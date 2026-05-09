11 Most Nostalgic Retro-Style Cafeterias In America

These days, we're all used to sitting down at a restaurant, opening a menu, and telling a server what we're craving that day. But a century ago, cafeteria-style restaurants were all the rage. Customers lined up, just like they did at school, to pick from countless food choices before sitting down to eat at family-style tables. The concept started when a Swedish smörgåsbord-style restaurant debuted at the Columbian Exposition in Chicago, Illinois, in 1893. It was so popular that cafeterias popped up everywhere, and chains such as Childs Restaurants, Boos Brothers, and Morrison's Cafeterias particularly thrived.

Unfortunately, the heyday of cafeterias ended a few decades later as dining habits changed and people sought out new concepts such as upscale-casual chains. But luckily for those with nostalgic appetites, a few cafeterias remain, ready to transport diners to the past with their plastic trays, comfort eats, communal dining, and willingness to feed anyone who passes through their doors.

Islands rounded up the most retro of these restaurants that still dot the country, ranging from those in Nashville, Tennessee, to Los Angeles, California. To decide which ones made the cut, we evaluated which restaurants have the longest histories (many of these restaurants date back a century or more), as well as which have the most old-school features like cash-only policies, meat-and-three options, and recipes that only your grandmother would recognize. We also considered which cafeterias have the highest reviews from diners on sites such as Google Reviews and Tripadvisor.