10 Celebrities Who Own Breathtaking Vacation Homes In Florida
Thanks to its favorable tax laws, year-round sunshine, and stunning waterfront real estate along some of its 825 miles of beaches, Florida has long been a haven for the rich and famous. From Lilly Pulitzer outfitting the fashionable women of Palm Beach starting in the late 1950s to Madonna, George Clooney, and more hot Hollywood celebs partying in Miami in the 1990s, the Sunshine State has become a favorite getaway for celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and business. The homes A-listers buy here, as you can imagine, go far beyond typical vacation condominiums. Many feature pools worth skipping the beach for, palatial architecture, and amenities that you would typically expect to find at the best all-inclusive resorts in the world, not in someone's home.
Celebrities, of course, don't lead typical lives, and their real estate portfolios aren't run-of-the-mill either. Here, we'll take a look at 10 celebrities who own breathtaking vacation homes in Florida. Some of the houses we'll explore are sleek and ultramodern, while others fully embrace coastal style. All of these residences, however, were designed to impress from the ground up. From world-class athletes to top Hollywood talent, we'll go inside some of your favorite stars' Florida homes and discover why this state is a perpetually sought-after destination for luxury living.
Tom Brady (Indian Creek Island, Miami)
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady owns one of Florida's newest and most talked-about vacation properties. After his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, Brady spent a cool $150 million building his waterfront estate on property the duo originally purchased together. Brady's ultramodern residence is located on Indian Creek Island, a community often referred to as "Billionaire Bunker." The NFL legend's neighbors include tech scions like Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon's Jeff Bezos. Brady's residence is more of a compound, really, with minimalist concrete walls, massive glass windows, and an almost Brutalist aesthetic. The harsh lines and lack of warmth have made the residence a bit polarizing, with some likening it to a "parking garage."
Regardless of personal style, however, this Florida mansion is undeniably state-of-the-art. Brady clearly spared no expense when it came to his post-divorce vacation home. The amenities include loads of outdoor living space, a gorgeous pool along the water, two outbuildings, a tennis court, and even a vegetable garden. Indoors, the house reportedly offers separate staff quarters, plenty of guest rooms, and all major living areas facing the water. The location is also perfect for the former quarterback's collection of water toys, including WaveRunners and a high-end speedboat. Love it or hate it, Brady's Indian Creek Island estate is the definition of ultramodern luxury, and few people would mind spending an afternoon lounging on the shores of Biscayne Bay here if they had access.
Sylvester Stallone (Palm Beach)
As the home of one of Florida's favorite resorts among the billionaire set, Palm Beach is certainly synonymous with the finer things in life — in fact, it's the one Florida town home to more millionaires than anywhere else. Thus, it's no surprise that legendary actor Sylvester Stallone has long made the city his home away from home. Here, the "Rocky" star leaned into an Old Hollywood aesthetic when designing the interior of the $35 million lake house he and his wife purchased along the Intracoastal Waterway in 2020. There are deep wood tones, elegant marble, touches of gold, and nods to the Golden Age of the silver screen that abound in this home. Even the gym has palm-motif wallpaper that would look perfectly at home in the Beverly Hills Hotel in the 1950s. The space is also filled with pieces from Stallone's impressive art collection, as well as curated memorabilia from his film career.
Although it is ornate, Sly and his family never wanted this home to feel like a showpiece. Every detail here was chosen with real life in mind. The couple, their daughters, the family's various dogs, and regular guests all enjoy the amenities that this Palm Beach estate has to offer. With an exterior inspired by Spanish Mission-style design, the mansion includes an outdoor living area, including a spacious yard and a serene pool. While many celebrities go for ultramodern vacation homes, Stallone's Palm Beach retreat made this list because it embraces the opposite end of the spectrum. Warmth, family, tradition, and a museum-quality collection that is the legacy of a life well-lived take center stage here every day.
Jennifer Lopez (Star Island, Miami Beach)
Jennifer Lopez owns a beautiful waterfront estate on Star Island, which is one of Miami Beach's most exclusive addresses. First developed during the 1920s, Star Island has been a retreat for America's most famous names for over a century. Lopez originally purchased the property for $33 million in 2020 when she was in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez. The mansion, it seems, had more staying power than the duo's relationship. A-Rod and J. Lo broke up in 2021, but their Star Island residence remains one of Lopez's most impressive real estate holdings. The house offers 14,762 square feet of living space, with a clear focus on entertaining and hosting guests. In addition to 10 bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms, the luxury home has its own hot tub and infinity pool combo, plus a library and a gourmet kitchen that is any chef's dream.
As with many Florida celebrity homes, life on the water was a key selling point at Lopez's property. It has a long private dock that juts directly into the Atlantic Ocean, making for perfect boat days. There's also a state-of-the-art security system on Star Island, where other homeowners include Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Shaquille O'Neal, and Russian real estate developer Vladislav Doronin. Intriguingly, Alex Rodriguez didn't immediately depart Star Island after he and Lopez separated. The MLB icon actually purchased the lot directly next to his and Lopez's mansion, making them next-door neighbors — at least in legal terms. By 2023, however, Rodriguez had sold his solo property to billionaire Ken Griffin.
Gisele Bündchen (Southwest Ranches)
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen — the former Mrs. Tom Brady — owns an estate in Southwest Ranches, a South Florida community that is known for its horse farms and equestrian lifestyle. Despite being just about 30 minutes from Fort Lauderdale and around an hour from Miami, Southwest Ranches has a rural feel, with lots ranging from 2 to 5 acres. By contrast, even the most luxurious waterfront communities in Miami proper can have buildings spaced just 6 to 10 feet apart. Bündchen's Southwest Ranches home sits on 7.5 acres of land, has 5,200 square feet of living space, and offers nine bedrooms. The home has a red-brick facade that looks deceptively traditional from the outside, but the interior features a modern design, with an open concept, a glass-and-metal staircase, and clean lines throughout. Specialty features include stalls for up to 10 horses, tennis courts, and soccer practice areas.
Bündchen is a big fan of South Florida, with four houses to her name in the Miami area. The former Victoria's Secret Angel's latest acquisition was a six-bedroom Surfside residence in November 2025. Southwest Ranches, in particular, is popular among high-profile horse owners who value privacy away from the prying eyes of fans and paparazzi. NFL star Tyreek Hill and music mogul Rick Ross both have property here, as well, with Hill once quipping that the homes remind him of what he saw on MTV's "Cribs" growing up. For celebrities looking for a specific type of Florida luxury living, Southwest Ranches is an exceptional choice that puts them near the action in large metro areas, but away from the daily fray.
Michael Jordan (The Bear's Club, Jupiter)
Near Jupiter, one of Florida's most underrated coastal towns, lies The Bear's Club, an ultra-exclusive golf community. Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan owns not just one, but two luxury properties within The Bear's Club community. Founded by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, this neighborhood is a who's who of elite names. In addition to Jordan, former PGA great Ernie Els, and current golfers like two-time Masters Champion Rory McIlroy have homes here. Jordan's main residence in the community is immense. At about 28,000 square feet, the primary house boasts 11 bedrooms and, clearly from its size, ample living space. Special features are a basketball court (unsurprisingly) and a media room that doubles as a cigar lounge. Jordan's 3-acre property also features a trio of outbuildings, including his very own guardhouse.
Jordan's second home within The Bear's Club complex is more modest by celebrity mansion standards. It has five bedrooms, six baths, and, like the baller's first house here, its own pool and pool house. Jordan's involvement in Jupiter is well-documented. In addition to his two homes at The Bear's Club, he is part owner of a local restaurant called 1000 North. In addition to its public spaces, the bar and restaurant offer a private club for VIP members. For Jordan and others in his social echelon, The Bear's Club — and Jupiter in general — offers a unique combination of discretion and luxury amid all of the perks of Florida living.
Tiger Woods (Jupiter Island)
Another fixture in the Jupiter area is PGA icon, Tiger Woods. As one of the most decorated golfers in the sport's history, Woods has become one of the most recognizable names in South Florida real estate. To that end, his Jupiter Island mansion is just as incredible as one would imagine. The property, which Woods' originally purchased in 2006 for a cool $40 million, features a main residence that offers four complete bedrooms and living suites, a wine cellar, and 12,000 total square feet of living space. The home is connected to an even larger outbuilding that can be used for everything from hosting parties to hanging out. Set on 12 acres, Woods' estate really feels more like a resort than a house. And, it has the amenities to match, especially for health and wellness enthusiasts.
With private oxygen therapy rooms, basketball courts, tennis courts, and two pools, there's no shortage of activities on this property. The golf setup, however, is what really makes Woods's home special. There are four greens on the golfer's personal practice course, complete with several bunkers and hazards. There's absolutely no shortage of space for short-game practice, in particular, and the design is a dream for chipping and putting. Tiger Woods'Jupiter Island retreat is the perfect example of a house that is designed from the ground up with the owner's interests in mind, especially when money is no object.
Lionel Messi (Fort Lauderdale)
Lionel Messi is arguably one of the world's biggest soccer stars. When he made the big decision to join Inter Miami, he also made a big real estate move. Messi purchased a $10.8 million waterfront residence in Fort Lauderdale's Bay Colony neighborhood, complete with contemporary architecture, large windows that overlook the water, and a pool deck that epitomizes indoor-outdoor living. This bright, modern home was clearly designed to maximize its location on the water, with private Intracoastal canal access and stunning views. When Messi and his family moved in, a local real estate expert noted that their star power was "a collective, positive stamp for ... [the] neighborhood."
Inside, this 10,500-square-foot home offers sleek interiors designed by the iconic Lori Morris. Morris included a variety of details here, including a Murano glass light fixture, a dramatic sunken living room with black velvet walls, and a gold-detailed master suite. The home, also, of course, has amenities that are standard in most luxury residences, including multiple bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and a comfortable family room. In addition to his Fort Lauderdale mansion, Messi has two apartments at the Porsche Design Tower, one at the Bentley Residences, plus a penthouse at the Regalia Building. It seems that soccer isn't the only game the famous center fielder is playing these days; he's also become deeply entrenched in the Florida real estate game.
David and Victoria Beckham (Miami Beach)
Like Lionel Messi, Inter Miami brought David Beckham and his wife, Victoria, to South Florida. David, who was announced as the then-new team's owner in 2013, has been instrumental in Inter Miami's success, due in no small part to his physical presence in the area during the soccer season. The Beckhams, whose extensive real estate portfolio also previously included an apartment in Miami's One Hundred Museum Building, are still the proud owners of a $72.3 million mansion that is located right on Biscayne Bay. The home is modern, with clean lines, huge windows, and a design that seamlessly brings the outdoors in. In many ways, this property resembles a high-end spa more than a typical house, right down to the serene trees lining the infinity pool.
One of the coolest features of the Beckhams' Miami Beach abode is the private rooftop deck, which offers stunning views of the water and the city skyline. Inside, the luxurious residence offers 14,720 square feet of living space, including nine bedrooms, 9.5 baths, and a fully equipped kitchen outfitted with only the finest appliances. For the Beckhams, their Miami Beach vacation house has truly become a home away from home. Victoria, whose birthday falls on April 17, regularly celebrates her big day in Miami, including her 2025 51st birthday party, which was hosted at the mansion's aforementioned rooftop terrace.
Stephen King (Casey Key)
Since 2001, bestselling horror author Stephen King has owned a Florida vacation home on Casey Key, a barrier island near Sarasota known for its understated lifestyle. King's residence was originally purchased for $8.9 million, which was, at the time, the county's priciest home sale in history. The exterior of the home features concrete walls and a distinctive copper roof that give it a unique look compared to other, more traditionally beachy homes. The property features two separate buildings — one presumably a guesthouse — with a recreation area between them.
Although King allows very little access to his residences following a 1991 break-in, the property is known to have 7,500 square feet of living area, including three bedrooms and five bathrooms. Amenities include a landscaped garden area with stepping stones and a tennis court. Casey Key is known for offering privacy and seclusion, making it an ideal choice for people who truly want to get away from it all, whether or not they have celebrity status. Famously reclusive, even in his home state of Maine, this is the perfect place for King, who winters here annually. With a population of just 728 people, Casey Key allows even literary icons to go about their routines uninterrupted.
Sydney Sweeney (Florida Keys)
"Euphoria" and "The Housemaid" star Sydney Sweeney is among the growing list of celebrities retreating to Florida. The popular actress has owned a perfectly tropical Florida Keys property since 2024. Far away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, Sweeney's Keys home is packed with upscale amenities that make it feel like escaping to a resort. With 7,720 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, eight baths, and a gourmet kitchen, there's plenty of room here for Sweeney to host A-list friends and colleagues. With 19-foot ceilings and an entryway worthy of any five-star hotel, this abode is sure to impress even the most jaded Hollywood bigwigs.
Among the most unique features of this home are a wine vault that holds more than 500 bottles and a massive fish tank. Outside, the residence also offers maximum relaxation, with an infinity pool and a private swim-up bar. Water access is another perk here. Sweeney has her own dock and has previously posted photos of her enjoying boat days with her beloved pet dog. The Florida Keys offer a combination that few places on Earth can rival. They're secluded, have Caribbean-like water, and provide even the most popular starlets with a getaway from everyday life.
Methodology
This guide was compiled using several high-authority sources that track celebrity real estate transactions and/or provide tours of celebrity residences. These included Robb Report, Forbes Global Properties, Page Six, Realtor.com, and the New York Post. Reports from all of these sources provided information about specific features of celebrity homes (including square footage, number of beds/baths, etc.), dates and prices of sales, and key details about the high-end Florida neighborhoods A-listers tend to gravitate to.