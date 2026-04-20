The 10 Top Resorts To Stay In The Under-The-Radar Caribbean Island Paradise Of Grenada

At only 21 miles long and 12 miles wide, a stay anywhere on Grenada guarantees proximity to all the treasures the island holds. The nutmeg on the national flag is the surest sign that these treasures will include spice farm tours. Grenada is also famous for chocolate factories and farms where visitors can sample nutmeg, cocoa, cinnamon, and more. For beach bums, the hunt will be for a picturesque beach. Luckily, Grenada has lots of pretty white-sand beauties all over St. George's Parish, where most of the top resorts can be found.

From resorts on the sands of gorgeous Grand Anse, one of the world's top beaches, to secluded havens on cliffs overlooking the ocean, the southern parish has options for all kinds of travel styles. We also found an off-the-beaten-path boutique hotel in St. Patrick, on the opposite end of the island. As Grenada is one of the Caribbean's safest islands, any end of the island you choose will be stress-free.

Visitors who choose to stay in a hotel in St. George will find a treasure box of adventures. Molinere Bay Underwater Sculpture Park, famous for being the first sculpture garden built under the sea, is also in the parish. A national museum, a chocolate factory, and pretty waterfalls also await. As you plan your adventures, a resort from this list will be the perfect, traveler-approved base, as we got our top resorts from Tripadvisor.