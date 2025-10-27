The Best Lakes In The World Offer Sandy Beaches, Gentle Waves, And Breathtaking Terrain, According To Research

Lake Louise may get a lot of the attention when it comes to Canadian lakes, but the views around Moraine Lake in Banff National Park are incredible. Set in the Valley of the Ten Peaks, each towering mountain contributes to a stunning backdrop of snow, woodland, and sheer rock faces. The thick conifer forests and rugged rocky terrain tumble down to the lake edge, where the glistening turquoise water creates an otherworldly glow. This color is created by fine rock particles in the water refracting sunlight, and it's this simple process that has created one of Canada's most iconic sites.

Depending on the day's conditions, Moraine Lake offers calm, glassy waters with surreal reflections. However, other days can bring eerie fog and howling mountain winds. Being there for the early morning is best. You might get a soft mist drifting over the tranquil water, while the crowds are thin and the winds are usually mild at worst. This is the optimum time to hire a kayak and drift out to the middle of the lake for some quiet moments and reflection.

However, admiring the scene from the area's many viewpoints is equally mesmerizing. The Rockpile Trail is the one to take for the legendary "Twenty Dollar Bill view." Navigation is pretty easy, and the trek is fairly short, but you do need to climb around 120 steps to get to the iconic vantage point that once appeared on the Canadian currency. Then there is winter, when you can try something more challenging with snowshoes. You'll have the place practically to yourself, and you'll experience a more muted spectacle.