These Beaches Are Considered Some Of The Cleanest In America

Beach-lovers aren't a one-size-fits-all group. Some are true beach bums who think the longer a coastline, the better. Others love a posh destination where umbrella drinks get delivered to seaside cabanas. And others long for a secluded stretch of sugary sands, fringed by palm trees, and kissed by turquoise waters, just like you would find on some of the Caribbean's best beaches. With all their differences, there's one point of universal agreement — a beach day is no fun when pollutants float up.

National and local bodies around the U.S. recognize how important it is to keep our beaches clean. That's why there are programs that regularly test for water contaminants and warning systems that alert the public when beaches pass acceptable thresholds for dangerous bacteria. During testing, the bacterium Enterococcus is the main contaminant searched for, since it is the most common danger found in seawater and around the beach. After exposure to high levels, some people may develop respiratory illnesses or see negative effects on their eyes, skin, and ears.

In searching for America's cleanest beaches, we used testing results from beach grading organizations, including the popular Swim Guide, among others. We also consulted state health departments where data was publicly available. With the beaches being so different and scattered around various states, we wanted to identify what a visitor could expect from an escapade to their scenic shores. All the beaches on this list are saltwater beaches. Data is correct at the time of writing, but subject to change as testing is done monthly or weekly on many of the beaches. While these beaches are consistently rated as clean, you should always check official websites or postings on the beach for the most up-to-date safety information.