the shuttle," said one guest about the resort's hilly connection between rainforest and beach on Tripadvisor.
As the reviewer suggested, there's a shuttle to the beach if walking the hill is too much. Before leaving, gardens dotted with palm trees and rainforest plants surround chic suites and villas where ocean views come standard. Two restaurants, a pool, and tennis and croquet courts also nestle into the gardens. A spa with treatments using all-natural ingredients lines up perfectly with the resort's Green Globe certification. Down on Grand Anse Beach, the resort offers a beachy paradise with its cabana, where a restaurant serves seaside meals and bonfire dinners on select nights.
Cocoa Cove Resort
With only nine luxurious villas, it's easy to believe Cocoa Cove Resort doesn't offer much. Those who make that mistake would find themselves happily surprised upon entering the all-villa resort's breathtaking grounds in St. George's. Nestled on a peninsula in the more remote Fort Jeudy area, the resort is surrounded by stunning views of the Caribbean Sea, which helped get it 4.9 stars on Tripadvisor. A 70-foot infinity pool hewn into an elevated deck overlooking the ocean takes advantage of these views but is itself a destination for guests, with its shaded gazebo lounge and dining area for poolside dining.
When the craving for dining with ocean views hits, Coast, Cocoa Cove Resort's only restaurant, serves seasonal meals fully sourced from local ingredients on the beach. Breakfasts are included in every stay, and those who want to include other meals are offered half-board or full-board plans. Rounding off Cocoa Cove Resort's amenities is Oasis Spa, which will also offer in-villa services when it opens in April 2026.
Laluna Boutique Hotel & Villas
With a secluded beach that only one other resort shares, Laluna Boutique Hotel & Villas in St George's offers sublime beach days that combine with breathtaking ocean views from almost anywhere on the property. The more secluded setting offers a sense of serenity that guests who gave the resort 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor praised. "La Luna is a rustic resort in a beautiful serene setting on a beautiful island ... This resort is not about sleek surfaces, impeccable service or personal butlers. What the resort does offer is daily yoga/pilates/meditation classes in an outdoor pavilion, a spa with Thai massages and facials in a gorgeous Balinese setting."
Guests have the resort's only 16 cottages to thank for the peace. Adorned with colorful Balinese, Italian, and Caribbean elements, the eclectic accommodations are truly unique havens with rustic, open-air designs that provide sea views from the elevated location. Guests looking for more creativity can immerse themselves in local art at the Art Project area of the resort. Here, local artists come to mingle and show their work at the resort's Enchanted Forest down on the beach. Other amenities include a spa, complimentary water sports equipment, a gorgeous pool with stunning ocean views, and a restaurant where the Italian-Caribbean-fusion menu offers meals and drinks as eclectic as the resort.
Blue Horizons Garden Resort
With dozens of species of birds flitting in and out of 6.25 acres of lush gardens and proximity to the popular beaches of St. George's, Blue Horizons Garden Resort is exactly what the doctor ordered for nature lovers looking for a tropical escape. For the most part, ocean views get replaced with the reds, yellows, and greens of tropical foliage — though if you crave views of blue water, the onsite pool is a good substitute until you can take the 3-minute walk to Grand Anse Beach.
Sounds of tropical creatures pierce the air around the resort — something one would expect from a Green Globe-certified property. Walks show a tender care for the environment, which is obvious in the resort's eco-friendly policies. With this attention to nature, travelers who enjoy the outdoors as much as this reviewer on Tripadvisor will find the resort ideal. "We booked a one bedroom villa or suite that was home-sweet-home for almost a week. We did cook some breakfasts and liked the convenience. Grounds are exquisite with lush tropical foliage. You could tell it was very active grounds as the tree frogs were vibrant at night."
A stay can be in a studio or one-bedroom apartment furnished with kitchens that make splurging on meals every day unnecessary. When eating out is craved, La Belle Creole, the resort's restaurant, serves local cuisine. And when action is needed, the resort is close to Grenada's tropical paradise national park, the pretty BBC Beach, and a spice market.
Methodology
To find Grenada's top resorts, we turned to Tripadvisor, where filtering for resorts with top ratings from travelers revealed Grenada's top resorts as ranked by traveler reviews. We took the top 10, then investigated each deeply. We checked for awards or other acclaim, and to get an idea of what was most special about each, we checked to see what reviewers were saying. More details came from the resorts' official websites. As a local who spent more than half my life in the Caribbean, I took advantage of my insight into local cuisine in one instance. One accommodation in the top 10 (Lance aux Epines Cottages) didn't have the range of amenities that would qualify it as a resort and so was excluded. This led to the resort ranked 11th being included.