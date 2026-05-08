5 Of America's 10 Best Amusement Parks For 2026 Have One Thing In Common (And It's Location-Based)
Whether you're a fan of roller coasters, Ferris wheels, or hot dogs (or all of the above), amusement parks can form the basis for a fun vacation. And half of America's top ten best amusement parks have one important trait in common: They're in the Midwest. Whether you prefer to take a road trip to several of these amusement parks, or spend some time exploring both a park and the town it's in, these destinations are definitely worth a visit.
The top-ten list comes from USA Today's 10 Best 2026 Awards, chosen by editors and readers. On the theme park page, an editor's note explains how the publication determined its picks: "We asked a panel of experts to nominate their top parks, each offering a range of attractions, from adrenaline-pumping roller coasters to family-friendly rides, as well as top-notch dining and entertainment options. Then, readers voted to decide the winners." The resulting list features a wide range of destinations suitable for different kinds of travelers, from families with young kids to thrill-seeking teens, and lovers of kitschy fun.
America's best amusement park
USA Today ranked Silver Dollar City the best amusement park in the country for the fourth year in a row. It's located in Branson, Missouri, nicknamed "Vegas of the Midwest" for its glitzy entertainment. As the name hints at, Silver Dollar City is designed to mimic an 1880s mining town. Along with riding roller coasters, visitors can view live demonstrations of glass-blowing and blacksmithing by resident craftsmen or catch live performances.
The park has 40 rides, including many that are suitable for young children. Thrill-seekers will want to ride the Time Traveler, the world's fastest, steepest, and tallest spinning coaster. Another highlight is the Outlaw Run, featuring the world's only double-barreled roll on a wooden rollercoaster. During the summer months, Silver Dollar City's White Water water park gives visitors a chance to cool off with water slides, a wave pool, and a lazy river.
Outside of Silver Dollar City, Branson offers plenty more to explore. West 76 Country Boulevard — often referred to as The Strip or Highway 76 — is lined with entertainment venues where you can hear live music every night. Watch comedy and a variety of music genres at Presleys' Country Jubilee, which has been entertaining visitors since 1967, or see illusionists and other performers at Reza Live Theater. Animal lovers will find three Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice spots: Branson's Promised Land Zoo, the Butterfly Palace, and the Aquarium at the Boardwalk. History buffs will want to check out the Titanic Museum.
More amusement parks in the Midwest
Four other Midwestern amusement parks also made the USA Today list: Lost Island Themepark in Waterloo, Iowa (No. 3), Kings Island in Mason, Ohio (No. 6), Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana (No. 8), and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio (No. 9). These cities are all also worthy destinations, both for their theme parks and their cultural attractions. For example, Lost Island Theme Park offers themed rides in five realms with different themes (fire, water, air, earth, and spirit). It's located in Waterloo, Iowa, an artsy Midwest hub with tasty local restaurants and an extensive art collection courtesy of the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
For another option, the quirky Santa Claus, Indiana, offers plenty of kitschy, holiday-themed fun — including its theme park, Holiday World, with rides like the Good Gravy! Family Rollercoaster and Reindeer Games. In fact, Santa Claus is nicknamed "America's Christmas Hometown" for its year-round festivities. Top attractions include Santa's Candy Castle, a castle-shaped candy shop featuring rare candies, and Santa Claus Museum & Village, featuring a 22-foot Santa statue and a post office receiving children's letters. Expect Christmas decor everywhere.
Two of the top theme parks are in Ohio: Kings Island in Mason and Cedar Point in Sandusky, about 3.5 hours apart. Each park has its own attractions. Kings Island is the Midwest's largest theme park, best known for its wooden coasters and water park. It's geared towards families, with a bigger kids' section than Cedar Point, which features more high-thrill attractions aimed at adrenaline-seekers, including one of the most buzzworthy new roller coasters for 2026.