10 Pieces Of Luggage You Should Rush To Buy From Sam's Club
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Sam's Club was founded in 1983 by Walmart's Sam Walton and currently operates about 600 stores across the United States. The warehouse club concept is simple. Through the membership, shoppers can purchase well-known brands in bulk quantities for lower prices. Today, Sam's Club and other warehouse clubs still offer bulk foods and household goods, but these chains also sell a variety of other products and unexpected services, including things that make travel and transit easier. For instance, Sam's Club has an auto buying program, tire and car battery replacement services, and tickets for theme parks, concerts, and much more.
In addition to Sam's Club hotel getaways, rental cars, and ticket deals, the brand has also become a secret weapon for vacationers looking for affordable finds to make travel easier, from gadgets to suitcases. Sam's Club sells a wide range of luggage options, which tend to be cheaper than buying the same items elsewhere. From robust bags that can be thrown around a cargo hold unscathed to duffel bags and wheeled cases, Sam's Club is a great place to shop for your next luggage set, especially if you're on a budget. Here, we'll check out 10 pieces of luggage you should rush to buy from Sam's Club, according to what reviewers say about each one.
Samsonite Ridgeway II Two-Piece Hardside Set (Sam's Club Exclusive)
For well over a century, Samsonite has been making quality luggage, starting with wooden trunks in the early 1900s and expanding to suitcases in 1941. Today, the brand continues to offer well-made products that American travelers trust. The Sam's Club Exclusive Samsonite Ridgeway II is a great option for budget-conscious shoppers who don't want to sacrifice quality for cost. Regularly priced at $199 for a two-piece set, Sam's Club members can sometimes take advantage of special offers, such as $50 off. Both the Ridgeway carry-on and checked bags are made from polycarbonate, a material that is specifically designed for strength. By some estimates, it is 250 times as strong as glass.
Furthermore, the Ridgeway set has many of Samsonite's most iconic features, like the company's trademarked RightHeight system that allows for simple handle-height adjustment, and the EAZYHOOK System that is designed to securely hold tote bags or purses to free up travelers' hands. The interior is also thoughtfully designed, with multiple organizational features, like a divider panel. Buyers can also look forward to smooth spinning wheels.
Sam's Club shoppers have given the Samsonite Ridgeway set 4.6 stars on around 80 reviews, with one reviewer raving, "Used the larger suitcase already and it worked great. Packing was a cinch and the rollers were great through the airport." Another noted that the suitcases are not overly heavy, which is great when baggage weight is a concern: "Nice and light when empty meaning what you pack is most of the weight."
Samsonite Xpression Two-Piece Softside Spinner Set
If travelers often take trains or buses that have small luggage compartments, or they frequently fly budget airlines with strict weight limits, they may prefer softshell luggage. If you are among this group, the Samsonite Xpression set is an excellent option available at Sam's Club. Priced at just $189 for both a carry-on and a checked bag, the exterior is made from polyester, which is known for its durability and color retention. One of the major selling points of this Samsonite set is that it has a USB pass-through port, which makes it easy for travelers to charge their devices anywhere using their own portable chargers. Another great perk is that the Xpression carry-on can be strapped to the checked bag for convenience when you're leaving your house or navigating the airport.
Samsonite also focused on organizational features, like exterior pockets to hold iPads, laptops, charging wires, and other essentials, as well as interior pockets designed to keep delicate blouses and other fragile pieces safe in transit. As with all Samsonite products, buyers can also expect the RightHeight handle system and smooth spinning wheels we mentioned above.
With 4.4 stars on over 100 Sam's Club reviews, buyers enjoy their Samsonite Xpression suitcases. One reviewer had zero notes, writing, "Nice size for a suitcase set. Carry on holds enough for a long weekend. Wheels maneuver nicely. Larger one would be great for longer trip ... like that the smaller one straps onto larger one." Another seconded the clearly popular stacking feature, saying, "I like being able to stack the two pieces because it frees up my other hand."
Filson Medium Tin Cloth Duffel Bag
Whether you're headed on a Great Lakes road trip to find an unmatched adventure or visiting one of the best destinations abroad for the first time, a great duffel bag is a must-have in your travel repertoire. Filson is a brand that has a long legacy of producing great quality pieces for rugged travelers. Dating to 1897, the company started by selling its signature Tin Cloth bags to prospectors during the Alaskan Gold Rush. As the official outfitter of the United States Forest Service, Filson has earned something of a cult following among outdoorsmen and outdoor adventure seekers. All this to say it's easy to understand why loyalists were thrilled to find the Filson Medium Tin Cloth Duffel Bag at Sam's Club for $194.
Holding a solid 4-star rating on the site, reviews seem promising. One Sam's Club member raved, "Cheaper than buying direct from Filson. Same exact product. Great quality. This is a sleeper of a deal!" Another said, "Very pleased to find Filson at Sam's Club. Highly recommend. Saved $$ compared to Filson website." A third reviewer praised the brand's longevity, writing, "Great price for a Filson product. It will last forever."
Functionally, buyers can expect adjustable shoulder straps for comfort, multiple zipper pockets and pouches to keep things organized, and an ample 43-liter capacity. Plus, the Tin Cloth fabric itself is a benefit. It was specifically engineered to withstand the elements in the Pacific Northwest, Filson's home base, so it can hold up to all types of wind and weather. Basically, this Sam's Club duffel bag is a great choice for anywhere your travels take you, and whatever you're doing when you get there.
Ecotech Veer Hardside Travel ABS Luggage
The Ecotech Veer suitcase series is an excellent value for budget-conscious Sam's Club shoppers. Although it is not sold as a traditional luggage set, shoppers can choose from affordably-priced 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch Veer styles. The 20-inch model is priced at just $49.87, the 24-inch at $54.87, and the 28-inch at $59.87. Depending on your needs, you could get a single suitcase for an upcoming trip, or the full trio for about $165, which is an amazing deal for three pieces of luggage! All of the bags in this Ecotech set are made from 100% Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) with a protective film. Although ABS is more susceptible to scratches and dings than polycarbonate, the protective layer on this set helps offset the risk, especially if you are not a frequent traveler.
Despite its low price point, these suitcases offer several desirable features. They have a dual-spinning wheel system, interior organization compartments, and are made in the U.S., which is a plus for many American shoppers. Sam's Club buyers are big fans of the Veer series, giving it an impressive 4.8 stars on about 150 reviews. One reviewer shared, "I stuffed that case with a lot of weight and dragged it over rocks and gravel. It held up just fine. Its a bargain." Another said, "Sturdy hard shelled suitcase that has already survived multiple oversees trips. Great color, unique and easy to find upon arrival. Would recommend and buy next time." The Ecotech Veer series doesn't claim to be a luxury model, but it's an exceptional value for those who need a functional, decent suitcase that will serve them well.
Samsonite Symmetry Two-Piece Hybrid Set
The Samsonite Symmetry luggage set is unique in that it combines the best of both hardshell and softshell suitcases in a hybrid design. For travelers who are struggling to decide between the structure of a hardside suitcase and the flexibility of a softside one, the Symmetry set is the perfect middle ground. For $229, buyers get both a 20-inch, polyester carry-on bag and a 27-inch checked style made from ABS. Though this set is slightly more expensive than some of the other options on this list, the fact that it comes with both a hardside and a softside is unique, and the added cost is well worth it for shoppers who are looking for this type of luggage system. Both suitcases also include Samsonite's hallmarks, like RightHeight handles and the stacking strap on the carry-on. Furthermore, the carry-on bag has a USB pass-through for easy on-the-go charging.
Inside, the bags feature Samsonite's signature wetpak™ pouches for swimwear or other damp items. Travelers will also find blouse pockets to keep delicate clothes separate. With 4.7 stars on over 20 Sam's Club reviews, the Symmetry combo is popular. "I love this luggage set. The rollers are smooth, the handles can telescope very high, and I appreciate the (almost) sealed pockets inside for items that may leak," wrote one reviewer. Another said they've found it "works great, on and off planes running thru airports no problems." If you've been searching for a suitcase set that is good for any type of vacation, from one of the most unique travel experiences on Earth to a simple weekend staycation, Samsonite's Symmetry duo should absolutely be on your radar.
Nautica Emry 21-Inch + 29-Inch Spinner Luggage Set
Since 1983, Nautica has been creating preppy, nautical-inspired pieces that bring East Coast coastal style to the masses. True to form, the Nautica Emry set offers a sporty, bold design in two suitcases that are a little bit larger than many other sets. The Emry bundle includes a 21-inch carry-on and a 29-inch checked bag. While these bags offer extra space and are ideal for longer trips, the 29-inch suitcase, in particular, may not meet the size restrictions set forth by all airlines. Double-check your airline's requirements before you fly with this bag. In regard to functionality, both of these Nautica suitcases have the brand's logo splashed across them in bright yellow on a black and navy background. They also feature softshell exteriors with outer pockets to easily access tablets, wires, and more.
These bags are easy to maneuver, with four spinner wheels on each suitcase. They also have a locking handle that won't slip when you're moving quickly at the airport. Both suitcases are expandable, and both have zipper pockets inside for organization. Sam's Club shoppers have given this $149 set 4.6 stars on its review page. One traveler wrote, "These aren't your cheap throw away bags. These are the real deal...The material feels heavy duty and the zippers are strong and glide with ease." Another reviewer called this set "sporty looking in navy with bright yellow and black trim, AND yellow wheels. A truly eye catching set with thoughtful features like well padded handles at top and side." This is a set for travelers who want to stand out, whether they're ferrying to Nantucket for the weekend or embarking on America's ultimate, historic cross-country road trip.
Swissgear 3760 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack
The SwissGear 3760 ScanSmart backpack is a must-have if you frequently travel with devices. This affordable, yet indispensible, backpack usually runs $49.94, but the price is sometimes slashed to as low as $29.91 during sales. Swissgear specifically designed this bag to make it easier to get through airport security. The key feature is the ScanSmart compartment, which allows laptops up to 16 inches to be left in the bag at TSA security checkpoints. Organizational features abound, including several padded slots for devices, numerous interior and exterior zipper pockets for storage, and a crush-proof glasses holder. This is the ideal personal item for frequent flyers like business executives and digital nomads. It's also an excellent choice for daily commuters.
Perhaps the best part of this Swissgear backpack, though, is its reviews. Over 1,500 Sam's Club purchasers have given it an average star rating of 4.6. And, they can't say enough good things about the product. One reviewer is thrilled with the overall design, writing, "Excellent bag with huge capacity. It has two compartments for devices and plenty of pockets and a disappearing glasses storage. Neat exterior with two large water bottle holders." Another loves that the organization pockets have an unexpected feature — labels! They said, "It has plenty of storage and I love all the labelled pockets inside for the charger and other accessories." A third summed up most reviewers' opinion quite succinctly, posting, "Absolutely incredible for the value!"
Samsonite Xpidition XLT 2-Piece Softside Carry-On and Backpack Set
Even the name of the Samsonite Xpidition set sounds adventurous, and the set definitely has a more rugged look than many of the brand's other luggage styles. With a backpack and a softside, polyester carry-on suitcase (rather than a checked bag), the Xpidition bundle was literally made for travelers who want to pack lighter and start exploring as soon as they hit the ground. As with all of Samsonite's luggage, buyers can expect certain hallmark features, including a RightHeight adjustable handle on the suitcase. The backpack was also designed with maximum functionality in mind. It has an integrated slot for a laptop up to 15-inches, plus the stackable strap we've previously mentioned that many of Samsonite's carry-ons feature in other luggage sets.
This unique combination of a personal item and a matching carry-on is perfect for people who don't like to wait at baggage claim or who usually take shorter trips. The best part is that shoppers absolutely love the $139 luggage package. On Sam's Club, the Xpidition set has 4.8 stars across more than 30 reviews. One traveler raved about their purchase, writing, "I couldn't be happier with my recent purchase of this combination set! It perfectly meets all my expectations and more. Firstly, the set is incredibly lightweight, which is a huge plus when traveling." Another person chimed in, saying simply, "Lightweight, stylish and extremely versatile because of the backpack design."
Delsey Turene 2.0 20-Inch Hardside Carry-On with Front Pocket
The Delsey Turene 2.0 is decidedly among the most stylish carry-on suitcases available at Sam's Club, but it's also one of the most functional. This is due to the fact that it solves a problem that exists with many hardshell bags: no exterior storage. Unlike most hardside styles, the Turene has an outer compartment for easy access to essentials like snacks, charging wires, a paperback book, or a 14-inch laptop. This is a game-changer for travelers who want a durable carry-on bag without sacrificing the outer pockets that are so common on softshell suitcases. It's worth noting that Turene's premium design does come at a slightly higher price point than many of the other luggage options showcased here. At $189 for a single suitcase, this is for travelers who know they need both form and function.
The Turene is made from polycarbonate, so it won't ding or dent easily. It also comes in a variety of fun colors, like ice blue, navy, and burnt orange. The interior also has premium features, with an AirTag holder and an antimicrobial lining. Travelers will also feel confident knowing the suitcase features SECURITECH's anti-theft zipper technology. Sam's Club buyers have rated it 4.5 stars on 11 reviews at the time of publication, with one person writing, "First of all this is the cutest sheek [sic] modern carry on suit case I've owned in a while! I love that it comes with a type c charging port and that the zippers are keys!!!" Another reviewer raved, "I'm absolutely blown away by the quality of this carry-on! I don't even have words to describe how impressed I am."
Samsonite Drop-Bottom Weekender Duffel
If you're on the hunt for a duffel bag that is perfect for everything from road trips to the gym to your carry-on for flights, Samsonite has you covered with its Drop-Bottom Weekender. This bag costs a reasonable $64.87 at Sam's Club and offers a laundry list of features for the price. The major draw of this duffel is its separate underneath compartment that is ideal for stashing shoes, liquids like shampoos and body washes, and even sweaty workout wear. From a design standpoint, the bag has an optional strap that can extend up to 50 inches, and it has a zipper pocket for storing essentials that might otherwise get lost.
Buyers have given it a rating of 4.6 stars across about 70 ratings. One shopper shared, "Have been looking for a drop bottom duffel to replace one I've been using for years. This is perfect." They also noted that the removable shoulder strap is convenient. "Sturdy, well-made duffel with plenty of space," wrote another person. A third reviewer commented on the versatility of this weekender, saying, "Works perfect, great for Air Travel carry-on, Cruise carry-on, and a overnight stay."
Methodology
To compile this guide, we primarily used descriptions and reviews available directly on the Sam's Club website. In some cases, official brand histories were used to fill in details. The products featured here are designed to appeal to a wide range of travelers, from those who care about the history of a brand to those who want something functional and durable for their next few years of travel.