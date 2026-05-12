10 Pieces Of Luggage You Should Rush To Buy From Sam's Club

For well over a century, Samsonite has been making quality luggage, starting with wooden trunks in the early 1900s and expanding to suitcases in 1941. Today, the brand continues to offer well-made products that American travelers trust. The Sam's Club Exclusive Samsonite Ridgeway II is a great option for budget-conscious shoppers who don't want to sacrifice quality for cost. Regularly priced at $199 for a two-piece set, Sam's Club members can sometimes take advantage of special offers, such as $50 off. Both the Ridgeway carry-on and checked bags are made from polycarbonate, a material that is specifically designed for strength. By some estimates, it is 250 times as strong as glass.

Furthermore, the Ridgeway set has many of Samsonite's most iconic features, like the company's trademarked RightHeight system that allows for simple handle-height adjustment, and the EAZYHOOK System that is designed to securely hold tote bags or purses to free up travelers' hands. The interior is also thoughtfully designed, with multiple organizational features, like a divider panel. Buyers can also look forward to smooth spinning wheels.

Sam's Club shoppers have given the Samsonite Ridgeway set 4.6 stars on around 80 reviews, with one reviewer raving, "Used the larger suitcase already and it worked great. Packing was a cinch and the rollers were great through the airport." Another noted that the suitcases are not overly heavy, which is great when baggage weight is a concern: "Nice and light when empty meaning what you pack is most of the weight."