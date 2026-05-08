5 Of America's 10 Best Amusement Parks For 2026 Have One Thing In Common (And It's Location-Based)

USA Today ranked Silver Dollar City the best amusement park in the country for the fourth year in a row. It's located in Branson, Missouri, nicknamed "Vegas of the Midwest" for its glitzy entertainment. As the name hints at, Silver Dollar City is designed to mimic an 1880s mining town. Along with riding roller coasters, visitors can view live demonstrations of glass-blowing and blacksmithing by resident craftsmen or catch live performances.

The park has 40 rides, including many that are suitable for young children. Thrill-seekers will want to ride the Time Traveler, the world's fastest, steepest, and tallest spinning coaster. Another highlight is the Outlaw Run, featuring the world's only double-barreled roll on a wooden rollercoaster. During the summer months, Silver Dollar City's White Water water park gives visitors a chance to cool off with water slides, a wave pool, and a lazy river.

Outside of Silver Dollar City, Branson offers plenty more to explore. West 76 Country Boulevard — often referred to as The Strip or Highway 76 — is lined with entertainment venues where you can hear live music every night. Watch comedy and a variety of music genres at Presleys' Country Jubilee, which has been entertaining visitors since 1967, or see illusionists and other performers at Reza Live Theater. Animal lovers will find three Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice spots: Branson's Promised Land Zoo, the Butterfly Palace, and the Aquarium at the Boardwalk. History buffs will want to check out the Titanic Museum.