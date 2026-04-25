Colorado's Serene Mountain Lake Is A Deep-Blue Vacation Haven For Camping, Paddling, And Fishing

High up in the Rocky Mountains at nearly 10,000 feet of elevation sits the serene escape of Turquoise Lake. Less than 10 miles from the U.S.'s highest city, Leadville, Turquoise Lake is a popular outdoor spot to enjoy the scenery, explore nature, and engage in outdoor activities. Here you'll find Coloradans from all over the state vacationing to escape the heat and embrace some peace and quiet. Thanks to the altitude, the area won't often get above 80 degrees Fahrenheit, even in the peak of summer. The surrounding Sawatch Range with Mount Elbert and Mount Massive (some of the range's peaks that exceed 14,000 feet) give every view of the lake a sense of drama.

If you are expecting vibrant green-blue colored waters like Moraine Lake in Banff, you may be in for a surprise when you find out the waters of Turquoise Lake are clean and clear. Further out from the shore, the water takes on a deep blue color. The turquoise in the name doesn't come from the lake's appearance, but the stone that was once mined in the area. The lake was dammed in the 19th century. Today, it provides water to cities along the Front Range.

As a former local, I lived about 30 miles away, close to the quaint adventure town of Buena Vista, and regularly camped on the shores of Turquoise Lake. I still come back to visit family and often hit the lake with the locals on a hot day.