10 Celebrities Who Own Breathtaking Vacation Homes In Florida

As the home of one of Florida's favorite resorts among the billionaire set, Palm Beach is certainly synonymous with the finer things in life — in fact, it's the one Florida town home to more millionaires than anywhere else. Thus, it's no surprise that legendary actor Sylvester Stallone has long made the city his home away from home. Here, the "Rocky" star leaned into an Old Hollywood aesthetic when designing the interior of the $35 million lake house he and his wife purchased along the Intracoastal Waterway in 2020. There are deep wood tones, elegant marble, touches of gold, and nods to the Golden Age of the silver screen that abound in this home. Even the gym has palm-motif wallpaper that would look perfectly at home in the Beverly Hills Hotel in the 1950s. The space is also filled with pieces from Stallone's impressive art collection, as well as curated memorabilia from his film career.

Although it is ornate, Sly and his family never wanted this home to feel like a showpiece. Every detail here was chosen with real life in mind. The couple, their daughters, the family's various dogs, and regular guests all enjoy the amenities that this Palm Beach estate has to offer. With an exterior inspired by Spanish Mission-style design, the mansion includes an outdoor living area, including a spacious yard and a serene pool. While many celebrities go for ultramodern vacation homes, Stallone's Palm Beach retreat made this list because it embraces the opposite end of the spectrum. Warmth, family, tradition, and a museum-quality collection that is the legacy of a life well-lived take center stage here every day.