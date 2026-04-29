These Beaches Are Considered Some Of The Cleanest In America
Beach-lovers aren't a one-size-fits-all group. Some are true beach bums who think the longer a coastline, the better. Others love a posh destination where umbrella drinks get delivered to seaside cabanas. And others long for a secluded stretch of sugary sands, fringed by palm trees, and kissed by turquoise waters, just like you would find on some of the Caribbean's best beaches. With all their differences, there's one point of universal agreement — a beach day is no fun when pollutants float up.
National and local bodies around the U.S. recognize how important it is to keep our beaches clean. That's why there are programs that regularly test for water contaminants and warning systems that alert the public when beaches pass acceptable thresholds for dangerous bacteria. During testing, the bacterium Enterococcus is the main contaminant searched for, since it is the most common danger found in seawater and around the beach. After exposure to high levels, some people may develop respiratory illnesses or see negative effects on their eyes, skin, and ears.
In searching for America's cleanest beaches, we used testing results from beach grading organizations, including the popular Swim Guide, among others. We also consulted state health departments where data was publicly available. With the beaches being so different and scattered around various states, we wanted to identify what a visitor could expect from an escapade to their scenic shores. All the beaches on this list are saltwater beaches. Data is correct at the time of writing, but subject to change as testing is done monthly or weekly on many of the beaches. While these beaches are consistently rated as clean, you should always check official websites or postings on the beach for the most up-to-date safety information.
Siesta Key Beach, Florida
If having the finest, most powdery sand was an indication of cleanliness, Siesta Key Beach on the island of Siesta Key would have it in spades. Made of quartz from the Appalachian Mountains, the unique sand is softer and whiter than regular sand, which is typically made of heavier minerals, like titanium. That's only partially responsible for the beach's reputation as one of the world's most pristine. The Florida Department of Health consistently gives the tropical beauty high grades for low incidences of pollution. At the time of this writing, the beach got a grade of "good" for Enterococcus levels that do not pass 35.4 species per 100 milliliters of water, way below the threshold of 70 species per 100 milliliters, which would trigger an advisory.
Kissing the award-winning beach's sugary sands is an emerald ocean accentuated with layers of blue that could easily inspire hours of admiration. The same green in the ocean can be found on palm trees standing erect on shore. Beneath these, visitors can relax under rented umbrellas or cabanas while pretending they've flown to the Caribbean. Sunbathing is a perfectly legitimate way to enjoy the beach, but swimming is a distinct pleasure, especially considering the presence of lifeguards until 6:45 p.m. during summer. Those who want adventure can book parasailing for stunning ocean views alongside the inevitable adrenaline rush, or head out to find other pleasures around the island.
With eateries, live entertainment, and boutique shops, Siesta Key Village is a top destination. Biking is another popular activity. Day trippers heading to the beach can take exit 205 or 207 off the I-75 to Siesta Key. Those flying in for a longer vacation can use Sarasota Bradenton International, Tampa International, St. Pete-Clearwater International, Punta Gorda Airport, or Southwest Florida International.
Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
Point Pleasant Beach's combination of clean sand, clear water, and kid-friendly activities makes it a favorite destination for families. At the time of this writing, Swim Guide gave the beach high marks for passing New Jersey's standards for cleanliness at least 95% of the time, with levels of the bacteria Enterococcus staying below 104 units per 100 ml of water during the 2025 season of testing.
Today, regular cleanups continue to keep Point Pleasant Beach pristine. The borough itself is known for having some of New Jersey's cleanest beaches, so a visit should come with zero worries. The destination is most popular with day trippers from New York City, Philadelphia, and New Jersey who flock to its shores to spend summer days swimming and sunbathing. After enjoying the beach, the attractions on the entertaining boardwalk should not be missed. Families will enjoy the manageable aquarium for a touch tank, shark feedings, and features like stroller parking. Jenkinson's Amusement Park is another must for everything from train rides that tiny ones will adore to more exhilarating spins on the Ferris wheel.
The boardwalk also has its share of eateries and other amusements like mini-golf and arcade games. Those planning an extended stay will find motels, bed and breakfasts, and private rentals around town. New Yorkers can hop on the North Jersey Coast Line (New Jersey Transit train) to get to the town. To get there by car, Route 34, which becomes Route 35, goes straight into town.
Wailea Beach, Hawaii
With palm trees watching over waves that ripple in the turquoise ocean before breaking gently on the sand, Wailea Beach is one of Maui's finest beaches to relax on for a day. Visitors to the island with concerns for cleanliness will especially enjoy the beach. From its lush tropical park to the soft sands, everything looks immaculate. This clean aesthetic is deeper than surface level. Wailea Beach had a grade of "excellent" for water quality from Safe To Swim Hawaii at the time of publication. The high grade was due to Enterococcus levels that consistently stay below 20 MPN per 100 milliliters of water, way below Hawaii's threshold of 130 per 100 milliliters of water.
Visitors who've always wanted to walk in Hollywood's footsteps will relish knowing they're on the beach from Season One of "White Lotus," as the series filmed at the nearby Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea — one of Hawaii's famous hotels that have been featured in iconic shows. Tropical vibes and a glamorous setting merge for an upscale beach day where adventures can include spotting a celebrity or snorkeling. For a cultural experience, traditional Hawaiian Outrigger Canoe tours can be booked from the beach, along with kayak tours to snorkeling sites.
Guests of Grand Wailea, Maui's Most Famous Beachfront Resort, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, or the luxurious Wailea Beach Resort, will have the best access, as the beach was created especially for the properties. Visitors staying in one of Maui's other resorts can access the beach using the public right of way.
Coronado Beach, California
San Diego's Coronado Beach is one of America's best white sand beaches for more than the powdery sands lining its shore. At the time of this writing, the award-winning beauty got good grades for meeting water quality standards on Swim Guide, signifying that bacteria levels stay below 35 MPN per 100 milliliters of water. With this good cleanliness rating, beachgoers can safely swim without worries about health. After swimming, Coronado Beach offers other diversions.
Walks along the beach reveal tidepools during low tide, and fire pits where visitors can make s'mores or warm up on cool evenings. Surfing, boogie boarding, kite flying, and volleyball on specially designated courts are other popular activities. Coronado Beach's most famous attraction is the iconic Hotel Del Coronado, where eateries not reserved exclusively for guests open up to the public. Beach & Taco Shop serves tacos and cocktails in a tropical-looking hut steps away from the ocean. Those looking for artisanal pizza and good wine will find it in the seaside ENO Market & Pizzeria. And families will find gourmet ice cream in the resort's ice cream shop.
Off the beach, day trippers can spend time shopping on downtown's Orange Street or bicycling on the trail that goes around the entire island. Other things to do around town include romantic gondola rides through Coronado Cay's canals and trying local brews at Coronado Brewing Company Pub. Coronado Island is easily accessible by the San Diego-Coronado Bridge or by ferry from San Diego. In addition to the historic Hotel Del Coronado, visitors staying overnight will find a Marriott resort and other accommodations.
Spanish River Park Beach, Florida
The beach isn't the only thing to do in Spanish River Park in Boca Raton, Florida. But it may be the park's most magnificent feature. With fewer crowds, it's perfect for visitors looking for a quieter option while in Boca Raton. And being one of only three U.S. beaches awarded a blue flag by the Blue Flag organization for the 2025/2026 season, it's ideal for worry-free swimming. Blue Flag gives its prestigious designations to beaches that properly manage waste and water quality, among other things. In addition to the organization's recognition of Spanish River Park Beach's superb management of pollution, the Florida Health Department gives its waters a rating of "good" at the time of this writing. That rating translates to the beach having less than 35.4 Enterococcus species per 100 milliliters of water, far from Florida's threshold of 70 species per 100 milliliters.
With safe levels of illness- causing bacteria, visitors can enjoy the uncrowded beach with peace of mind. Families will want to spend time at the picnic facilities after swimming under the watchful eyes of the lifeguards on duty until 5 p.m. The sandy beach is also perfect for volleyball games at the provided on-beach facilities. After a morning on the beach, nature lovers can explore the rest of the park, where on-land attractions invite immersion of a different type.
Numerous nature trails lined with colorful flowers, trees, and other foliage make for scenic hikes. Bird lovers will find plenty of shaded areas where many species of birds frequently congregate. And fishing is allowed on the Intracoastal Waterway, along with kayaking and canoeing for those wanting to add some water sports to their day. To get to Spanish River Park Beach, take the A1A coastal highway, which goes straight to the park.
Stone Harbor Beach, New Jersey
Stone Harbor Beach in popular Cape May County on the Jersey Shore is the kind of beach purists will like. The quintessential Jersey Shore boardwalk with dozens of shops and amusements is missing from its shores. Wooden walkways with tiny shops and eateries are also nowhere to be seen. What Stone Harbor Beach does have is 30 miles of pure coastline, where swimming and other beach activities will entice beach bums looking to enjoy sand and sea without getting distracted by surrounding attractions.
Those visitors will delight in Swim Guide's finding that the ocean next to the sandy heaven passes water quality tests 95% of the time, with Enterococcus levels below 104 units per 100 milliliter of water, the acceptable level for safety in New Jersey. With this track record, swimming and relaxing on Stone Harbor Beach will be a stress-free proposition. After a swim, long walks on the endless shoreline uncover seashells and set-ups for games of volleyball. For water sports, outfits around town offer equipment rentals for surfing and jet skiing.
After a morning on the gorgeous sands, the rest of the town awaits with leisurely pursuits like upscale shopping, spa treatments, a theater, and more. Stone Harbor is also home to a bird sanctuary where at least several species of egrets, herons, and ibis can be observed. The destination is a popular day trip from New York City ( 2 and a half hours by car) and Philadelphia (an hour and a half by car). Extended stays can be booked in the private rentals, motels, and resort-style hotels around town.
Makena Beach, Hawaii
The sea isn't always calm enough for visitors to enjoy swimming at Makena Beach in Maui. When it isn't, bodysurfing and board surfing are the major activities more adventurous souls flock to the popular beach for. This is thanks to rough waves that experience significant swells when breaking on shore. These rough conditions have been known to cause serious accidents, so always take the utmost precautions before entering the ocean. Pay close attention to signs and advisories on sea conditions and never go in if uncertain. Whether you choose to swim, surf, or sunbathe, one thing you won't have to worry about is pollution.
With full exposure to the open ocean and constant wave action that regularly flushes contaminants, Makena Beach is known for being one of Hawaii's cleanest beaches. At the time this article was written, testing results from the State of Hawaii Department of Health consistently placed Enterococcus levels at 2.3 MPN per 100 milliliters of water, a range nowhere close to the 130 per 100 milliliters Hawaii considers dangerous to health. Safe to Swim Hawaii, which provides beach rankings in the state, also gives the beach high marks for cleanliness.
The beach itself is a gorgeous,golden-sand, turquoise water beauty, with lush greenery as a backdrop, and jaw-dropping views of Molokini and Kaho'olawe islands. If the water is calm, swimming will feel idyllic amidst this beauty. If it isn't, admiring the irreverent waves as they crash ashore or grabbing lunch from one of the beach's food trucks and spreading a picnic isn't a bad way to spend a day. Visitors to Maui will find the popular beach on the western coast of the island.
Dewey Beach, Delaware
Dewey Beach consistently meets requirements for acceptable pollution levels. At the time of this writing, Swim Guide gave the beach high marks, passing tests for bacteria levels at least 95% of the time. In Delaware, that means the average level of Enterococcus in five samples measures below 35 cfu per 100 milliliter of water, and the current single sample is below 104 cfu per 100 milliliter of water.
Town officials also do their part to keep Dewey Beach clean. With fines for littering and bans on glass bottles and containers, a beach day should come with spotless sands and clean water. It will also come with plenty of space for building sandcastles or sprawling out, since the beach is so wide. With the beach staying open until 1 am, it's easy to leave, grab dinner in town, then return for a late evening stroll. The Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport is the closest airport to Dewey Beach.
Westward Beach, California
The wildly popular Zuma Beach may be one of the first sandy destinations visitors think of when planning a summer trip to Malibu. But walk to the southernmost tipand a quieter beach that's been ranked among the world's cleanest appears. Westward Beach boasts being one of the few U.S. beaches to have earned the prestigious Blue Flag recognition for the 2025/2026 season, awarded for superb waste and water management, among other factors. With its purity, beach days feel stress-free, no matter what the day brings.
Although there are lifeguards, waves can get choppy sometimes, so swimming should be done carefully in summer when temperatures are warm enough for quick swims. Surfing, sunbathing, and watching for an occasional dolphin or seal are other popular ways to spend a day. Bird lovers will want to walk over to Zuma Lagoon, right next to Westward Beach, for a bird haven with plenty of opportunities for bird watching. Westward Beach is close to Point Dume Cove Trail, one of Malibu's most famous hikes, for hikers wanting to trek a scenic trail with a breathtaking payoff at the end.
Point Dume Cove Trail starts at Westward Beach's parking lot and goes past the amazing coastline so ocean views dominate until it gets to the rocky cliffs within Point Dume National Preserve, where the hike continues up to the top of Point Dume. The natural formation juts over the sea, offering amazing views that show why it's a popular filming location for Hollywood. With all its activities, Westward Beach is the perfect addition to a Malibu itinerary that still needs the perfect beach day — minus the pollution. To get to the beach, take the Pacific Coast Highway and get off at Westward Beach Road.
Methodology
Our aim was to find some of America's cleanest beaches that were also good destinations for beach lovers looking for gorgeous views and fun activities to do. Our research therefore had two parts. First, we needed to find beaches that were objectively some of the cleanest in the nation. We scoured the databases of organizations known for ranking beach cleanliness, focusing on states popular for having good beaches. Swim Guide, Beach Report Card, Safe to Swim Hawaii, and U.N's Blue Flag organization were the organizations consulted to find beaches with the best testing results for Enterococcus, the bacteria all states test for to determine beach safety and cleanliness. Where we needed additional data, we searched the health departments' websites.
With our list of clean beaches, we used a combination of personal experience with a few of the beaches and tourism websites for the towns they were located in, so we could narrow the list down to the most interesting and scenic ones.