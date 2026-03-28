11 Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Your First All-Inclusive Resort

All-inclusive is not a self-explanatory term. If you take it at face value, you could easily believe that yes is the right answer to the question: Do all-inclusives really include everything? However, that is not always the case. Most of the time, motorized water sports, off-site excursions, and airport transfers are not included in your all-inclusive rate. But the exclusion that seems to cause the most pain is premium alcohol. Imagine you've arrived at your resort, excited about all the deliciousness awaiting. But when you order your drinks, you realize that they taste a bit weak, and premium brands like Ciroc and Hennessy are suspiciously missing from the bar — or can only be had if you're willing to pay extra.

The all-inclusive policy on premium drinks can vary widely. Some resorts, such as the Sandals all-inclusive chain and the Moon Palace all-inclusive resort in Jamaica, include premium-quality alcohol. Many, including Bahia Principe and the global chain Club Med, do not. Others offer top-shelf to select guests. Marriott's Royalton All-Inclusive line includes premium drinks, but only for guests in the Diamond Club, its highest tier.

The good news is that the policy on food and alcohol inclusions is usually clearly stated on the resorts' websites, so it's easy to find exclusions. Always check all the inclusions and exclusions before booking if having premium drinks is important to you. If top-shelf alcohol isn't included in your rate, shop around to find options that have it included or adjust your budget to pay extra.