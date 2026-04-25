Colorado's Serene Mountain Lake Is A Deep-Blue Vacation Haven For Camping, Paddling, And Fishing
High up in the Rocky Mountains at nearly 10,000 feet of elevation sits the serene escape of Turquoise Lake. Less than 10 miles from the U.S.'s highest city, Leadville, Turquoise Lake is a popular outdoor spot to enjoy the scenery, explore nature, and engage in outdoor activities. Here you'll find Coloradans from all over the state vacationing to escape the heat and embrace some peace and quiet. Thanks to the altitude, the area won't often get above 80 degrees Fahrenheit, even in the peak of summer. The surrounding Sawatch Range with Mount Elbert and Mount Massive (some of the range's peaks that exceed 14,000 feet) give every view of the lake a sense of drama.
If you are expecting vibrant green-blue colored waters like Moraine Lake in Banff, you may be in for a surprise when you find out the waters of Turquoise Lake are clean and clear. Further out from the shore, the water takes on a deep blue color. The turquoise in the name doesn't come from the lake's appearance, but the stone that was once mined in the area. The lake was dammed in the 19th century. Today, it provides water to cities along the Front Range.
As a former local, I lived about 30 miles away, close to the quaint adventure town of Buena Vista, and regularly camped on the shores of Turquoise Lake. I still come back to visit family and often hit the lake with the locals on a hot day.
Turquoise Lake is perfect for camping on the shores under the stars
Around the lake are 300 campsites across eight different campgrounds, meaning you can almost always find a spot for the night. Stretches of the lake have sand-covered shores, letting you enjoy the beach in the middle of the Rockies. A three-day weekend vacation is well spent along the lake with days for paddling and fishing and nights around the campfire. Remember that you're camping in the mountains, so our essential tips can help you plan.
That mountain serenity is doubled with the lapping waters on the shore and the rustling wind through the lodgepole pines. When I'm here on a hot July day, this shoreline is where I place my camping chair slightly in the water so I can sit with my feet in the refreshingly cool water and a cold drink in my hand. After the sun sets, it's time for the campfire. Campfires are shown to lower blood pressure, just make sure you check the fire restrictions beforehand so you can completely relax. At night, the stars are on full display over the lake on a clear night. (The region is working on become a certified International Dark Sky Community.) This is bear country –- you'll sleep better if food and all your smelly stuff is locked up and away from your camp.
What to do at Turquoise Lake
After waking up in your tent in the morning, there's plenty to do in and around Turquoise Lake. The 12.4-mile Turquoise Lake Trail is a mostly flat hike with the occasional slight elevation change. The out-and-back trail includes spots to enjoy the view and swim in the cold water.
The lake is stocked with a variety of trout, so bring your fishing pole to catch your own dinner. Make sure you have a Colorado fishing license, which you can purchase online. If you have your own equipment at home, check out our guide to fishing gear you can take on vacation and save on renting a rod. Get on the lake using the ramp at the Matchless Boating Site. Whether you brought a canoe, kayak, paddleboard, or motor boat, you have 1,800 acres of water to explore and fish, or you can rent your own paddleboard for exploring the lake, fishing, or yoga. Paddling out to the middle of the lake is a great opportunity for peace and quiet with expansive mountain views.
If you're there in the winter, ice fishing is popular on the lake. Make sure you check the conditions before you head out –- the ice should be at least 4 inches thick to safely walk on it. Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling can all be done on the groomed system of trails surrounding the lake. Turquoise Lake is about 100 miles southwest of Denver and the Denver International Airport. If you're flying, rent a car to explore the area on your own or take the bus from Denver.