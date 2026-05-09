11 Most Nostalgic Retro-Style Cafeterias In America
These days, we're all used to sitting down at a restaurant, opening a menu, and telling a server what we're craving that day. But a century ago, cafeteria-style restaurants were all the rage. Customers lined up, just like they did at school, to pick from countless food choices before sitting down to eat at family-style tables. The concept started when a Swedish smörgåsbord-style restaurant debuted at the Columbian Exposition in Chicago, Illinois, in 1893. It was so popular that cafeterias popped up everywhere, and chains such as Childs Restaurants, Boos Brothers, and Morrison's Cafeterias particularly thrived.
Unfortunately, the heyday of cafeterias ended a few decades later as dining habits changed and people sought out new concepts such as upscale-casual chains. But luckily for those with nostalgic appetites, a few cafeterias remain, ready to transport diners to the past with their plastic trays, comfort eats, communal dining, and willingness to feed anyone who passes through their doors.
Islands rounded up the most retro of these restaurants that still dot the country, ranging from those in Nashville, Tennessee, to Los Angeles, California. To decide which ones made the cut, we evaluated which restaurants have the longest histories (many of these restaurants date back a century or more), as well as which have the most old-school features like cash-only policies, meat-and-three options, and recipes that only your grandmother would recognize. We also considered which cafeterias have the highest reviews from diners on sites such as Google Reviews and Tripadvisor.
Arnold's Country Kitchen, Nashville, Tennessee
Not many restaurants — let alone the few cafeterias still in existence in the United States — can count themselves among James Beard Award winners, but Arnold's Country Kitchen in Nashville, Tennessee, can. This meat-and-three spot is a recipient of the James Beard Foundation America's Classics Award and dates back to 1982. There's often a line that stretches around the building, and the cafeteria has been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and showcased in publications like Saveur, Bon Appétit, and Southern Living, among others.
Locals and tourists alike gather at Arnold's for Southern comfort foods made fresh every day, with menu items like roast beef, fried chicken, mac 'n' cheese, simmered greens, fried green tomatoes, made-to-order cornbread, banana pudding, and hot pepper chocolate pie. Plus, unlike many other meat-and-three joints where the protein is the star of the show, the vegetables also stand out here. "Arnold's is absolutely fantastic," wrote one previous customer on Google Reviews. "The vibe is excellent, the staff are the friendliest people in the world, and the food is outstanding. Seriously, I can't even pick a favorite dish because they were all so good."
And, it's all thanks to the work of co-founder Jack Arnold, who had previously worked at Vanderbilt University cafeteria while he was a student there. He founded Arnold's with his wife, Rose, and their legacy continues thanks to their kids, who now manage the business.
Cleburne Cafeteria, Houston, Texas
In 1941, Anabelle Collins and Martha Kavanaugh opened Cleburne Cafeteria in Houston, Texas. The successful eatery was then purchased a decade later by the Mickelis family, who continue to run it today. They've helped Cleburne Cafeteria attract local royalty including late Texas Governor Anne Richards, former U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison, restaurateur Johnny Carrabba, as well as plenty of regular folk. "Memories of the good ole days," wrote one visitor on Tripadvisor. "This is definitely not your average cafeteria. The service is impeccable surroundings are beautiful but the food OH MY GOODNESS. The only word is spectacular! Everything is fresh and delicious."
It hasn't come without effort. Every day, owner George Mickelis arrives at the cafeteria at 5:30 a.m. alongside his cooks, ready to make everything, down to the mayonnaise, from scratch. This schedule includes major holidays like Christmas — one of the busiest times of the year here — and Thanksgiving, when Cleburne Cafeteria remains open to hungry passersby.
Just a few of the dishes that customers will find on the buffet line include German chocolate cake, boiled turkey, Jell-O, ham, cornbread made fresh every 30 minutes, liver and onions, and fried chicken. All of the fruits and vegetables are fresh, the poultry and beef are free-range, and desserts are made in-house every day.
Harry's Hofbräu, San Leandro and Redwood City, California
Although "hofbräu" translates to "the court's brewery" in German, in the U.S. — and especially the Bay Area, where hofbräus were once especially prevalent — these cafeteria-style meat restaurants are better known for their hearty eats than anything else. That's especially true at Harry's Hofbräu in San Leandro and Redwood City, California. It's one of the best spots to eat in San Leandro, a city already known for its delicious restaurants.
Attracting everyone from Joe Montana to groups of regulars on their lunch breaks, Harry's Hofbräu is as tasty as it is reasonably priced. It serves classic fare, along with specials, every day, with dishes including rotisserie chicken, turkey legs, mashed potatoes, blueberry pie, and more. It's all complemented by 28 beers on tap and over 100 available by the bottle. "I've driven 2+ hours to the Bay on more than one occasion to have lunch at Harry's Hofbräu," wrote one visitor on Tripadvisor. "The food is great, portions are generous, and there's a great variety of quality options. I've taken many friends here over the years and everyone finds a favorite they enjoy."
Harry's Hofbräu dates back to 1954, and it hasn't changed much since then. Statues of figures such as old-school chefs and men in lederhosen adorn the massive interior, surrounded by exposed wood beams, black-and-white photos, and cushioned booths.
Kramarczuk's Sausage Co., Minneapolis, Minnesota
There are plenty of places in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where you can get an authentic taste of Eastern Europe, but perhaps none are as iconic as Kramarczuk's Sausage Co., a cafeteria that was founded by Ukrainian immigrants in 1954. Wasyl and Anna Kramarczuk established the restaurant using their skills in cooking, baking, and sausage making, and everything is still made from scratch using local ingredients decades later.
This winner of the James Beard Foundation America's Classics Award serves items like stuffed cabbage rolls, potato and cheese dumplings, sausages, tortes, and more, with most of the restaurant staffed by Ukrainians. "I love sausage and have eaten sausage all over Europe and the U.S.," wrote one customer on Tripadvisor. "Hands down the best sausage and the largest selection of sausage to be found: jaternice Czech sausage (although some may not like this) — try and find this elsewhere other than Eastern Europe."
Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen, Chicago, Illinois
It's hard to resist the charm of Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen, the oldest cafeteria-style Jewish deli in the country — especially when it's just a 15-minute drive from the oldest restaurant in the city, a family-owned gem you can still dine at today. Manny's dates back to 1942, is still owned by the fourth generation of the same family, still serves food made using the same recipes, and still features throwback details like black-and-white tiled floors. Don't believe us? Just ask former U.S. President Barack Obama, who is one of the cafeteria's many fans, as well as other big names like former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Customers from all walks of life can chow down at its cafeteria-style tables, enjoying hot, hand-carved, piled-high corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, as well as matzo ball soup, knishes, black and white cookies, and more. "A must-visit Chicago institution," wrote one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "It's not just the food (which is deli at its best) but the great people who work there and the overall ambience. Make sure you go (be forewarned: portions are huge)."
Matthews Cafeteria, Tucker, Georgia
With classic Southern cooking made without using a single written recipe and served up on red-and-white checkered tables, it doesn't get much more down-home than Matthews Cafeteria in Tucker, Georgia. But don't worry, this spot that dates back to 1955 — with black-and-white photos on the walls to prove it — isn't just reserved for locals. People from nearly every U.S. state have visited the cafeteria, partly thanks to its featured spots on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," "Triple D Nation," "Food Paradise," and in Cooking with Paula Deen Magazine. Hungry customers have lined up — sometimes in lines that trail out the door — for cooking that tastes like it's hot from grandma's house, including fried chicken, fried fish, fried okra, sweet potato soufflé, cornbread, barbecued brisket, and macaroni and cheese. "Great spot for truly country food," wrote one visitor on Tripadvisor. "Matthews is one of the few truly country food cafeterias left in Gwinnett County, where I've lived for over 50 years."
Besides having an old-school ambiance and menu, even Matthews Cafeteria's business license is old. The restaurant has the oldest continuously-held license in the county. It dates back to when the cafeteria was founded by Bill and Louise Matthews, in a location where restaurants were few and far between. The eatery has survived — and is still owned by the same family — thanks to its towering plates, Southern hospitality, reasonable prices, and an unsaid guarantee that you'll leave more than full.
Niki's West Steak & Seafood Restaurant, Birmingham, Alabama
On "Bizarre Foods America," Andrew Zimmern has tried some of the weirdest eats you can find in the United States. But that didn't stop him from enjoying simple home cooking at Niki's West Steak & Seafood Restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama. Popular dishes include fried catfish, collard greens, and stewed tomatoes — many made with the same recipes used since the eatery opened. About 10 entrees, 40 sides, and 12 desserts (all ever-changing) are available at any time here. "There is something for everyone. You can pretty much pick from 50 offerings," wrote one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "The fried veal, collard greens, and apple cobbler were my favorites. There was nothing bad."
Zimmern is one of countless people who have patronized the landmark that dates back to 1957, when it was originally founded as a café by Greek immigrant Gus Hontzas, whose portrait still hangs in the restaurant. The crowd of 1,500 daily customers has included everyone from former Senator Doug Jones to the former owner of local hotspot Pete's Famous Hot Dogs, Gus Koutroulakis. Despite the huge numbers, the line moves quickly, and no one waits more than eight to 10 minutes for their plate. That's thanks to Hontzas' sons Pete and Teddy, who have worked at Niki's West since they were in elementary school and have run it since their father's passing in 2001. Many of the employees, too, have worked at Niki's West for over two decades.
Philippe The Original, Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles, California, is known for its Hollywood-happy, cutting-edge food scene, but it's the old school spots like Philippe The Original that are the best local restaurants you can't miss in L.A. This true OG — one of the oldest restaurants in Southern California — dates back to 1908, and it looks like not a day has passed. 10 carvers still make meals on demand for each customer along an assembly line, placing everything from salads to sandwiches on paper plates. Customers then head to communal wooden tables under neon lights atop floors covered in sawdust. Even the price of the coffee is a throwback — a cup is just 46 cents.
One dish you can't leave Philippe The Original without trying, however, is the French dip sandwich — the cafeteria is credited with accidentally inventing it in 1918. Founder Philippe Mathieu was making a sandwich for a customer when he accidentally dropped the sandwich's roll into the meat pan, starting a cult following for the sandwich at the eatery. Here, it can be served with roast beef, roast pork, leg of lamb, turkey, or ham on a French roll with cheese dipped into the meat juices. It can be garnished with Philippe The Original's staple hot French mustard, which can also be purchased by the bottle. "The French dip was delicious, pickles were great, drinks super cheap, and overall vibe was very nostalgic," wrote one happy visitor on Tripadvisor.
Swett's BBQ, Nashville, Tennessee
In 1954, Nashville, Tennessee, was in the throes of the Civil Rights Movement. However, that didn't stop Black Americans Susan and Walter Swett from opening Swett's Dinette, which became a hangout for everyone from civil rights activists to singers, as well as a diverse local crowd.
These days, their American dream is led by their son, David Swett, who owns the cafeteria known for dishes like baked barbecue chicken made in a rotisserie barbecue pit, squash casserole, and fruit cobblers. Customers can choose from a meat with two sides, as well as breads and desserts. "What a gem of a find in Nashville! Homestyle southern cooking ... delicious!" wrote one customer on Google Reviews. "We had the pork chops, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, Pinto beans, cornbread, and dinner roll. Everything was excellent!" You can wash down your meal with a drink from Santa's Pub, which is just a short drive away and is Tennessee's quirkiest dive bar and an unassuming Nashville hidden gem.
Tommy's Joynt, San Francisco, California
Luckily for those who love a real taste of nostalgia, Harry's Hofbräu isn't the only Hofbräu still in the Bay Area, though it is one of a dwindling few. Tommy's Joynt in San Francisco, California, is also a remnant from the days of cafeteria-style hofbräus, dating back to 1947 when it was founded by musician Tommy Harris and his family as a late-night hangout idea for patrons of the city's music scene. It was even visited by members of Metallica, and supposedly, Janis Joplin — who lived next door — swiped a few bites to eat from here.
Although it isn't open quite so late anymore due to the neighborhood's lack of nightlife, customers can still grab a dinner plate or a sandwich from Tommy's Joynt until midnight on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Popular items include hand-carved meats available as platters or sandwiches like barbecue brisket and pastrami, as well as meatballs, turkey legs, Swiss cheese sandwiches, and sausage plates. Both the menu and recipes remain just as they were decades ago. "Lovely welcome, big portions, very tasty," wrote one previous customer on Tripadvisor. "Authentic San Francisco experience. Met people that had been coming for decades and love the food." Along with the throwback soda trays and Tiffany lamps, visitors can also choose from one hundred types of beer, as well as cocktails.
Valois, Chicago, Illinois
Not even former U.S. president Barack Obama or former Chicago mayor Harold Washington can resist the charms of Valois, a cafeteria-style restaurant in Hyde Park — one of Chicago's most vibrant neighborhoods packed with great eats, cool shops, and lakefront vibes. This eatery is one of Obama's hangouts when he's in his hometown; he's known for clamoring for dishes like the breakfast platter and the Mediterranean omelet here. People of all ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds — and those from countries as far as Japan — love Valois, too. It's even one of Anthony Bourdain's five favorite Chicago restaurants.
Unlike many other cafeterias on this list, Valois is known for its breakfast offerings and doesn't serve dinner. Customers can choose from breakfast and lunch eats such as sausage and egg breakfast sandwiches, hot open-faced sandwiches, wraps, and salads, as well as daily specials. One previous customer reviewed Valois on Tripadvisor writing, "Fast, friendly service, very organized and absolutely delicious omelets and breakfast sandwiches!"
The restaurant also features old-school touches like plastic trays and a cash-only policy. The cafeteria dates back to 1921, when it was established by William Valois and has moved locations several times since then under three different owners.