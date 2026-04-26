Less Than Two Hours From Colorado Springs Is A Rural, Scenic City With A State Park, Antique Shops, And Museums

Colorado is a nature lover's dream, and as the U.S. state with the highest average elevation, its mountainous and hilly attractions are part of the draw for tens of millions of visitors every year. One downside to visiting such a popular travel destination, though, is struggling to find a quiet, understated base to enjoy in between outdoor activities. Places like Denver and Colorado Springs might be too noisy and chaotic for those who want a more slow-paced getaway. That's when you turn your eyes toward Walsenburg instead. Home to just over 3,000 residents (per World Population Review), this is a rural city that promises both scenic views and green parks you might want from a Colorado getaway and a quaint but interesting small-town scene — think antique shops, museums, and so on. Don't worry, you'll still be well-connected. Walsenburg is located less than one and a half hours south of Colorado Springs and under three hours away from Denver.

Other nearby towns you can explore include Trinidad, about 30 minutes away. The scenic town on the Santa Fe Trail mixes art, outdoor adventure, and family-friendly charm. If you're flying into Walsenburg, the closest domestic airport is Pueblo Memorial Airport, a little under 60 miles away. Renting a car is recommended because public transportation options around Walsenburg are limited. The city itself is walkable, and Colorado is also one of America's 5 states to visit with the most sunshine, so take advantage of the nice weather.